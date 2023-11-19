UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. High risk for Kiev: without money and without men. Moscow has all the volunteers it needs for 2024

European countries will not be able to replace the volume of American financing and supplies of military aid to Kiev, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing senior European officials. “Senior European officials said that American assistance is vital for Ukraine and that in the region (Europe) it cannot replace American military funding and equipment,” the newspaper said. As the Wall Street Journal always notes, Europe has announced its intention to continue supporting Kiev in the coming months, even with reduced assistance from the United States. According to European officials, the most important thing for them is that Ukraine remains intact until the US elections in November 2024.

But for Ukraine the problems are not related to the question of aid. About 20,000 Ukrainian men called up for military service during the mobilization have fled the country, British broadcaster BBC reported, citing data on illegal border crossings between Ukraine and neighboring states – Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia – in the period from February 2022. to August 31 of this year. He notes that another 21,000 Ukrainian men also attempted to leave the country, but were arrested by security forces. Of these, 14 thousand people intended to cross the border on foot or swimming, while the rest hoped to leave Ukraine with the help of false documents that would confirm the presence of a serious disease

Furthermore, photos of demonstrations of wives and children of Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly appearing online with placards demonstrating in front of the administrations demanding the return of the bodies of their dead and presumably missing loved ones from the Ukrainian armed forces. We remind you that to access the veterans’ pension the soldier must be declared dead and not missing.

An identified body or genetic testing of the remains is required to receive payments. Otherwise (in the absence of an organism or at least materials for an exam), some difficulties arise with payments.

In Russia, the authorities have decided to index the salaries of military and law enforcement personnel in 2024. This follows from changes to the second reading of the draft federal budget for 2024 and the planning period 2025 and 2026, examined by RBC. The law passed on November 17. The State Duma adopted in the third and final reading the law providing for the increase in pensions of military personnel from October 1, 2024.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin had previously noted that “after the adoption of the law, from October 1 next year, pensions of military personnel, as well as persons equivalent to them, will increase by 4.5%, this measure will affect more than 2.7 million people.”

The fixed installment will be 8,134.9 rubles. This is the payment of old age and disability insurance pensions. According to current standards, in 2023 the amount of such payment amounts to 7,567.3 rubles.In addition, the new rules also propose to increase the cost of a pension coefficient, which is used in calculating the size of the insurance pension.

Furthermore, veterans will not have to confirm their disability annually: the government has approved the corresponding resolution, Izvestia reports. We are talking about people seriously injured during military service, as well as contract volunteers. At the initial disability review, treatment will be assigned immediately for an indefinite period. At the same time, citizens will retain the right to again turn to a medical and social examination institution to examine the disability group if their health status changes, the document emphasizes.

In Moscow it becomes known that the assignment for 2023 for contract soldiers in Moscow was completed ahead of schedule, more than 22 thousand people joined the army, the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin said at the unified selection point for military service with a contract on Yablochkova Street. ”Moscow completed the contract ahead of schedule on the instructions of the Ministry of Defense. More than 22 thousand kids have signed up for military service since the beginning of the year, but we don’t stop accepting volunteers. There are many willing people,” Sobyanin said.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/