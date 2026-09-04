“The CIA chief’s visit to Moscow was a continuation of the process of establishing communication channels between US and Russian intelligence agencies,” Rubio said. He noted that the United States must be able to maintain dialogue with Russia despite any disagreements. According to the US Secretary of State, “Ukraine will need several years to build factories to produce Patriot systems, even if the country receives the necessary license from the United States.”

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: “Ukraine’s actions against Russian energy facilities are contributing to rising global energy prices,” in an interview with Fox News. He did not mention the problems arising from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump has stated that he intends to meet with Vladimir Putin again when the parties are ready to conclude a peace agreement on the Ukrainian conflict.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy issued a statement on the EU’s response to Russia’s escalation of hybrid and direct actions against European states supporting Ukraine. Kallas stated that the EU has prepared a list of 1,600 points related to the Russian military-industrial complex, which will be discussed in the context of possible new sanctions against Russia in response to the escalation.

Kallas also stated his support for a moratorium on military action in the Black Sea. The Italian patrol vessel P434 Giovanni delle Bande Nere arrived in Yokosuka, likely to protect European maritime traffic in these waters from Russian actions.

Several European intelligence agencies have identified at least four Russian-controlled subversive networks operating within the EU, according to Spiegel. These networks operate independently, without any cooperation, and appear to be competing with each other.

Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar has informed European Council President Koszta that he will not support Ukraine’s hasty accession to the European Union. The Bulgarian government has granted the Kozloduy nuclear power plant exceptional permission to purchase equipment and materials necessary for the plant’s safe operation from Russian companies, as announced by the country’s Cabinet, according to the Bulgarian news agency Blitz. The Cabinet emphasized that the reliable operation of the fifth and sixth power units requires regular deliveries of components from the developers, designers, and manufacturers of the installed equipment. Some contracts, both existing and planned, for such supplies have been signed with Russian contractors.

Tensions between Germany and Russia are extremely high. Following the closure of the Russian House in Berlin, employees will have seven days to leave Germany, and the consulate in Bonn was also closed, according to Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev.

“Germany will face a harsh reaction to the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian House in Berlin,” the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. “Moscow sees this as a step toward the definitive destruction of relations built over generations of Russian and German politicians.” “The Goethe-Institut’s branches in Russia will be closed following the German authorities’ decision to close the ‘Russian House’ in Berlin,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. He emphasized that “the German side has deliberately taken a step that will clearly lead to the end of the German cultural presence in the Russian Federation.” Russia denies the unfounded accusations of involvement in the drone incident at Leipzig airport, according to German chargé d’affaires in Russia, Fincke.

Inspector General of the German Ground Forces, Christian Freuding, is calling for a rapid strengthening of the Bundeswehr’s capabilities in the face of Russian threats. “We need to shift to a different mode. We urgently need to increase our capabilities,” he told the Landeszeitung für die Lüneburger Heide newspaper.

Germany must be able to prevent a possible attack by “demonstrating its military strength as quickly as possible, so as to provide credible deterrence. Therefore, we need maximum speed,” Freuding said. “The enemy will not wait for us to signal our readiness.” The sooner the war in Ukraine ends—and we all want it to—the sooner the Russian armed forces will be able to attack.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the fire that broke out Tuesday at a plant producing drones for Ukraine “was intentional and that Russia is most likely responsible.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suddenly fired a senior official from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Oleg Khramov was removed from his post as head of the Department for the Protection of State Secrets and Licenses of the Security Service of Ukraine, which he had held since March 6, 2023.

Firefights between SBU elements and the GUR in Kyiv are not the first time: SBU special forces officer Alexander Bova, who in 2022 killed GUR agent and Ukrainian negotiator Denis Kireyev, fired at GUR officers, according to Rada MP Venislavsky.

On September 2, the SBU’s “A” group again engaged in live fire with the GUR, resulting in losses for the General Intelligence Directorate. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced a “targeted campaign to discredit military intelligence and its combat units.” According to the General Intelligence Directorate, the plan involves recruiting dubious media outlets, bloggers, and Telegram channels to spread disinformation, including paid ones. Military intelligence has urged the public to trust verified official sources and to contact law enforcement if they are offered the opportunity to disseminate unverified information. Deputy Commander of the RDC unit, Kaplunov, provides his version of events: “I was kidnapped by SBU officers on August 23, and for the first three days, General Poklad applied psychological and physical pressure.” Kaplunov claims that the SBU attempted to discredit Deputy Commander of the Special Forces, Dmitry Ivanov, and the head of the Presidential Office, Kirill Budanov.

Regarding the peace negotiations, “we will have a new dynamic in the talks.” I recommend following the news now, says Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha. Presidential Cabinet Chief Budanov had previously announced the intensification of negotiations in the fall.

From Russia, Vladimir Putin announced: “25 trillion rubles of investments attracted to the Far East in 11 years.” “Starting January 1, 2027, a single preferential regime will come into force throughout the Far East and the Arctic.”

