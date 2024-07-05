Poland will not send its armed forces to Ukraine and believes that such actions would constitute direct NATO participation in the armed conflict between Kiev and Moscow, President of the Republic Andrzej Duda said at the end of negotiations with his Slovak counterpart Peter Pellegrini. “I also don’t think Poland should send its armed forces to Ukraine. This would mean the entry of a NATO state into the war (…) We hope that we will never have to send our armed forces to Ukraine to protect the Ukrainian Republic of Poland,” Duda said.

According to Dmtri Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, “Erdogan is not a possible mediator in the negotiations on Ukraine.” A proposal that Turkish President Erdogan has repeatedly made to the parties.

According to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin “the crisis in Ukraine arose due to the absolutely unceremonious policy of the United States guided by its satellites” and again from the stage of the SCO meeting in Astana: “The multipolar world has become a reality” . “The version of the agreement in Ukraine proposed by the Russian Federation, if Kiev and its Western sponsors are ready, will allow the end of hostilities” and he commented by stating: “The Istanbul agreements remain “on the table” and could form the basis of the process negotiations on Ukraine”.

The first American F-16 fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine in July this year, Vadim Ivchenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada’s national security and defense committee, said.

Meanwhile, the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, now the country’s ambassador to Great Britain, Valery Zaluzhny, went to his new place of duty in London, reports the Ukrainian publication Glavkom.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj rejected in an interview with Bloomberg the proposal for a ceasefire to start negotiations with Russia on the resolution of the conflict, put forward by Orban, who visited Kiev on 2 July. Furthermore, Zelensky’s press secretary Sergei Nikiforov said that the president would not give an interview to Tucker Carlson. The American journalist who also interviewed the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky said there should be representatives of Russia at the second peace summit, but Putin probably won’t be there.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on 4 July.

Ukrainian troops retreated beyond Karlivka reservoirs After the fall of Yasnobrodivka, Ukrainian troops risked being surrounded as Russian troops advanced into northern Karlivka.

According to pro-Russian social media sources, Russian troops entered the first houses of Makiïvka in the direction of Lugansk, advancing 2000 meters, Ukrainian accounts also confirm. A Ukrainian source associated with Azov confirmed that Russian troops had captured an important Ukrainian fortification east of Makiïvka.

Russian troops would have occupied a village north of the direction of Kharkiv (Cherkas’ki Tyshky), both the Russian and Ukrainian social spheres are talking about it. This would mean that the Russian armed forces have opened a third front in the north along the border of the Belgorod Kharkiv region.

Russian armed forces on July 3 attacked the engineering plant south of Dnipro. Objective monitoring footage showed precise attacks on the object, the air defense systems of the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed to intercept the attack. They report from the field, via social media, that another arrival occurred to the west of YuMZ, apparently on the territory of the old railway troop base.

In the direction of Kharkiv on July 3, Russian troops reported repelling attacks by Ukrainian armed forces in the Vovchans’k area and north of Lyptsi. According to estimates made from the ground, the enemy, due to the use of our long-range weapons, is not able to accumulate sufficient forces to go on the offensive.

In the Svatove-Kupjans’k direction, data is being received on the intensification of the actions of the Russian armed forces near the Stepova Novoselivka settlement. Social sources report the advance of Russian troops near Stel’makhivka and Makiivka (LPR).

Significant successes of the Russian army are celebrated in the Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk) area. The troops broke through the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Niu-York (Novgorodskoye) to a depth of 3 km and occupied part of Yur’ivka. The assault on Pivnichne continues. Furthermore, Russian armed forces gained a foothold on the outskirts of Druzhba. Toretsk agglomeration (Dzerzhinsk) is an urbanized area almost continuous, but, despite the dense development, the surprise of individual maneuvers for the Ukrainians collapsed the first line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The fighting continues.

West of Avdiivka, the Russian Armed Forces are attacking on the Nevel’s’ke-Netailove line, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing for the surrender of Karlivka, withdrawing the most combat-ready units from Karlivka in the hope of preserving them, while leaving the motorized units infantry for rearguard battles to slow down the advance of our troops.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, the Russian Armed Forces launched the offensive in the Shcherbaky-Nesteryanka area, advanced to a depth of half a kilometer, three Ukrainian strongholds were taken in battle, and Russian heavy flamethrower systems are actively working. Ukrainian armed forces attacked Energodar’s Raduga substation with drones, cutting off power supply to the city and the nuclear power plant.

In the direction of Kherson, some sources reported a clash with arrows near the railway bridge. A bakery in Aleshki was attacked by FPV drones; During a second attack on workers putting out the fire, UAV operators from the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck again. Two workers were killed and one employee was injured.

During the night, two drones of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed in the Tambov region, two others in the Bryansk region.

In the Belgorod region, in the village of Novostroevka-Pervaya, a family hit in a residential building as a result of the fall of ammunition from a UAV. Near the village of Golovchino a drone attacked a KamAZ truck; the driver was seriously injured; A Ukrainian Kamikaze drone attacked a private house in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Shebekinsky urban district, one injured. The outskirts of Shebekino were hit by artillery fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and three employees were injured by shrapnel.

In the Kursk region it was reported that Kozino and Anatolyevka of the Rylsky district, Oleshnya and Nikolaevo-Daryino of the Sudzhansky district, Ozerki of the Belovsky district, Novy Put and Elizavetovka of the Glushkovsky district were bombed. Drone attacks were observed in the city of Sudzha, in the villages of Tyotkino and Politotdelsky, near the village of Otruba, in the village of Vesyoloye in the Glushkovsky district, in the villages of Krupets, Kozino and in the village of Anatolyevki in the Rylsky district. 13 Ukrainian drones were destroyed and suppressed in the border areas using small arms and electronic warfare equipment.

Graziella Giangiulio

