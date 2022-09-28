UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. In Donbass, the yeses for annexation to Russia win. The proclamation took place on October 3

The news is certainly not surprising: the yeses in Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye have won. According to the data of the CEC of the individual regions, the yeses in the People’s Republic of Donetsks were 99.23%; Luhansk People’s Republic – 98.42%; Zaporozhye region – 93.11%; Kherson region – 87.05%

The Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya at a regular meeting of the Security Council of the World Organization said that the referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were held in full transparency and in compliance with all electoral rules: “The referendums were held in full compliance with the electoral rules (…) I know that our former Western partners will not listen to us, or rather, they will pretend not to have listened to us, but I will say that the referendums were held in conditions of exceptional transparency and in full compliance with all electoral rules ». he said.

After the announcement of the results of the Denis Pushilin referendum, Andrei Turchak and Alexander Khinstein embraced. Medvedev in an interview said: «The referendums are over. The results are evident. Welcome home to Russia! ».

On 28 September the governors of Donetsk, Luhansk, flew to Moscow, for the legal and therefore official recognition of Moscow. The governor of Kherson wrote directly to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to thank him.

Denis Pushilin said before leaving for Moscow: “The entire constitutional territory of the DPR will be liberated, the DPR as part of the Russian Federation will move to a new phase of war”. The head of the DPR received the final protocol from the head of the CEC of the Republic and traveled to Moscow to complete the legal part of the DPR’s entry into Russia.

State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin held a closed-door meeting with political leaders on 28 September. The agenda of the work of the lower house is discussed in the coming days, taking into account the results of the referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.

The State Duma will hold an unscheduled meeting on 3 October. Date on which the annexation should be made official. The Speaker of the House Vyacheslav Volodin said that the State Duma should adjust its work plan to take decisions on the results of the referendums to the press said: “We have a lot of work to do.”

Ukrainian President Volodimyr Zelensky said he “will have nothing to talk about” with Russian President Vladimir Putin if Moscow recognizes the results of the referendums in the DNR, LNR and the controlled territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. “Russia’s recognition […] of referendums as normal […] would mean that we have nothing to talk about with the Russian president,” Zelensky said. He reported this during his speech by video link to a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

The EU categorically refuses to recognize the results of the referendum. As well as the whole West.

Lucia Giannini