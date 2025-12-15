UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Frozen Russian assets: Bank of Russia ready to sue Belgium. Banks of Japan and the United Kingdom say no to expropriation

The Bank of Russia has filed a lawsuit against Euroclear with the Moscow Arbitration Court, the Central Bank said. “The actions of Euroclear’s custodian have caused damage to the Bank of Russia due to its inability to manage funds and securities belonging to the Bank of Russia,” the statement read.

In a press release, the Bank of Russia commented in detail for the first time on its possible actions in relation to the European Union’s plans to seize its frozen assets. It warned that it is ready to use all available legal remedies without notice and believes that the uncoordinated use of Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves is illegal, contrary to international law, and in violation of the principles of sovereign immunity of assets. If the European Commission were to implement regulations on the withdrawal of reserves, the Central Bank will challenge such a decision with all available competent authorities.

“The Bank of Russia reserves the right, without further notice, to proceed with the practical implementation of all available legal and other mechanisms to protect its interests in the event of further progress or any form of implementation of the aforementioned European Union initiatives under discussion,” the Central Bank emphasizes.

Euroclear responded that it “is ready to defend itself in Russian courts against compensation claims related to the freezing of Russian assets in Belgium,” the organization’s press office reported. It should be noted that Belgium has repeatedly denied the European Union permission to use the frozen assets.

British banks are opposing the transfer of $10.6 billion in Russian assets to Ukraine, according to the Financial Times, citing prominent bankers. It emphasizes that this is due to the British government’s failure to provide compensation guarantees in the event of Russian retaliation. “We are concerned about the legality of this decision… The government is setting a new precedent, as it has never seized assets in this way before. Russia will sue them,” a senior banking official said.

Japan’s Finance Ministry has categorically denied reports that Tokyo rejected an offer from European Union countries to expropriate frozen Russian assets, according to Kyodo news agency. Japanese authorities hold approximately $30 billion in Russian assets. During a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Monday, a Tokyo representative reacted sharply to Brussels’ demand to implement the bloc’s plans to send the cash value of Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine.

On December 12, EU members approved the measure to keep the Russian central bank’s assets in Europe frozen indefinitely, instead of renewing the freeze every six months. This would support the EU’s plan to use immobilized Russian assets as collateral for a loan to Ukraine for 2026-27.

The European Commission proposes invoking Article 122, which allows for qualified majority decisions in economic emergencies, eliminating the risk of a single country veto. EU leaders will discuss the reparation loan at a summit on December 18 and are expected to make a decision.

Graziella Giangiulio

