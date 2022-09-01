Yesterday was the day of the visit to the Zaporizhzhia plant by the IAEA inspectorate. The delegation left Kiev in the early hours of the morning and headed to the ZNPP.

Energodar, a satellite city of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, is under massive bombardment by the Ukrainians prior to the IAEA’s arrival. According to local sources in the region, Ukrainian observers, who were later arrested, transmitted the coordinates of the facilities around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian army. Energodar, was subjected to more than 60 UAV and fragmentation artillery attacks in the last 24 hours, the local administration said. The shelling came from the town of Marganets in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where Ukrainian armed forces are still present.

Among other things, attacks were registered against infrastructure, the administrative building and the wastewater storage facility. Fifty-seven artillery shells hit the territory of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, while a drone struck the plant’s training centre, the administration specified. There were no casualties, the background radiation was normal.

According to IAEA head Rafael Grossi, specialists will spend several days on site. In addition, it is planned to organise a permanent mission to the ZNPP.

In the meantime, it is learnt that there is another US mercenary in theatre in Ukraine, the US authorities again urged their citizens to leave Ukraine.

According to 19FortyFive, the total number of Americans killed in the country has risen to seven. Among them were journalist Brent Reno, Navy veterans Willie Joseph Kansel, Steven Zabelski, and Jimmy Hill.

In addition, Luke Lucyshyn and Brian Young were ambushed in the DNR in July, while another US citizen, retired Marine Captain Grady Kurpasi, 50, disappeared on 26 April in southern Ukraine, where he was fighting with his group.

The last of the mercenaries killed was 24-year-old Joshua Jones. His death has been confirmed by the State Department. There are two versions as to how he died: according to Oleg Kozhemyako, the fighter was killed by Donbass fighters from the volunteer Tiger squad from Primorsky Krai, right in the first engagement for the Americans.

The second version of journalist Rudenko is that the US mercenary was killed by Ukrainians. He referred to the results of the autopsy examination of the body.

Graziella Giangiulio