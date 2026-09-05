UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Khusner and Witkoff expected in Moscow and Kiev. Norwegian ambassador to Russia summoned following Oslo’s detention of a Russian vessel. Russian offensive in Lyman, Slovyansk, and Druzhkivka

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed Vladimir Putin: “Get out of Ukraine. Return all of Ukraine to the Ukrainians. End this war, which claims more than 30,000 lives among your citizens every month.”

The U.S. State Department has urged U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to Uman for Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) due to ongoing Russian attacks and the city’s severe housing shortage. The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has issued a similar warning.

According to Bloomberg, disagreements over Russia have heightened tensions between the United States and Europe. American officials have expressed dissatisfaction with Berlin for its hardline stance against Russia at the G20 summit. In particular, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent complained about the German Finance Minister’s intransigence toward his Russian counterpart, Anton Siluanov.

Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to visit Russia and Ukraine on September 5 and 6. Discussions about the U.S. negotiators’ trip to Ukraine are ongoing, and the teams are evaluating September 6 as a possible date for the visit to Kyiv, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The European Union is preparing targeted visa restrictions. for Russian citizens due to “hostile actions,” said European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert. According to Lammert, the European Commission is also working on proposals to tighten visa regulations for citizens of third countries, including Russia.

Since September 1, Latvia has banned the import of books, newspapers, magazines, finished clothing and textile products, footwear, hats, toys, games, and sports equipment from Russia and Belarus. Finland has extended the closure of its border with Russia until the end of 2028, according to a government decision.

Berlin intends to strengthen cooperation between Ukrainian and German intelligence services, including assistance in gathering intelligence and identifying targets for attacks against Russia. Furthermore, Germany will seek to tighten EU sanctions against Russia. Germany will also allocate €250 million to Ukraine to secure energy supplies, the German Ministry of Economics announced. The funds will be transferred via the German state-owned banking group KfW and will be used, among other things, for infrastructure repairs.

German Chancellor Merz wanted to quickly announce Russia’s involvement in the drone incident at Leipzig Airport, despite objections from some ministers, according to the Tagesspiegel newspaper. According to Spiegel, Merz had already called for a swift guilty plea from the Russian government for the attempted attack on Leipzig/Halle airport during the cabinet meeting in Neuhardenberg on August 25 and 26. At last week’s meeting, Merz expressed confidence that the available evidence was sufficient,” the newspaper wrote. German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul urged more cautious action. Dobrindt emphasized that public accusations against Russia could jeopardize the investigation. Wadephul noted that his ministry needed more time to prepareitsb staff to Russia’s response to Berlin’s actions; he believed it was necessary to warn German diplomats and ensure the security of documents and data.

“The current German leadership has embarked on a path of forgetting the consequences of World War II, essentially behaving like neo-Nazis,” commented Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Medvedev on the issue of the Leipzig airport drone and the resulting accusations against Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also stated, “The Kremlin rejected German accusations of Russia’s involvement in the Leipzig drone incident, calling them unfounded.” Peskov also emphasized that Berlin, in his opinion, did not take similar measures after the arrest of the suspects in the Nord Stream gas pipeline attack and did not file a criminal complaint against Ukraine.

Molotov cocktails were thrown at the headquarters of the defense company Rohde & Schwarz in Munich. According to the Bild newspaper, the Bavarian Criminal Investigation Directorate believes the attack was politically motivated. According to BR radio, a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both Bulgarian citizens, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

From Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “It is important that airlines using Russian airspace continue to pay attention to the real situation and the real danger. Today, we received new reports from airlines on this matter and confirm that, due to the war unleashed by Russia, Russian skies have become a space for drones, not civilian aircraft. Drones are a reality, contrary to the claims of Russian officials trying to reassure airlines. It is better to prioritize safety and save lives.”

Updates on the September 3 shooting between the SBU and the GUR in Kyiv: Two participants—an SBU officer and a GUR soldier—have been charged, according to Ukrainian Prosecutor General Kravchenko. A series of forensic examinations have been ordered to determine the circumstances surrounding the use of weapons. The disappearance of a soldier from a banned research and development center (CRD) is the subject of a separate investigation. Investigators are trying to identify those responsible, their motives, and the route of her journey.

