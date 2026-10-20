UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Gerasimov: Operation “Bear’s Corner” is over. The Russian buffer zone—regarding which Putin stated, “It will not be a subject for discussion in negotiations”—is being expanded.

Donald Trump is continuing his policy of rapprochement with Russia, driven by the need to supply fuel/diesel to businesses and citizens in the United States. His statements over the weekend should be read in this light: “I would be happy to see Putin at the G20 summit. The G20 meeting will be held on December 14 and 15 in Miami . ” On September 23, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced, during the United Nations General Assembly, that the United States had invited Putin to attend the G20 summit.

Trump stated that he did not want to worsen relations with Russia, so as not to hinder negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. “I don’t want to do anything that could foolishly push Russia away from the negotiating table,” the American leader noted, adding that, in his opinion, significant progress had been made in the negotiations. Furthermore, the American president criticized Zelensky for the attacks on Russian oil refineries. According to Trump, such attacks affect the global diesel market, including the United States. He then accused Zelensky of not wanting to end the conflict, reiterating that he wanted “this war to end . “

Trump has blocked implementation of the Graham Act, the so-called “sanctions from hell” against Russia. His executive order prevents the imposition of 500% tariffs on Russian products imported into the United States and postpones the introduction of secondary tariffs—which could have reached 100%—on major global buyers of Russian energy resources. US President Donald Trump called the suspension of major new sanctions against Russia a “good decision,” NBC News reported . “It’s a great decision, and it’s going to be good for the country and, I think, for the world, as we’re truly on the global stage,” Trump said.

“The United States has not eased any sanctions on Russian oil,” said U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. He emphasized that the exemptions apply exclusively to shipments of Russian diesel fuel. “If Russia were able to supply additional diesel fuel to the market and export it, that would be beneficial for American consumers,” he said.

And Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine’s request to use the Starshield system to carry out strikes deep into Russian territory had not been approved.

Following Trump’s decisions in America, consensus on the Ukrainian president’s actions is also beginning to wane. “Zelenskyy should not receive another cent from American taxpayers, and the Ukrainian people should decide the future of their country for themselves,” said Michael Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor . These words were echoed by US Treasury Secretary Bessent. NBC News : “Zelensky is mistaken when he presents Kiev’s victory as a prerequisite for ending the conflict in Ukraine . ” He emphasized that the conflict must be resolved at the negotiating table and that Trump is working toward that end. Bessent called Zelensky’s claims that Starlink’s operations in Ukraine were slowed down at the direction of the US administration “extremely irresponsible.” He also noted that Zelensky “should be very careful” about claiming that the United States has suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Such claims are not consistent with reality , Bessent added.

“No financial decisions regarding Ukraine were made at the EU summit on October 15-16 , ” says German Chancellor Merz. There is broad consensus within the EU to continue supporting Ukraine through the winter and into next year. The European Union has imposed sanctions against entities and individuals involved in circumventing existing restrictive measures against Russia. The new measures target Movers Group LLC – a company that provided alternative channels for the import of goods – as well as other financial and logistics organizations known to facilitate such activities .

Zelensky met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Brussels; it was their first meeting since the latter’s election. From Brussels, Zelensky said: “If the United States were to officially side with Russia, we certainly won’t win. We won’t be able to resist.” “We hope Trump will be on our side or, at least, maintain a neutral position,” he added.

The EU may not be able to adopt new sanctions against Russia after February 2027, due to the upcoming elections in France, the Daily Telegraph reports .

Turkey has submitted proposals to both Ukraine and Russia aimed at establishing a moratorium on military operations in the Black Sea and ensuring the safety of shipping, the Milliyet newspaper reports . Ankara reportedly proposes opening a safety corridor for Ukrainian vessels to the Bosphorus Strait along the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria, and for Russian vessels along the coasts of Georgia and Turkey.

