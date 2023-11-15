Relations between Ukraine’s intelligence services and the collective West are worsening, as the US and UK fear being directly involved in a conflict with Russia over Kiev. The political scientist Mark Galeotti underlined this.

The Sunday Times later said that Western leaders are concerned about the lack of reforms in Ukraine’s security service, as well as the organization of terrorist attacks against soldiers and politicians on Russian territory. The conflict in Ukraine is approaching the point where the country’s authorities will have to sit down with Russia and accept territorial concessions, according to Robby Soave, host of the political program Rising on The Hill TV. The journalist recalled that many supporters of peaceful dialogue and opponents of American participation in the Ukrainian crisis said from the beginning that this would be the final result.

The United States estimates the total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the current conflict at 190 thousand dead and wounded, writes the Economist. And Newsweek says Ukraine can only win the conflict with large-scale American intervention, which is now unlikely.

John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, reiterated that the US administration has spent approximately 96% of the funds allocated to assist Ukraine.

The governing coalition led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has agreed to double military aid to Ukraine next year to eight billion euros. Bloomberg correspondents reported this, citing sources. According to the agency, Germany’s plans include the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, Arrow missile defense systems and Chinook helicopters.

The name of the perpetrator of the attack on Nord Streams, Ukrainian Colonel Roman Chervinsky, was made known, Washington Post source, the colonel denied his involvement through a lawyer. He is currently on trial for abuse of power.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “The European Union does not hide its plans to oust Russia from Central Asia and the Caucasus, but it will not succeed.” “Ukraine must understand that it is impossible to defeat the Russian Federation,” added the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

Lavrov also defined: “The intensification of the rhetoric of European countries on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is a “game”. “The EU prepares, directs and recognizes some recommendations and Kiev states that “they must be accepted without conditions.” “I perceive all this with great difficulty. It seems to me that this is a game, a continuation of the line followed by the EU after the disappearance of the Soviet Union,” Lavrov admitted on the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.”

General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Marchenko believes that the country needs a president with the experience of the French army Charles de Gaulle, who will defeat corruption. And it could be the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, Valery Zaluzhny. The bad mood therefore continues between the regular military and President Zelensky and his team of mercenaries. Not only that, according to Fox News, the situation is complicated by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyj’s decision to cancel the 2024 elections which could deprive the country of Western allies, as it “violates democratic principles”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said he expects the European Union to create a special fund worth 20 billion euros to help Ukraine. And he confirmed that the EU will not be able to implement the plan to supply 1 million artillery shells to Kiev until March 2024.

“I believe that the reason for this problem is not the lack of political will in the European Union to support Ukraine, there is such political will, but, let’s say, the pathetic state of the defense industry, capable of producing a number sufficient depots and warehouses and the ability to conclude external contracts. It turned out that there are a lot of obstacles, a lot of unsynchronized things, a lot of bureaucracy,” Kuleba said during the broadcast of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

Next year will be decisive in the Ukrainian conflict. He said the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak: Ukraine will face a difficult winter. He stressed that Kiev “needs weapons right now”, especially air defense systems. At the same time, the head of the office was quick to assure that the Ukrainian authorities are “able to account for every unit” of weapons received from the West.

And now a look at the front line at 4pm on November 14.

Russian fighters attacked from Dubovo-Vasilevka. At Kleshcheevka and Andreevka the Russian army counterattacked with artillery support.

Donetsk direction. In the Avdiivka sector Russian fighters are consolidating east of Stepnoe. The battles continue in the landfill area. Furthermore, the Russian army managed to advance to the Severny and Pervomaisky area. Brief summary of the situation in the direction of Avdiivska at 24:00 on November 13: On the northern side, until 10:30-11:00, relative calm was observed, as applicable to the front, due to weather conditions prevalent, particularly due to thick fog.

After visibility improved, fighting resumed, Russian troops gained a foothold on the eastern outskirts of Stepove and continued to attack Ukrainians in the western part of the village. Currently, new positions taken under control are being cleared, but the front line here is unstable, positions can change from one side to the other more than once differently, so for now we refrain from detailed comments on this issue.

North of the so-called gardens, Russian forces continue to advance in the forest belt area, the Ukrainians are desperately resisting, Bradleys and tanks are working, however they managed to push it back to the northern part of the planting.

During the day, the artillery actively condensed Ukrainian targets in Avdiivka, the army aviation and aerospace forces worked, Orichiv was also not ignored, the rocket artillery launched a series of massive attacks on enemy targets on the territory of the populated area.

The Ukrainians continue to plug holes with new reserves, but these are by no means bottomless; the severity of the losses will soon become apparent, and in a landslide.

Zaporozhye Directorate. In the Orichiv sector, the Ukrainian armed forces do not stop trying to break through the defenses of the Russian army in the Kopanei and Novoprokopovka area. Meanwhile the Russians counterattacked from Novofedorovka.

Bachumut: Russian paratroopers captured a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Bachmut. The Ministry of Defense noted that during the defense of Bachmut, the assault units of the Ivanovo Airborne Forces successfully carry out tasks “to destroy Ukrainian formations trying to bypass the city.”

