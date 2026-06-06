A new, unique holiday will be born in Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko told the press: “June 11 will be the Day of Unmanned Systems Forces, a unique type of troops found in no other army in the world. The unit operates both on the front lines and in the enemy’s rear, at distances of over a thousand kilometers from the front.” “You are not just destroying the enemy, you are making the world see and believe in Ukraine,” Svyridenko wrote. It should be remembered that Russia has allocated funds for a military unit of unmanned systems pilots, and it currently has its own identity within the Russian Armed Forces. Svyrydenko’s words about Ukraine’s uniqueness should therefore be taken more as propaganda than as factual truth on the ground.

“A local ceasefire has come into effect at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to prevent a nuclear accident,” IAEA source. A local ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation The Russian agreement, brokered by the IAEA, came into force on June 5 near the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. This will allow for urgent repairs to the war-damaged 750-kV Dniprovska power line. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant currently relies on a single external power line to power the cooling systems of its six decommissioned reactors. The IAEA said the repairs should reduce nuclear safety risks and help avert a potential accident.

From Russia, where the SPIEF is underway, a journalist asked Vladimir Putin: “What will you say to Zelensky if he sits down at the negotiating table with him?” Putin: “Thank God, it’s all over.”

Among other statements by Vladimir Putin to the press: “Russia is certainly ready and willing to negotiate with Ukraine through peaceful means, based on the agreements reached at the Anchorage summit. Moscow remains willing to accept the compromises announced in Anchorage; Now it’s important for Kiev to accept them.”

President Putin also spoke about the use of the Oreshnik, telling TASS: “Russia is developing new strike systems, including the Oreshnik; there has not been a single combat use of the Oreshnik missile in Ukraine in the true sense of the word. The Oreshnik was used against a warehouse in Ukraine to observe the falling of the blocks, an observation necessary for the future use of the weapon. In the latest Oreshnik attack in Ukraine, the target was an easily observable area. Putin has not ruled out future decisions regarding the large-scale use of the Oreshnik missile against targets, including in urban areas.

And now a look at the front line updated at 2:30 PM on June 5. Overnight, 123 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones were destroyed in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, and Tula regions, in the Moscow region, in the Republic of Crimea, and in the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea.

Russian forces targeted targets in Odessa and the surrounding area, as well as in the Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces Russian forces used FPV drones to attack the village of Demyanki in the Starodub municipal district. One civilian was injured.

In the Shostka district of Sumy Oblast, attack aircraft from the Sever Group of Forces continue to attack Ukrainian forces, with firefights reported in and around Bachivsk. In the Sumy district, Russian attack aircraft have advanced up to 900 meters in eleven areas, and firefights continue in Ivolzhans’ke, Pysarivka, and the village of Nova Sich. In the Krasnopil’s’kyi district, fighting is taking place in wooded areas.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces shelled the village of Leshchinovka in the Glushkovsky district, resulting in one death.

In the Belgorod region, three people were injured in separate drone strikes in various locations, and numerous vehicles were damaged: a service minibus; a car; A GAZelle armored vehicle; a parked truck. A Ukrainian Armed Forces FPV drone exploded inside a facility in the village of Voznesenovka, Shebekinsky District.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Northern Group of Forces is working to reach the village of Kozakha Lopan. In the Vovchansk sector, according to Russian social media, Russian forces have advanced up to 700 meters in ten areas and are engaged in light-weapons fighting in the villages of Okhrimivka and Losivka. In the Velykyj Burluk sector, Russian assault groups are Fighting in the woods near Novovasylivka.

In the Dobropillya front sector, Russian forces are fighting in Vasylivka and near Myrne.

The Eastern Group of Forces has captured Huliaipilske in the Zaporizhia region.

In Energodar, Zaporizhia region, Ukrainian forces dropped a heavy bomb from a hexacopter into the courtyard of an apartment building, while Kamyanka-Dniprovska is under Ukrainian attack. The situation remains tense due to Ukrainian drone attacks on logistical infrastructure.

In the Kherson region, one man was killed in a Ukrainian attack. In the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian forces launched 91 drone attacks against settlements on the left bank of the river.

Graziella Giangiulio

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