UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. In Germany they suggest Patriot deployment from NATO territories. Russians advance on Lyptsi, Kharkiv. Zelensky says No to Olympic peace.

In Germany it has been proposed to use Patriot from NATO territory to protect Ukraine, as reported by the Spiegel newspaper; “If air defense is deployed on the borders of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, NATO countries will not have to send their troops to the territory of Ukraine,” said SPD MP Jo Weingarten.

Volodymyr Zelensky made it known over the weekend that “We are against any truce that plays into the enemy’s hands on the Olympic truce.” The Ukrainian president said: “The offensive in the Kharkiv region could be the first wave of attacks by the Russian armed forces. The situation in the region is controlled, but not stabilized.” And again he said: “The Russian armed forces want to attack Kharkiv, but they understand that it is difficult. The Russians do not yet have the strength for a large-scale attack on Kiev. There is a critical shortage of air defense (25% of the requirement). And Ukraine needs 120-130 modern F-16 fighter jets.”

Again from Ukraine but from the social sphere we learn that: “A summons will be sent to Ukrainians abroad via email. Source: Reserve+ application, screenshots of which can be found online”.

Also via social media we learn that the first recruitment center for special operations forces (SSO) has been opened in Kiev. At the MTR recruitment center you can get advice on preparation, provision and conditions of service in the MTR, assistance in choosing a military specialty and full legal support in registration upon entry into service.

Reports continue to arrive from the Russian social sphere of American RQ-4B Global Hawk UAVs suspended over the Black Sea, monitoring Crimea.

And now a look at the front line updated at 2.00pm on May 20th.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Ukrainians deployed significant reserves to defend the settlement area. In Lyptsi and Vovčans’k, they undertake counterattack actions. In Lyptsi the Russian troops advanced to a depth of between 200 and 400 meters, towards Vovčans’k, from 150 to 600 meters. On May 18, Buhruvatka was occupied, Russian armed forces are attacking in the direction of the Prylipka settlement.

There are battles on the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Jar, the Russian armed forces are advancing and south of the Sivers’kyi Donets’-Donbas Channel microdistrict Russian troops are expanding the control zone.

In the direction of Donetsk, Russian troops are fighting in Paraskoviivka (west of Novomykhailivka) and Krasnohorivka. According to the pro-Russian social sphere, most of Netailove is occupied by Russian troops.

West of Avdiivka, Russian armed forces are advancing in Umans’ke, most of which was taken from Ukrainians who withdrew from the area, and in Yasnobrodivka.

On the Vremivka ledge battles for Urozhaine and Staromaiors’ke are taking place, the Ukrainians are counterattacking, there are no significant changes on the front line.

The Zaporozhzhia front is characterized by the actions of Russian infantry groups in Robotyne under Ukrainian artillery and drone fire. Media information about the advance of the Russian Armed Forces to Huljajpole was not confirmed on the spot.

Ukrainian attacks against Russian troops continue in the direction of Kherson. In Radensk a civilian was killed by a Ukrainian drone that hit a car.

In the Belgorod region, civilians are dying and injured due to attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. Shebekino was hit by the MLRS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, eleven people were injured, including 3 children. In Rzhevka, in the Shebekinsky urban district, two more civilians were injured as a result of the shelling. In Belgorod, a drone flew into the window of an apartment building and debris fell on an 11-year-old girl playing on the backyard playground.

In the Kursk region, Gordeevka of the Korenevsky district, the Sudzha checkpoint, the village of Guevo and the Oleshnya farm of the Sudzhansky district, the village bearing the name of Kalinin of the Glushkovsky district and the village of Goptarovka were bombed of the Belovsky district. In Gorodishche, Rylsky district, two Ukrainian drones damaged a car. Explosive devices from helicopters were dropped in Guevo and Sverdlikovo, in the village of Kurilovka in the Sudzhansky district, in the village of Gordeevka in the Korenevsky district and in the village of Tyotkino in the Glushkovsky district. Electronic warfare suppressed UAF helicopters near the village of Neonilovka, to the villages of Elizavetovka and Khodyakovka in the Glushkovsky district, to the villages of Gornal and Guevo, to the village of Kurilovka in the Sudzhansky district, to the Sudzha checkpoint, to the villages of Gordeevka in the Korenevsky district and Kozino in the Rylsky district.

In the DPR, a man died as a result of Ukrainian attacks and a woman was injured in Aleksandrivka village, Petrovs’kyi district of Donetsk. 13 attacks were recorded, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 29 ammunition using 155 mm caliber artillery, including cluster UAVs, attack UAVs and kamikaze UAVs. Donetsk, Horlivka and the Volnovakha district are under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Graziella Giangiulio

