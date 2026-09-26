UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kaja Kallas : Terms have been set for the €6.6 billion allocation to Kiev. Five people have died in Kiev, Russian regions are without hot water and power, and the war of attrition continues

Putin’s special envoy met with representatives of Trump to discuss the war in Ukraine; Dmitriev met with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in New York. They discussed a resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and future relations between the United States and Russia. The talks took place amidst intensified diplomatic contacts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Previously, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had also held a meeting regarding the Ukraine issue.

Kaja Kallas announced that EU member states have agreed on the terms for the allocation of €6.6 billion to Ukraine . “€900 million will be allocated to the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine. €1 billion will be used to finance new joint equipment purchases. Another €4.7 billion is earmarked for reimbursement to member states; some of them have already declared that they will allocate their share to Ukraine,” Kallas wrote on X.

Russia responds to Turkey on Black Sea security. “Turkey has made proposals regarding Black Sea security,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said . “Since then, however, there have been no substantive negotiations on the matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, South Korea is criticizing Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky’s conduct. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung criticized Zelensky for disclosing information about the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul. “It would be appropriate for all parties not to disclose this information, given the numerous problems such a revelation could cause, and we have agreed to do just that,” the South Korean leader wrote on X.

The death toll in Kiev has risen to five, Kiev Mayor Klitschko said . “The death toll has now risen to four following a drone attack on an office building in the Solomianskyi district. A child is among the seven injured. The fire in the parking lot near the office complex has been extinguished,” the statement read. “In total, 27 residents of the capital were injured as a result of Russian attacks on September 25.” McDonald ‘s warehouses in the Brovary district, near Kiev, were also hit by an attack.

In Russia, water supplies were cut off in Voronezh and Ulyanovsk following overnight drone strikes. Residents of the Levobere Zhny and Kominternovski districts of Voronezh reported water supply problems. In Ulyanovsk, according to Mayor Boldakin, a section of the main heating pipeline was damaged; as a result, residential buildings on three streets — Uyutnaya, Ulyany Gromovoy, and Lyubovi Shevtsovoy — were left without hot water.

And now a look at the Front Line updated at 3.30pm on 25 September. Overnight, Ukrainian armed forces launched a UAV attack against Russian regions. The Russian Defense Ministry said that air defense shot down ten drones heading toward the capital as they approached Moscow. Operational restrictions were imposed at Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports. Air defense also remained active overnight in the Voronezh region . The governor reported that eight people, including a child, were injured in a UAV attack in the Ulyanovsk region, and that industrial and civilian infrastructure was damaged. An industrial facility in the Perm Krai was targeted by enemy UAVs; Ukrainian sources claim the attack was directed against LUKOIL-Permnefteorgsintez LLC (PNOS). Earlier, between 8:00 and 20:00, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of 34 Ukrainian UAVs over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, Crimea, and the Black Sea.

During the night, Russian forces continued long-range strikes against Ukrainian territory. The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the movement of UAV strike groups through the regions of Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy , Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk. Explosions were heard overnight in Kyiv; Ukrainian sources reported air defense activity and UAV debris falling in the districts of Solomyanskyi and Podil. Air raid warnings affected a significant portion of central and eastern Ukraine.

On September 24, Ukrainian UAV strikes continued in the Bryansk region. Throughout the day and evening, drone threats were repeatedly reported; air defense systems and mobile fire units downed aerial targets.

In the Sumy region, Russian forces report ongoing heavy fighting. Russian air force, artillery, and UAV crews have carried out strikes in the areas of Sumy, Khotin, Topolya, Marine, Ulanove, Styahailivka, and Korenok. In Sumy County, small-arms firefights have occurred near Khotin, Kyyanytsya, Marine, and Malaya Rybitsa. In Shostka County, further advances have been reported near Ulanove and Tovstodubove; in Krasnopil’s’kyi County, Russian assault groups have advanced through forested areas near Stepok.

Three people were injured and half-destroyed in several localities of the Kursk region by Ukrainian drone strikes.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian forces launched 33 attacks on the territory throughout the day on September 24; eight municipalities were targeted, but no casualties were reported.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces report continued offensive operations in the northeast of the region. Air forces and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have carried out attacks near Velykyi Burluk, Tsupivka, Sosnivka, Prykolotne, Staryi Saltiv, Hnylytsya, Bezdryk, and Rubizhne. In the Liptsi sector, Russian forces have reportedly advanced through the wooded areas east of Hoptivka. In the Vovchansk sector , Russian forces have claimed to have captured the town of Buzove; confirmation from the Ukrainian side is awaited. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, Russian forces also report the capture of Khyzhnyakove and a 300-meter advance near Riznykove.

In Donetsk , Ukrainian forces continued drone strikes. During the night, a drone struck a residential area in the Kundriuche district of Horlivka, setting a house on fire. Three civilians were killed and three others injured in Luhansk as a result of Ukrainian drone strikes. The strikes hit targets in the Aidar district, Rubi zhne , and Lysy chans’k.

Russian units conducted an attack in the Lyman sector. In the nearby Slovyansk sector, Ukrainian forces reported a single exchange of fire. Russian FPV drone operators destroyed enemy ground-based robotic systems and drones used to resupply positions.

In the Zaporizhia sector , Ukrainian forces report the continued advance of Russian units West of Zorivka.

Graziella Giangiulio

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