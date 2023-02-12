UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Hungary and Austria say no to jets for Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky’s European tour is full of headline photos but also full of fears. For example, the Ukrainian number one seems to have told his German colleague Sholz that the Ukrainian secret services have been monitoring the supplies of missiles and air defenses of the German army, Spiegel source. “I said to the chancellor: Olaf, listen, we don’t have enough missiles. I know you don’t have any more, but we also have an intelligence service. I know you are giving us everything you have. And I don’t know how, but he managed to speed up their production,” Zelenski told the outlet.

During a meeting on the sidelines of Thursday’s EU emergency summit with Slovakian interim prime minister Eduard Heger, the Ukrainian president officially asked Bratislava to hand over the MiG-29 supersonic fighters withdrawn by the Slovak air force to his country, the TACR news agency reported. According to the agency, Heger assured Zelensky that Slovakia would do its best to comply with the Ukrainian president’s request. And while Zelensky was in Europe on his quest: no more than tanks, no more than missiles now the target is jets. In Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Volodymyr Zelenski’s office, says that no party has offered Kiev a plan involving territorial concessions from Ukraine in exchange for peace. Someone should tell Podolyak that there are no more opposition parties in Ukraine Zelensky liquidated the last ones on February 10th.

The only ones to say no to Ukraine for now are the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer who denied the supply of weapons during a meeting in Brussels source Nepsava. Reflective Belgians.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights considers the video of the killing of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian fighters authentic – spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told RIA Novosti. The UN has expressed concern to Ukraine’s defense minister over Kiev’s mistreatment of Russian prisoners of war, an OHCHR spokeswoman told RIA Novosti. In the meantime, there is a manhunt on the Ukrainian front. The Russian military and the Wagner group are looking for one of the “leaders” who gave the command to torture and kill prisoners and as such unarmed. The first wanted, a Spanish mercenary who had made the prisoners’ fingers into trophies to sell, was tracked down and killed at the front.

The US SpaceX has decided to limit the access of the Ukrainian military to Starlink satellite communications to control drones. According to company president Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX does not want its technology to be used for offensive purposes.

For the first time, Russia has carried out 100 successful space rocket launches in a row – Roscosmos said, which is bringing astronauts home on the damaged spacecraft.

On the other hand, the Romanian defense ministry said the information about two Russian missiles that would have crossed the country’s airspace was unconfirmed, according to Reuters. “The Romanian Defense Ministry says that reports that two Russian missiles have crossed Romanian airspace have not been confirmed,” the agency said in a statement. On Friday, Ukrainian military chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said two alleged Russian missiles on Friday crossed the border into Moldova and then into Romania before entering Ukrainian airspace.

The Russian authorities have raised the level of terrorist danger has been extended indefinitely in Sevastopol.

Graziella Giangiulio