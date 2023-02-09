UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. In Marinka, the Ukrainians are resisting. Moscow tests new drones at the front

The EU will launch a platform to fight Russian and Chinese disinformation. The Center for Information Exchange and Analysis within the EU’s foreign policy services will seek to monitor the manipulation of information by foreign actors and coordinate with the 27 EU countries and the wider community of NGO

One of the officials said it will be a decentralized platform for real-time information exchange with NGOs, countries and cybersecurity agencies. The fear for private citizens that the propaganda will then take place in reverse, that is, there is no longer free information.

On February 8, the Ukrainian premier traveled to Great Britain where he had a meeting with King Charles III and gave a speech in parliament asking for new sanctions, training of Ukrainian pilots and long-range weapons in London

According to Downing Street, Britain has trained 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the past six months and plans to train another 20,000 this year. At the same time, the British are not satisfied with the low funding of the Ukrainian National Army.

Updates from overseas also on the North Stream 2 bombing: American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh claims that US divers planted explosives under the Nord Stream in June 2022.

“Last summer, Navy divers, operating under the cover of NATO exercises, planted explosive devices that destroyed three of the four branches of the Nord Stream pipeline three months later,” Hersh said.

According to him, on September 26, a sonar buoy was dropped from a Norwegian Navy aircraft, which detonated bombs. The reporter also claims that Biden has been discussing the sabotage with his team for more than 9 months. The main question was how not to leave evidence.

On the Russian front, the commission for international affairs has recommended the adoption of a draft law on the termination of international treaties of the Council of Europe against the Russian Federation. In the military it becomes known that Russia has developed a long-range transport drone of the TRAMP aircraft type (Multifunctional Transport Aviation Platform), reports RIA Novosti, citing a source in the Russian military-industrial complex. The drone is capable of transferring up to 250 kilograms of cargo over a distance of more than 600 kilometers. The advantage of a drone is the ability to perform dangerous tasks for manned aircraft in severe weather conditions at minimal cost.

Highlights of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on February 7th. In the Lyman sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are redeploying reserves and additional special units in the Yampolivka area. The advance of Russian forces to the Zherebets River will greatly complicate the tactical position of the Ukrainian units.

The assault units of Wagner PMC entrenched themselves on the northern outskirts of Bachmut. Fierce fighting is going on along 1st Ushakov lane and in the area of Stupki station. The Russian Armed Forces are pushing through the Ukrainian defenses in the southern districts of the city and on the approaches to Krasne. To prevent a breakthrough in the direction of the road to Chasiv Yar, the Ukrainian command redeploys additional reserves.

Ukrainian artillery continues to destroy residential buildings and infrastructure in the Donetsk agglomeration. Residential buildings in Donetsk were damaged. Encirclement and destruction of Ukrainian military in Horlivka. Five civilians were injured by shrapnel.

In the completely destroyed Marinka, Ukrainian troops, despite heavy losses, continue to lead a resistance. Heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian servicemen in Nikolsky, Russian motorized riflemen continue to hit Ukrainian units from their positions near Nikolsky lift.

Near Vuhledar, Russian rocket artillery and aviation regularly continue to launch attacks on Ukrainian forward positions. Ukrainian units are pulling reserves to launch a counterattack near Mykil’s’ke.

The front line has stabilized in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Both sides are launching attacks with their artillery and conducting reconnaissance of each other.

The Ukrainians are strengthening their positions in the Orikhiv and Polohy sectors in anticipation of an offensive.

Graziella Giangiulio