Let’s start by saying that the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry refused to comment on the FSB’s data on the organiser of the Crimean bridge attack.

The FSB explained that the plan to deliver explosives to the Crimean bridge took two months. The operation was monitored by a Ukrainian intelligence representative, surnamed Ivan Ivanovich. According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 12 people were identified as being involved in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge.

Meanwhile, a recent FOM poll states that about 80% of Russians support the accession of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia.

And now a look at the Kherson battlefronts: the situation in the Andreevsky and Berislav areas updated at 14.00 on 12 October 2022

In the Andreevsky sector, units of the 35th Marine Corps Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully attempted to storm the Kostromka-Ischenko line. The RF forces repelled the attack, destroying ten pieces of equipment, including two tanks and three armoured fighting vehicles.

On 11 October, the 35th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, several dozen of the unit’s 137th Battalion refused to advance on Bruskinskoye. And on 5 October, 66 soldiers of the 88th Battalion left Belogorka without permission. The main reason for not following orders, according to the social sphere, is that the soldiers refuse to fire on civilians, thus carrying out orders.

To supply the Ukrainian grouping, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will use the Inhulec’ crossings. Another pontoon was built north of Davydiv Brid, which reduced the load on other sections.

Ammunition was delivered in the vicinity of Belaya Krinitsa, and an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar was deployed in the Andreevka area. Due to the losses suffered by the formations of the 46th Brigade, the personnel of the 74th separate reconnaissance battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were transferred to Davydiv Brid.

On the Berislav sector of the offensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing to resume the offensive. The Ukrainian artillery and air force are firing on the first line of defence of the RF Armed Forces.

A regular meeting of the commanders of the 17th tank brigade was held in Ukrainka. And the leadership of the 60th brigade transferred the command post to Novonikolaevka.

North of Borozenskoye there is an ATGM crew of the 46th separate airborne brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Armoured vehicles moved from Ukrainka towards Chervonoye. A supply depot was set up in Belyaevka.

Two battalions of Russian mobilised men are in training at the Krivoy Rog and Apostolovo camps. They are scheduled to be sent to the war zone by the end of the week.

Graziella Giangiulio