The Ukrainian food and energy crisis will soon be very evident and will not allow the Kiev government to continue the war despite international support. Due to the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, inflation has skyrocketed and many foreign countries have started to apply protectionist economies, but the same is happening within Ukraine itself.

The authorities of the Transcarpathia region have announced that the region will no longer supply fuel received from the EU to other regions of Ukraine, this region is a Hungarian-speaking majority enclave that has long had the support of Hungary to cope with the current difficult situation. Viktor Mykyta, head of the regional state administration, of Transcarpathia, said on 8 June that until the region’s needs are met, European fuel will not leave the region’s borders. ‘Local fuel companies in Transcarpathia have refused to supply fuel to other regions until the needs of our region are met. And this despite super profitable offers,’ Mykyta said.

On the food issue, however, it was the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Danilov, who said, also on 8 June: ‘The Ukrainian authorities have spoken out unequivocally on the issue of grain exports, effectively tying it to the course of hostilities. If the issue of our country’s security is not resolved, no grain will go anywhere to anyone’.

Now it has to be seen without grain, continued Russian bombardment of silos in Ukrainian ports, and without fuel how long Kiev will remain in its positions.

In Kherson, the Russian enclave of Ukraine, citizens continued to queue up on 8 June to apply for Russian passports. Despite all of Kiev’s threats and attempts to organise attacks, people queued for their passports. And analysts in the social sphere went on to say: ‘There is little doubt about the outcome of the referendum on reunification with Russia in the Kherson region. Ukraine in the Kherson region has nothing to offer but fear and terror’.

Echoing these words is the head of the regional CAA, Vladimir Saldo: ‘At least 10 centres for receiving documents for Russian citizenship should be opened in the Kherson region due to the large influx of applicants . The number of Kherson residents wishing to obtain Russian citizenship grows every day. The points already open for receiving documents will not be able to cope with the number of people who have come. As the head of the region admitted, he himself conscientiously stood in the crowd for the delivery of documents.

“I myself brought documents, photographs, I handed over my fingerprints. And after talking to the people, I came to the conclusion that at least ten more such centres should be opened in the entire Kherson region,’ the head of the CAA reiterated, emphasising that this would allow documents to be processed much more quickly and efficiently. Earlier it was reported that four new centres for receiving documents for obtaining Russian citizenship will be opened in the Kherson region.

There is also much anticipation among social users for the date when a referendum will be held in the Zaporozhye region on joining the Russian Federation, preparations have begun and will take several months, a representative of the administration of the Rogov region told RIA Novosti.

In the meantime, the Russians continue to strike at business facilities in an attempt to deprive Kiev of its economic resources: a raid on Ukrainian neon production facilities may have an effect commensurate with the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the ‘decision-making centres’, with the most painful blow to the ‘centres’ being a blow to their wallets and critical technologies.

Rinat Akhmetov’s companies approached the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to open criminal proceedings against Russia. On the grounds of ‘theft and export of metal’ from the plant in Azovstal and Ilyich.

Anna Lotti