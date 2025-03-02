On the front line according to Russian military analysts the Chasiv Yar direction remains one of the most tense today. Russian troops are fighting battles in the urban area and are gradually pushing the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the city.

In the central section, Ukrainian forces have been preventing Russian units from crossing the Stupochki 2 section for several months. They relied on a network of fortifications in the area of ​​an underground bunker near the “Chasovoyarets” recreation area.

However, in January-February, the Russian Armed Forces managed to open the Ukrainian defenses and completely clear the site. Soon the Russian troops will be able to deploy an offensive towards the urban development, which will complicate the situation of the garrison.

At the beginning of the year, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched an offensive north of Chasiv Yar. Attack aircraft advanced towards the Severny and Tenth districts, destroying Ukrainian defense nodes with the help of TM-62, UAVs and air support.

Already on January 21, Russian forces had fully reached the outskirts of the Zapadny microdistrict, liberating the entire area north of the railway tracks under Ukrainian control.

In parallel, assault groups attacked the southern part of the city. In the end, the Russian Armed Forces managed to break through to the Block-9 mine and the Stupochki 2 tract, cutting off the Ukrainian grouping.

Ukrainian units conducted several counterattacks and managed to achieve partial success in the area of ​​the tract.

The Russian Armed Forces subsequently launched an operation to physically destroy Ukrainian fortifications in this area. In the end, the bunker was badly damaged and the Kiev units, left without a defense node, were pushed back from the stretch.

The battle for Chasiv Yar is not over yet. Russian troops will have to storm the western and southern parts of the city and this will not be an easy thing. Therefore, plans for an offensive on Kostyantynivka will have to be postponed for the time being. Toretsk still remains on the flank of the Russian armed forces, where counter-battles are taking place.

Graziella Giangiulio