Russia has reported that Moscow has summoned the Norwegian ambassador following Oslo’s detention of a Russian vessel. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said: “Norwegian Ambassador to Moscow, Heidi Olufsen, has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the detention of the Russian vessel ‘Professor Multanovsky.'” Russian Ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, stated that the Danish Security Service (PET) has provided “no concrete evidence” that Russian intelligence services are planning acts of sabotage in Denmark. Barbin emphasized that the PET’s warning confirms the “security risk” associated with Denmark allowing its territory to be used for the production and logistics of military equipment for Ukraine. He called Copenhagen’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine “reckless” and warned that it could pose a threat to Denmark and its citizens.

Russian press also reports that 360 Cossack militiamen from the Great Don Army have been deployed to maintain order at gas stations in the Rostov region.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko announced at the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum that the government is considering mandating the use of domestic AI models in various sectors, including security, elections, public administration, and education. However, in the education sector, the requirement will apply only to schools and kindergartens. Until 2032, the law preserves the possibility of using foreign AI solutions, including in priority sectors.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on September 4. On September 3, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 426 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in 12 regions, the Moscow region, and Crimea. The massive attack continued throughout the night. In the morning, the mayor of Moscow reported the destruction of 35 drones heading toward the capital. In Sochi and at the Sirius military base, the attack started a fire in an oil depot and damaged residential areas and other structures. There were no casualties.

Russian forces continued their attacks against Ukrainian logistics and port infrastructure. Targets: the Biokon logistics center in Velyka Oleksandrivka, in the Kyiv Oblast. Also near Odessa, attacks targeted a Nova Poshta logistics center, two cargo ships, and port infrastructure. In Dnipropetrovsk, an attack hit a Nova Poshta warehouse and office.

Fighting continues in the direction of Sumy. Ukrainian forces reported on social media that “Russian units are advancing near Ryasne, but declared their attempt to storm the Pasika forest, on the western outskirts of the village, a failure.” Russian social media sources report attacks against Ukrainian armed forces units in the areas of Kyyanytsya, Ulanove, and Khotin.

In the Belgorod region, five people were killed and six injured by several Ukrainian attacks in the region. A medical clinic was hit.

In Donetsk, three civilians were killed and 14 others injured in drone strikes in the last 24 hours. A transport company, a bus, and a garbage truck were hit. Six homes, three civilian infrastructures, and more than twenty vehicles were damaged.

In Luhansk (LPR), two people were killed and 10 injured. Cars, minibuses, and residential buildings were extensively damaged. A total of 12 municipalities were hit in 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv district, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Vasylivka, Blahodatne, and Dovzhanka. Ukrainian sources have not confirmed this, but “report the advance of Russian troops near Bochkove, in the Vovchansk district, and Ivashchyne, in the Velykyi Burluk district.” Fighting continues for Kozakha Lopan; the Ukrainian side disputes Russia’s claim to control the village, but the Dergachev administration acknowledges the presence of Russian units in its northern part.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian sources confirm the activity of Russian groups west of Oskil, in the center of Kupyansk, and in the Myrove area, as well as fighting near Kivsharivka and Kurylivka. In Kivsharivka, Russian units are reported to have taken up positions in a multi-story building.

In the Lyman and Slovyansk sectors, the Ukrainian General Staff counted seven Russian attacks in each of the two sectors by 10:00 PM on September 3. The Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledge the penetration of Russian units into Mykolayivka, not far from Slovyansk.

In the Druzhkivka district, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Izhevka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirm the advance of Russian units south of Chervone and the presence of Russian flags in Izhevka, but consider most of the village a gray area not yet fully consolidated.

In the Dobropillya direction, Russian sources report an advance north of Krasnoyarsk. In the broader Pokrovsk direction, the Ukrainian General Staff recorded 26 attacks in the last 24 hours, the highest intensity of any of the directions listed.

On the Zaporizhia front, social media reports indicate Russian advances north of Luhivske and east of Hulyaypole.

In the direction of Kherson, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported attacks against Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the areas of Novodmytrivka and Kherson.

Graziella Giangiulio

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