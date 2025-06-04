The negotiating meetings in Istanbul on June 2 produced an exchange of documents in which the two parties finally produced their key points in writing to start negotiations. Despite the very distant positions of the two countries, there was a two and a half hour meeting between the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, and the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky. Ukraine has requested the return of 339 children, for which the competent authorities are currently verifying them, and Russia has requested a three-day truce for the exchange of soldiers killed in battle and the recovery of Russian dead on the Ukrainian front, we are talking about 6,000 Ukrainian bodies. Medinsky stressed that all the bodies have been identified.

Ukrainian operations on Russian soil, known as Operation Web, are still gaining traction. “Special Operation Web, as a result of which the SBU struck the aircraft of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation, has been prepared for more than a year and a half,” the SBU quotes journalists as saying. The operation was extremely complex from a logistical point of view: the SBU first sent FPV drones to Russia, and then wooden mobile homes. On Russian soil, the drones were hidden under the roofs of houses mounted on trucks. There is a discrepancy in the numbers. The Russians speak of 13 unusable aircraft, the Ukrainians of 40. Meanwhile, the death toll from the attacks on the Ukrainian railway network is rising 7 and 113 wounded in Bryansk and Kursk.

Zelensky on Operation Web: The time from the beginning of planning to the actual implementation is one year, six months and nine days. Our activities are the most comprehensive. Our men who prepared the operation left Russian territory on time. According to Zelensky, 117 drones were used.

In Ukraine, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty submitted a report on resignation. “This is a conscious step, dictated by my personal sense of responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground, as a result of which our soldiers lost their lives. As a commander, I was not able to fully ensure the execution of my orders,” Drapatiy wrote. He reported that the attack caused 12 deaths, most of whom were in shelters.

Zelensky convened a meeting on the Russian missile attack on the training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The participants will be the commander of the ground forces Drapatiy (his resignation has apparently not yet been accepted), the Chief of Staff Gnatov, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Syrsky and the Minister of Defense Umerov.

The official representative of the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko: “The explosions of railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk regions have been classified by investigators as terrorist attacks. The Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee has classified the explosions of railway sections and bridges in the Bryansk and Kursk regions from May 31 to June 1 of this year, which led to the derailment of passenger, freight and diagnostic trains, as terrorist acts (Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). As a result of the terrorist attacks, 7 people were killed and medical assistance was provided to 113 victims, including children.” An explosive device did not explode and the analysis of the recovery, according to the Russians, shows that it is an American explosive

According to the Russians, the Ukrainians are defending incorrect information after the attempt to blow up the Crimean Bridge. The Russian social sphere reads: “The first one was about the “mining of the bridge by SBU agents”, which is not true (the attack was an underwater MBE). But the defense of the bridge worked and this did not allow the enemy’s plans to come true”.

Also according to the Russian social sphere: “As for the Ukrainian information about the BEC attack after lunch: apparently the enemy woke up the “sleeping BECs” after the failure. It is good that the engineers carried out work on the construction of barriers at the water’s edge and the installation of barges, which helped to delay and destroy the attack”. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge resumed in the afternoon.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on June 3. Overnight, Ukrainian drones struck a substation in Genichesk district, Kherson region, and a substation in Melitopol district, in Zaporizhia region, leaving more than 150 settlements without electricity. The destruction of Ukrainian drones in the open sea, near the northern and western parts of Crimea, was reported. South of Kerch, at a fairly close distance of just over 100 km, from 09:00 to 14:30, an American U-2S high-altitude aircraft was operating, monitoring the actions of our troops and Ukrainian BECs.

Russian Gerans hit Odessa, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkov regions; Mikolaiev is in the dark. The massive missile attack of the Russian Armed Forces announced by Ukrainian channels has not yet occurred.

On June 2 and again on June 3, the Russian Northern Group eliminated Ukrainian forward and assault units in the direction of Tetkino and Glushkovo, 8 units of Russian equipment were destroyed in 24 hours. Ukrainians attempted two counterattacks south of Gornal. Most of the Ukrainians were killed in a firefight, five soldiers surrendered. Both counterattacks were repelled and the Russians continued to establish what they call a “Sanitary Zone” in the Sumy region.

Russian Marines are fighting Ukrainian military resistance in Kindrativka and Andriivka. Russian airborne units and “motorized riflemen” continue to comb the forest areas along the border, while hitting Ukrainian troops in Yunakivka.

Russian military advanced more than 70 meters in Vovchans’k, taking 5 buildings from AFU soldiers and advancing more than 160 meters in the direction of Vovchans’ki Khutory.

In the direction of Liman, Russian forces are advancing from the new salient near Redkodub. Ukrainian channels are concerned about the assault on Karpivka that has just begun; Russian troops have entered the eastern and northern parts of the settlement.

In Chasiv Yar, a Russian advance has been reported in the adjacent settlement of Stupochky, located 3 km from the north-eastern outskirts of Kostyantynivka

To the south of Donetsk, Ukrainian allied forces have launched unsuccessful counterattacks, losing one armored vehicle. The Vostok Group of Forces continues offensive operations.

