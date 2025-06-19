Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 did not get financial or political support. Canada withdrew from a joint statement on Ukraine despite US objections, Reuters reports, citing a Canadian official. The Wall Street Journal reports that the G7 will still allocate $40 billion in annual funding to Ukraine.

Zelensky called on G7 leaders to help Ukraine with air defense. He noted that Russia has adapted to this level of warfare and is now only stepping up its attacks. “In Kiev alone, about 30 points of missile impact or falling debris were recorded. Nearly 150 residential buildings were damaged in Kiev alone. It is now known that 131 people were injured. 15 people died. Among the victims is a US citizen,” Zelensky said.

He also called on G7 leaders to: Reduce the price of Russian oil to $30 a barrel, from the current $45; Impose tough EU sanctions – the 18th package against Russian energy and banks; Provide $40 billion in annual budget support to Ukraine through a joint decision of G7 leaders; Continue to appeal to Donald Trump while Russia blocks all peace initiatives.

US presidential special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg plans to visit Belarus, where he will meet with President Alexander Lukashenko. According to Reuters sources, the topics of the potential conversation are unclear, but Kellogg privately presented the trip as a step that “could contribute to the start of peace talks on the conflict in Ukraine.”

NATO countries will have to classify data on further assistance to Ukraine, Rutte says after meeting with Zelensky. EU Foreign Affairs Representative Kaja Kallas addressed MEPs at the NATO summit in The Hague next week. In her speech, she stressed the strength of Western alliances: “Russia has no chance against NATO and the EU. But we must stick together. Maintaining the unity of the alliance is as important as increasing defence spending. I don’t think there is a threat that we cannot overcome if we act together and with our NATO allies.” There is only one chance, after which the probability theory will not work.

The European Commission has proposed a total ban on EU countries buying gas from Russia by the end of 2027, the European Commissioner said. The European Commission has proposed to ban EU countries from concluding short-term contracts for gas supplies from Russia starting in 2026 and long-term contracts until the end of 2027. At the same time, the European Commission intends to approve the ban on gas purchases from Russia by a qualified majority in the EU Council, depriving EU countries of the right of veto, the European Commissioner notes. The EU will not be able to lower the price ceiling for Russian oil, as Trump is against such an initiative, Politico reports. The EU’s opinion on this issue “does not really matter,” since without Washington’s approval, Brussels is unlikely to be able to fully implement these plans.

According to Ukrainian sources, Kiev has begun to implement an agreement with the United States on subsoil. The Ukrainian government has agreed to start preparing recommendations for launching a tender for lithium extraction from the Dobra deposit, source The New York Times.

The commander of the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who accused the command of “idiotic decisions” that led to unjustified losses in the Kursk region, received a reprimand from the command. Alexander Shirshin reported this on Facebook. “After conducting an “exhaustive” investigation by the task force, a highly unexpected conclusion was reached: “Captain Shirshin was found to be undisciplined, which led to the dissemination of official information on social networks, and he deserves a reprimand.” Finding an undisciplined battalion commander is easier than taking measures to change the approach, build quality work and prevent critical situations that many units face,” he wrote.

The meeting between Russia and the United States to eliminate disturbing elements in relations was canceled at the initiative of the Americans, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported. Sergey Shoygu returns to Russia after his visit to the DPRK.

The Arbitration Court confiscated Domodedovo Airport for the benefit of the state at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office. The Arbitration Court of the Moscow Region has complied with the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office and converted the assets of DME Holding LLC, the management company of the group of companies operating Domodedovo airport, to the benefit of the state, Vedomosti reports.

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, reported that 14 civilians were injured in a rocket attack on the Leninsky district of Donetsk. Earlier, Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin reported that ambulance medics evacuated 10 wounded.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on June 18. At night, the activity of Russian attack drones in the Ukrainian rear was of a “concentrated” nature. “Geran” operated on targets in Zaporizhia, the outskirts of Dnipropetrovsk and the entire region, in Kramatorsk and Izyum, Kharkiv region.

In the Kursk border section, in the Tetkino and Glushkovskiy District directions, attempts by Ukrainian infantry to break through the border from Ryzhivka, Pavlovka and Bezsalivka continued to be repelled. Local sources claim that the Ukrainians are using Spanish-speaking mercenaries. In the village of Korenevo, Korenevsky District, a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked a civilian car, one dead. Two dead in the village of Zvannoye, Glushkovskiy District from a Ukrainian drone attack.

In the direction of Sumy, the Sever Group of Forces is completing the clearing of Novomykolaivka. Russian Airborne Forces units are engaged in fierce battles in Yunakivka.

In the direction of Kharkiv, counter-battles are taking place in Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory; for many months, the LBS has remained there without significant changes, despite the intensity of the fighting.

In the Belgorod region, on a section of the road near the village of Borispol, Rakityansky district, as a result of an attack on a car, the head of the rural settlement of Goncharovskoye, Sudzhansky district, Kursk region, was killed. More attacks are recorded

Kupyansk direction, Russian Ministry of Defense: “As a result of decisive actions by units of the “West” group of troops, the settlement of Dovhen’ke in the Charkic region was captured.

In the Seversky direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced through Horlivka to the central part of Serebryanka. These data may indicate a change in the situation and the success of the Russian troops after long battles without significant advances in this section of the front.

On the right flank of the Kostyantynivka direction, Russian troops are advancing north of the village of Dachne.

Southwest of Pokrovsk, Ukrainians recognize the advance of the Russian Armed Forces near Novoserhiivka.

In the direction south of Donetsk, six Ukrainian counterattacks were repelled. Assault groups of the 29th Army advanced in the direction of Zaporozhye (Donetsk region). Donetsk). Assault groups of the 36th and 5th Army advanced west of Fedorivka and Vesele. An offensive is developing in the area of ​​Shevchenko and Malynivka.

In the Kherson region, attacks on 10 different villages were recorded, with at least 98 people reportedly injured. In the Democratic Republic of Donbass, an attack by MLRS HIMARS on Donetsk yesterday injured 14 civilians. The Ukrainians used American shells with fragmentation warheads.

