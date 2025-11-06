The European Commission has acknowledged the existence of torture in Ukrainian prisons. The annual enlargement report emphasizes that “torture and ill-treatment of prisoners” are “one of the problems of the Ukrainian penitentiary system,” which “requires reform” to meet EU requirements. The current Hungarian government will not allow Ukraine to join the European Union. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó made this statement, commenting on the European Commission’s new report on EU enlargement and Brussels’ intention to open accession negotiations with Kiev by the end of 2025.

RMF FM reports that European Union countries are working to create a “military Schengen” for the rapid movement of large numbers of troops and military equipment. Furthermore, following drone activity on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, German fighter jets were scrambled. No airspace violations were recorded.

All Belgian airspace was immediately closed following reports of several groups of unidentified drones spotted over the international airports of Brussels and Liège in the last few hours, RTBF reports.

Germany is not considering the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, Handelsblat reports. However, Berlin plans to increase aid to Ukraine by around €3 billion in 2026, Reuters reports. According to the agency, €8.5 billion had previously been allocated to Ukraine in the 2026 budget.

Serhiy Leshchenko, a member of the UZ Supervisory Board, stated: “All of UZ’s internal resources have been exhausted; the Ukrainian railway may soon be completely closed.”

According to South Korean intelligence, North Korea has deployed an additional 10,000 soldiers to the border with Ukraine to assist Russia.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly visited the frontline near Dobropillya, not far from Pokrovsk. Furthermore, during his visit to Myrnohrad, the prime minister awarded a soldier from the 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard. However, the 4th Brigade is not among the units defending Pokrovsk. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, “there is no encirclement of Ukrainian units and units in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad area.” It reported that “Russian forces are actively attempting to infiltrate and consolidate their position in Pokrovsk, but the defense forces are thwarting their efforts.”

Vladimir Putin delivered a live TV address on the evening of November 4. “Today, as in 1612, the Russian Federation is defending its sovereignty.” He also said: “A NATO reconnaissance ship was in the Burevestnik test zone on October 21. We did not interfere with its work, let’s see.” […] “Future nuclear-powered missiles will also be supersonic. […] New generations of nuclear-powered weapons, such as the Burevestnik, are already under development,” the president explained.

“The Burevestnik and Poseidon technologies will help create a promising station on the Moon,” Putin said. […] “Our country poses no threat to anyone. […] We have started serial production of the Oreshnik system. […] All our plans are coming true. […] The Sarmat missile systems will be put on alert next year.”

“The value of our unity is undeniable; we know how to close ranks to solve common problems in the face of global challenges and threats,” the Russian president later said.

Russia has begun serial production of modular, turbojet-powered guided bombs, with a range of up to 200 km, according to the Central Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. This means that Russian aircraft can now strike targets without entering the engagement zone of Ukrainian air defenses. Previously, UMPK-guided bombs had a range of about 75 km, but now they have a range of up to 200 km or more. Most of the components are Chinese. The Ukrainian General Intelligence Directorate does not rule out the possibility that the Russian armed forces could use KABs to strike targets deep inside Ukrainian territory.

Maxim Oreshkin, Vladimir Putin’s economic advisor, will head the Russian delegation to the G20 summit. Oreshkin was born in 1982.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on November 5. Following air defense operations over Orel, Ukrainian drones were destroyed . Several private homes and an outbuilding were damaged by individual components falling. Ukrainian Armed Forces drones attacked energy infrastructure on the outskirts of Vladimir. Overnight, air defense forces destroyed and intercepted drones in the Kamensky, Verkhnedonsky, Chertkovsky, and Konstantinovsky districts of the Rostov region. In total, 40 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed by air defense warning systems overnight.

Heavy trench warfare is ongoing along the entire front towards Sumy. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to attempt to increase the number of combat groups in forward positions. On the right flank of the Northern Group’s offensive, marines advanced 100 meters through forest strips. Such rates of advance have long been the norm in the face of anti-drone attacks. Three attempts by Ukrainian Armed Forces battle groups to advance near Andriivka, Kindrativka, and Varachyne have been repelled by combined Russian forces. Ukrainian Armed Forces positions near Pavlivka were hit in the Tetkino and Glushkovskiy District sectors of the front.

In the Belgorod region, four separate Ukrainian Armed Forces drone strikes hit vehicles or homes, wounding at least four people.

Fighting continues in all sectors of the front in the direction of Kharkiv. Assault groups from the Northern Group of Forces are breaking through Ukrainian Armed Forces defenses in Vovchansk, the Synelnykove Forest, and the Khatnje sector. Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to attack civilians in the Belgorod region with drones: Ukrainian drone crews are deployed directly to the Russian border to achieve maximum range; One of these crews was destroyed in Goptovka, Kharkiv region.

In Kupyansk, fighting continues for the city.

In Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces acknowledge the consolidation of Russian forces in the western and eastern parts of the city along Zakhysnykiv Ukrainy, Prokofiev, and Tsentralnaya streets. Fighting continues in the northwestern, central, and northeastern areas of the city. The city is becoming saturated with Russian drone operators, meaning they are occupying elevated positions to attack Ukrainian forces in the surrounding area, and the collapse of the city’s defenses is only a matter of time. Fighting for Myrnohrad continues.

The Russian Eastern Group of Forces is advancing west of Vyshneve, while Russian forces are advancing through forest strips towards the Hulyaipole-Pokrovsk highway. Fighting continues in Uspenivka.

On the Zaporizhia front, fighting has been reported in Stepnogorsk and Uspenivka over the past 24 hours, where paratroopers continue to breach Ukrainian defenses instead of maneuvering, despite having long since deployed reserves. Positional battles are ongoing in the direction of Orichiv.

In the Kherson sector, artillery from the 18th Dnipro Guards Joint Army launched a massive attack with multiple launchers on planned targets on the island of Karantynnyy Ostriv.