Zelensky proposed suspending Ukrainian attacks on Russian diesel production facilities and oil refineries in exchange for the provision of additional Patriot air defense systems. This proposal follows Trump’s demands to halt such attacks amid rising diesel prices. ” My final proposal is this: we stop targeting Russian diesel production facilities, and in exchange, you provide us with missiles for our Patriot systems so we can protect our infrastructure,” he said.

On October 19, Russian forces completely destroyed the Datagroup data center in Kiev; further operations are impossible, the company’s press office reports. Datagroup is a nationwide telecommunications provider, offering electronic communications services to subscribers in over 90 locations across Ukraine .

From Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced that “the first tanker carrying Russian diesel destined for the global market has already left.” Moscow notes that European consumers remain interested in Russian energy resources. Russian diesel will reach US markets 15-20 days after the contracts are signed, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated in an interview with the Vesti news outlet.

Novak also clarified that shipments will be made via tankers typically used for this type of transport, in accordance with normal commercial conditions. Domestic procurement of petroleum products remains a priority for Russia; only surpluses will be exported. He clarified that the diesel agreement with the United States will have no impact on fuel prices at Russian service stations.

The US peace plan includes the resumption of Russian gas purchases by Europe. According to the New York Times, the US administration’s new peace proposal to resolve the conflict in Ukraine includes the purchase of significant volumes of Russian gas by European countries. Washington has also proposed restoring the flow of gas through underwater pipelines and routes through Ukraine. The newspaper reports that the US president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, along with Jared Kushner, raised this initiative during discussions with European and Ukrainian officials, including a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev last month.

On October 17, Vladimir Putin visited a Joint Group of Forces auxiliary command post in the Special Military Operation zone. During the visit, the Russian President received a report from the Chief of the General Staff and commander of the Joint Group of Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, who reported the complete liberation of Dobropillya and the conclusion of Operation “Bear’s Corner” (Medvezhiy Ugol). This involved the defeat of Ukrainian forces in the Vovchansk/Riznykivka pocket. The Russian President explicitly emphasized the need for the Russian Armed Forces to continue these operations. “The liberation of the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) remains one of the primary objectives of the Russian Armed Forces,” the Russian President stated.

Putin explained that the “buffer zone” is currently being created within Ukrainian territory. “The creation of a security zone along the border with Ukraine is progressing successfully.” Putin stated that the creation of a security zone in Ukraine will not be subject to negotiations. He emphasized that the Russian armed forces began attempting to establish a buffer zone as early as 2024. “Since the beginning of the year, approximately 6,500 square kilometers of territory and 310 settlements have been liberated. Just over 10% of the DPR territory and approximately 16% of the Zaporizhia region remain under Kiev’s control,” Putin stated. The LPR is entirely under the control of the Russian armed forces, he noted.

“The destruction of a 2,000-man Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) grouping, which had been encircled in the Kharkiv region, has been completed,” Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, reported. “Steel production in Ukraine has stopped, and operations at key Black Sea ports have also ceased.” In response to Kiev’s attempts to hinder shipping in the Black Sea, Russian forces are targeting ports, strategically important bridges, and data centers. “As a result, 76 logistics and storage centers have been hit,” Gerasimov added.

Massive and coordinated attacks against enemy targets must continue, Putin declared. The president also instructed the Russian government to approve a program to restore damaged commercial and logistics infrastructure.

During a morning meeting with Vladimir Putin, Mikhail Mishustin presented proposals for a cabinet reshuffle. The President approved the changes, Dmitry Peskov announced. The appointments will be submitted to the State Duma for approval.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has proposed new candidates to Vladimir Putin for government posts: Irina Okladnikova, currently First Deputy Minister of Finance, has been nominated for the post of Deputy Prime Minister – Head of the Government Apparatus. Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of Primorsky Krai, has been nominated for the post of Deputy Prime Minister – Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in the Far Eastern Federal District. Transport Minister Andrei Nikitin will become Deputy Prime Minister, responsible for transport sector development. Furthermore, a new position has been introduced within the government structure: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; current Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has been nominated for this role. Dmitry Yadrov, head of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia), has been nominated as the new Minister of Transport.

Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Cabinet Office under Mishustin, will step down. Grigorenko’s resignation is part of a series of unexpected changes taking place while the Mishustin-led government remains in office. One source reported that various configurations for the White House (cabinet) staff structure have been discussed, including the appointment of completely unexpected figures—from, for example, the Ministry of Finance—which would alter the current structure.

The State Council of Tatarstan has approved the candidacy of Hero of Russia Colonel General Alexander Lapin for the post of Deputy Prime Minister in the government of the republic. The decision was unanimous: all 91 deputies who participated in the vote supported the nomination. The State Council of Tatarstan consists of 100 deputies.

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared: “Zelensky does not want peace negotiations; he has repeatedly derailed agreements that had already been reached.” “A final solution in Ukraine is impossible without the participation of a partner in Kiev who is ready to take responsibility,” Peskov stated. He also added: “The United States continues its mediation efforts toward a peaceful solution in Ukraine; this is something Russia greatly appreciates. The unrest in Europe borders on chaos; this is a clear manifestation of a deep crisis. No concrete proposals or agreements have been put forward or discussed regarding a meeting between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China at APEC, nor has any agenda for a possible summit been defined.”

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 19. During the night, Kyiv was again hit by missile attacks. The metro’s surface infrastructure on the left bank of the Dnieper River suffered damage. Near the Chernihivska station, the tracks were damaged — both the main rail and the third rail (the power rail) were broken — and the electricity supply to that section was interrupted. Kyiv authorities announced the temporary closure of the Chernihivska and Lisova metro stations.

Russian forces continued attacks on energy and industrial facilities across Ukraine.

Emergency blackouts continued in the Odessa region following attacks on power infrastructure on the night of October 18. The outages affected the western part of the region, including the area surrounding the port city of Izmail.

The most high-profile event of the past 24 hours in Russia was the massive Ukrainian drone attack on St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, which occurred during the night of October 18. Fires broke out in St. Petersburg at the oil terminal, the Ruchyi fuel depot, and several industrial warehouses. An Ozon logistics center was hit, while a VK data center was targeted in the Leningrad region. The attack killed one person and injured 15 others.

Positional fighting was reported in the direction of Sumy on October 18. In the Sumy District, Russian assault groups advanced near Khotin and Velyka Rybytsia. In the Shostka District , Russian advances were reported in the direction of Korenok.

In the Kursk region, one house was destroyed. Damage was also reported in the settlements of Belaya, Kommunar, Shchegolyok, and Vishnevo.

In the Belgorod region, seven residents were injured. Drone strikes damaged homes, farms, and businesses.

Russian units continue offensive operations on Tokarivka. Fighting is ongoing in the Vov čans’k and Velykyj Burluk sectors near Prykolotne. Russian advances have also been reported in the Ukrainske and Sosnovyi Bir areas. Ukrainian forces are strengthening their defensive positions and replenishing their assault units .

In the direction of Lyman, fighting continues in the vicinity of Zarichne and Yampil’ .

In the direction of Druzhkivka , Russian units continue offensive operations starting from the Rais’ke area. An expansion of the control zone north of Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka in the Kurtivka area is reported. Advances have also been recorded near Klynove. In adjacent sectors, reciprocal fighting continues, with the AFU attempting to maintain their defensive lines along the approaches to Druzhkivka .

In the direction of Dobropillya, clashes continue near Zolotyi Kolodyaz. Ukrainian forces are attempting to infiltrate small groups coming from the direction of Novovodyane.

In Luhansk, three civilians were killed and three others injured following a Ukrainian drone strike.

Zaporizhia front , fighting continues in the Orichiv sector. Ukrainian units remain active in the Preobrazhenka area.

Russian units continue offensive operations. Near Yehorivka, the Russians are reported to have captured several Ukrainian fortified positions, advancing more than a kilometer.

Graziella Giangiulio

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