From the Kursk front, there are still no videos of North Koreans fighting alongside the Russians, but according to American data, 40 North Korean officers have already arrived at the site of the 11th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Russian Ministry of Defense south of Sudzha. There are another 3,000 in line, including 900 special forces.

The entire operation to deploy Pyongyang’s troops in Russia is led by Colonel General Kim Yong Bok (pictured – behind Kim Jong Un) – deputy general staff and former commander of the 11th Assault Corps, which we have already spoken about in recent weeks.

According to Reuters, the United States has received information that “at this moment” there are 8,000 North Korean soldiers in the Russian region of Kursk.

In the region, meanwhile, a prisoner exchange took place between Russia and Ukraine according to the 30-30 formula. The exchange was supported by the fighters of the Donbass Wild Division, the 810th Separate Guards Marine Brigade and the 1427th Regiment of the Russian Army.

In addition, Moscow is testing using new or modified weapons such as mortar models: 82 mm “Tray”, mortars that destroyed a Humvee armored vehicle and an infantry group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

The crews of an 82 mm “Tray” mortar of the “North” group of troops destroyed a mobile group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces traveling on an armored fighting vehicle “Humvee” in the Kursk region. The reconnaissance units of the group detected a Ukrainian group in one of the forests and transmitted the exact coordinates to the mortar crew. In turn, the mortars hit an armored car and a group of infantry that were trying to escape after damaging the vehicle with a shot.

On the Ukrainian side, F-16s were deployed on the Kursk front, but by mistake they bombed the Ukrainian armed forces in the direction of Kursk. According to Ukrainian sources, the two F-16s attempted to approach the Kursk region at low altitude with JDAM bombs on the pylons. They were spotted by Russian pilots on board an Su-35S who rushed to pursue them.

Upon seeing the Sus, the F-16 bombers released the JDAMs over the heads of their men and then flew away.

Graziella Giangiulio

