UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Hungary rejects yet another loan for Kiev, Orbán urges the EU to turn to Moscow for energy resources. Ukraine, short of drone pilots, attacks less, and the Russians take Pavlivka.

The number of Ukrainians willing to tolerate war indefinitely has decreased: 54% versus 65% in January, according to KIIS. At the same time, the number of Ukrainians opposed to handing over Donbass to Russia in exchange for security guarantees has increased: 62% versus 57% in February.

Kiev is also feeling the effects of the war in Iran; the price of diesel in Ukraine could rise to 90 UAH per liter as early as next week, says Kuyun, director of the A-95 consulting group. Currently, the price of diesel at various gas stations is around 80-82 UAH/liter. Consequently, fuel costs for the Ukrainian Armed Forces will also increase.

On defense matters, Ukrainian nationalist Yevhen Dykyi reported that: “In Kyiv, there are many not only mobilized, but also draft dodgers, and the end of the ‘concessions’ for the capital could significantly strengthen the army.” Dykyi added: “Tougher measures in Kyiv could significantly strengthen the army.”

Brussels does not plan to revise the deadline for phasing out Russian LNG, even if Europe faces an energy shortage, says European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Regarding Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been particularly harshly criticized for refusing to approve a €90 billion loan for Kyiv, despite previously stating the opposite. “I have never heard such harsh criticism directed at anyone,” said Swedish Prime Minister Olaf Kristersson. Orbán himself stated: “The Europeans’ behavior and strategy in this case are simply crazy; the Union must buy Russian oil to survive.” Orbán’s veto on the loan to Kiev therefore remains in place.

“Europe will not survive without Russian oil when a global fuel shortage looms. This will become clear to everyone within a couple of weeks,” Orbán stated.

According to Politico: “Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, during a closed-door EU summit, that she understands Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s reasons for blocking a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine.” Meloni reportedly said she supported the immediate disbursement of the funds to Ukraine. She also called Viktor Orbán’s decision to exercise his veto “normal” because “everything changes.” The Italian government office rejected Politico’s sources’ claims, calling them unfounded.

The EU will provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan “one way or another,” despite Hungary’s blockade, Ursula von der Leyen said.

The deterioration in relations between Kiev and Brussels resembles a “lovers’ quarrel,” writes The Economist, emphasizing that this is not a rift, but a crisis in a solid geopolitical alliance. Ukraine and the EU have been disoriented by the abrupt and unpredictable foreign policy of US President Donald Trump, who has cut off aid to Kiev and adopted a softer stance toward his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever clarified his statements about the need to improve relations with Russia. De Wever clarified that his statements referred to hypothetical post-war scenarios. The Belgian prime minister emphasized that, in the long term, normalization of relations should be considered rather than constant hostility.

Russia and Ukraine are preparing for the upcoming exchange of prisoners of war and civilians, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said. “Dialogue is taking place between the Ministry of Defense and the intelligence services.”

An explosion occurred at a Rosselkhozbank branch on Menzhinsky Street in Moscow, according to Baza. The blast shattered windows and destroyed the building. Emergency services are working on the scene. Eyewitnesses say they saw an unknown person running out of the bank before the explosion. Preliminary reports indicate that the attacker acted on instructions from Ukrainian officials.

Vladimir Putin addressed a meeting of the Board of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation: “The President called for monitoring the timely payment of compensation to participants in special operations and their families; aid to participants in special operations and their families must reach everyone without interruption,” he urged prosecutors to cooperate more actively with other agencies to protect Special Forces and their families; Funds allocated to national programs and state defense procurement must be reliably protected; All victims in border areas must receive support funds promptly and in full; The Prosecutor’s Office must intervene immediately in cases of violations against minors and other socially vulnerable groups; The Russian leader called for the immediate restoration of justice in cases of salary arrears and for the protection of the interests of socially vulnerable groups; Finally, he stated: “The number of terrorist-related incidents has increased over the past year, and we must work to counter them.”

