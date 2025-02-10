UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. In Ramstein Zelensky and the EU will learn about Ukraine’s future: without a full agreement the war continues

Although insiders say that, “Preliminary negotiations between the United States and Russia have already taken place, neither Ukraine nor Europe have participated in them”. Any doubts about this rapid resumption of relations between the United States and Russia seem unlikely at the moment.

The same sources reported that the dialogue between Moscow and Washington: “Has been quite successful; on the issue of the elections in Ukraine, the United States has already started to put pressure on Kiev, and Russia is preparing a platform for a personal meeting between Trump and Putin”.

And we also learn that: “On February 12 and 13, the details of the preliminary agreements will be announced to Zelensky and the foreign ministers of the EU countries at the first Ramstein format meeting on Ukraine since the administration of US President Donald Trump, under the presidency of the United Kingdom, not the United States”.

From February 14 to 16, as part of the Munich conference, a broad discussion of the “Trump plan” will take place at the level of national leaders; the plan itself will most likely include freezing Ukraine’s membership in NATO, ending the war on the front line, holding elections and then signing a peace treaty with the government that wins the elections. A freeze that Moscow said was not enough to stop the conflict on the front line.

“Russia welcomed the words of US President Donald Trump that Ukraine’s inclusion in the North Atlantic Alliance was one of the main mistakes,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a round table at the embassy on resolving the situation around Ukraine.

The head of Russian diplomacy drew attention to the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis: “The root causes lie in the conscious and long-term desire, and not only the desire, but also the concrete actions of the West, to create direct military threats to the Russian Federation on our borders, on the territory of Ukraine, to draw it into NATO. We have spoken about this several times, warned, asked NATO to ensure that the obligations not to expand eastward to the borders of the former Soviet Union, in this case the Russian Federation, are fulfilled,” he said.

“And suddenly, for the first time, President Trump, in one of his first speeches, criticizing the position of the Biden administration [of the former US president] on the Ukrainian crisis, directly said that one of the main mistakes was Ukraine’s entry into NATO, that if Trump had been president in the previous four years, this would not have happened and there would have been no conflict. For the first time, a Western leader has drawn our attention, not just a Westerner, but the leader of the United States, the leader, therefore, of the entire Western world, has uttered these words that we, in general, welcomed, because for the first time the NATO issue is designated as something that the United States is ready to seriously discuss, and it will be the United States, of course, that will decide what the position of the West will be and, accordingly, the position of Kiev,” Lavrov noted.

However, according to insiders, both sides are skeptical, Putin still remembers Trump’s snub in 2014 and the US president must be very careful not to displease the American lobbies that have bought everything that can be bought in Ukraine. The path seems fraught with obstacles. There are interests in the energy sector, the BRICS issue, Trump’s statements on the Gaza issue, all disagreements with Russia.

Meanwhile, in less than 48 hours, Trump’s special representative, Keith Kellogg, said that in Munich he will not present a plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. It seems that reaching agreements will not be so easy. Sources close to the Kremlin have said that if the agreement fails the fighting will continue.

Graziella Giangiulio