Putin At the Eastern Economic Forum, he also said: “The hijacking of civilian aircraft, attacks against them, and threats to attack civilian aircraft are manifestations of state terrorism; Western countries, by tacitly supporting Kiev, are complicit in its state terrorism. Zelenskyy’s threats complicate the negotiation process; there is a possibility of resolving the Ukrainian conflict; Russia maintains contact with Ukraine, primarily through its intelligence services; Russia and Ukraine must first reach an agreement; other countries can only provide assistance; Russia and the United States are continuing contacts, and hopefully they will yield results.” “The Russian army has no personnel problems, and the Ukrainian army is being reduced by 8,000-12,000 men a month,” Putin said.

Regarding tensions with the West, Russian Minister for Far Eastern and Arctic Development Alexey Chekunkov said at the Eastern Economic Forum: “Russia will challenge Norway’s detention of the Roshydromet vessel “Professor Molchanov” in Svalbard.” According to the minister, Norwegian authorities detained the Russian vessel following a complaint filed by the Ukrainian company Naftogaz. He emphasized that the Russian side considers the incident a violation of international law.

“The fuel situation has improved this week, and the authorities continue to monitor it,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told TASS news agency. He added that Russia will balance the fuel market by increasing refinery production and gasoline imports.

And now, a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on September 3.On September 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the downing of 238 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over its territory. The attack on the Moscow region continued overnight: the mayor of Moscow reported the downing of 27 drones heading toward the capital. In the Voronezh region, a drone threat was simultaneously declared in several districts. During the repelling of an air attack on the Rostov region, approximately twenty drones were destroyed in the city of Taganrog and in seven districts of the region: Chertkovsky, Kuibyshevsky, Neklinovsky, Millerovsky, Kasharsky, Sholokhovsky, and Azovsky.

Russian forces continued attacks on Ukrainian logistics infrastructure in the Kyiv region, Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Nerubaisky districts in the Odessa region, and Voskresensky districts in the Mykolayiv region, as well as the Odesa-22 distribution center near Dachne. Attacks were reported on two cargo ships carrying weapons and warehouses to Odessa. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Odessa regions. The Ukrainian side reported that debris from a hit drone damaged a warehouse and a truck in the Khmelnytskyi region.

In the direction of Sumy, Russian forces claim to be advancing—and are awaiting a response from the Ukrainian side—”in 18 areas in the Sumy district, for a total of 600 meters, and in two other areas along the forest strips in the Shostka district. Russian units are reported to be advancing near Ivolzhans’ke.” Clashes erupted near the Russian-Ukrainian border in Glazove. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces claim Ukrainian losses of 150 personnel in Sumy Oblast, including “the destruction of 23 drone launchers, 101 fixed-wing drones, 13 heavy helicopters, and other equipment.” As of 10:00 PM, the Ukrainian General Staff had recorded only one assault by Russian troops in the Sjevierodonets’k-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions; estimates of the intensity of ground operations on both sides differ significantly.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Ukrainian reconnaissance operations near the border have increased, and the 120th Independent Reconnaissance Regiment has been redeployed with Western-made drones.

In Belgorod Oblast, one person has been killed and 10 injured in 24 hours by multiple drone strikes.

In Donetsk, four civilians have been killed and five others injured in drone strikes in the past 24 hours.

In the Luhansk region (LPR), six civilians were injured. Authorities reported the destruction of over 40 air targets.

In the Kharkiv district, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kozakha Lopan. Russian social media reports fighting is ongoing near Vilkhuvatka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledge a new advance by Russian troops near Bochkove, and at 10:00 PM on November 2, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported four Russian strikes in the southern Slobozhanske district.

Fighting continues in the Lyman and Slovyansk sectors. Ukrainian pressure is being recorded in the Ridkodub and Nove areas, and positional clashes are being observed near Lyman. The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the capture of Svyatogorsk. In the evening, the Ukrainian General Staff reported five Russian attacks in the direction of Lyman and five in the direction of Slovyansk, near Dibrova, Novoosynove, Kryva Luka, and Zerne.

In the direction of Druzhkivka, Russian advances are reported near Osykove, and small operational groups are being reported in the direction of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka. Ukrainian sources acknowledge the presence of individual Russian reconnaissance and assault groups, but state that there is no stable Russian presence in Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka itself. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, by 10:00 PM on September 2, in the area of Kostyantynivka: 21 Russian attacks were recorded in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Mykolaipillya, Sofiivka, and Vil’ne.

Fighting continues in the Dobropillya area. In the evening, the Ukrainian General Staff counted 24 attacks in the Pokrovsk area, including towards Hannivka, Bilyt’ke, Dobropillya, Novofedorivka, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, and Serhiivka. Fighting also continues near Molodets’ke, Novopidhorodnie, and Udachne.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Ukrainians claim to have recaptured 4 km from Russian forces.

Graziella Giangiulio

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