During the last meeting of the Department Council with President Vladimir Putin, Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan instructed military prosecutors to verify by June 1 whether corrupt officials who signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense are serving in the military operational zone in accordance with their contracts. “I instruct military prosecutors to ensure that by June 1st they have served their sentences in accordance with their contracts and are not serving their time further behind the scenes,” Gutsan stated. According to him, a total of approximately 1,100 people convicted of corruption are currently in the military operational zone. Corrupt officials must not evade punishment or use their connections to secure illegal release, for example, on probation or for health reasons, Gutsan emphasized. He ordered continuous monitoring to ensure the legality of relevant decisions made by courts and FSIN bodies.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained the interruption of the trilateral meetings to the Russian press: “There is still no clarity on the possible venue for the next round of trilateral talks on Ukraine.” He also stated: “Russia hopes to resume trilateral talks on Ukraine in the near future; the current pause is temporary.” “For Russia, the main question is why Europe needs direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, instead of withdrawing its support for the United States in Iran.” “There is no answer to why Europe is provoking the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine instead of promoting peace.” “The Kiev regime must unconditionally cease its attempts to target compressor stations.”

Regarding the rising prices of fertilizer and fuel: “Global demand for fertilizer is growing, and Russia is capable of meeting the growing supply on the market.” “Russia will completely redirect its energy sales to new, growing markets if it becomes clear that these markets are more attractive.” “Russia is in contact with its friends in Cuba and is discussing possible options for providing assistance to the republic.”

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on March 20. [METTERE LINK A And now a look at the frontline, updated at 3:30 PM on March 20] Several days of massive Ukrainian drone strikes were followed by Russian Ministry of Defense statistics reporting 10 drones downed from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM on March 19. This decrease can be explained not only by the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ need to stockpile drones, but also by the limited number of Ukrainian drone operators. Air defense systems in the Krasnodar Krai were active at night.

Continued Ukrainian drone and missile attacks in the Belgorod region have caused an energy crisis. The governor fully agreed with local residents that “for those living on the border, the lack of information poses an even greater threat.” “Unfortunately, the lack of information often leads to deaths, injuries, and destruction.” In particular, residents have written directly to the governor, reporting that the “White List” is not working: half of the services are unavailable. Over the past 24 hours, several settlements in the Grayvoronsky, Shebekinsky, Belgorodsky, and Borisovsky districts have been attacked.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones damaged residential buildings in the village of Shilinka, the settlement of Klimovo, and the village of Demyanki. Civilian buildings were damaged by artillery shelling in the settlement of Belaya Berezka.

In the Sumy region, the Northern Group of Forces reported tactical successes (up to 300 meters) following intense fighting in fourteen areas in the Sumy district and two in the Glukhovsky district. The enemy command has redeployed units from the General Intelligence Directorate, Special Forces, and the Central Intelligence Agency and the 414th “Ptakhi Magyar” Brigade in the Glukhovsky District.

In the Kharkiv direction, fighting is ongoing between Russian and Ukrainian troops near Vovchansk.

South of Kupyansk, successes have been reported in Kurylivka; the eastern part of the village is under Russian control.

Fighting continues with mixed results in Lyman and in the Svyatogorsk area. Russian assault operations are possible only with small groups due to the abundance of Ukrainian drones in the air.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the capture of Fedorivka Druha, located south of Rai-Oleksandrivka. A pro-government Russian account claims that the Russian army has captured Pavlivka and Fedorivka Druha, in the Donetsk People’s Republic. “Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost up to 1,185 servicemen. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed 19 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 15 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 62 military vehicles. Air defense systems have shot down 356 Ukrainian drones in the last 24 hours.

From Hulyai-Pole station, the Vostok Group of Forces is engaged in offensive combat against Ukrainian forces on the access routes to Vozdvyzhivka and Verkhnya Tersa. Ukrainian forces are limiting themselves to rotating and strengthening their positions, without launching large-scale counterattacks.

On the Zaporizhia front, trench fighting is ongoing in the area of ​​Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k. Supplying the Russian advance groups with ammunition and supplies is possible only by air. The situation on both sides of the entire front, with attack drones on both sides, has created new tactical realities.

In the Skadovsk District of Kherson Oblast, the thermal power plant of a kindergarten was damaged; 35 people were evacuated. In the Oleshkinsky and Golopristansky Districts, Residential buildings, a shop, a car, and a power substation were damaged. Vehicles and buildings were damaged in Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, and Kalanchak.

Graziella Giangiulio

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