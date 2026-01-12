Trump stated that he is ready to commit to US participation in Ukraine’s future defense if Russia violates the ceasefire and invades again, according to the NYT. “I firmly believe they will not invade again, otherwise I would not agree,” the US President stated.

Key points from Trump’s interview: “The President of the United States noted that he is not setting a timeline for resolving the war in Ukraine. Trump supported a bill to extend sanctions against Russia, but hopes it won’t be necessary. The American leader emphasized that European allies should play a key role in ensuring Ukraine’s security.”

Meanwhile, on January 9, the United States launched an operation to seize the Olina oil tanker in the Caribbean. Reuters, citing a U.S. official, said the tanker was sanctioned and “unattended” in the Caribbean Sea. The seizure of the Olina tanker was later confirmed by the U.S. Army Southern Command. In total, the U.S. Coast Guard seized five tankers and 6.15 million barrels of oil in a month, with an estimated value of over $300 million. Of the 16 tankers that managed to breach the blockade imposed by the U.S. Navy on January 3, 2026, after Maduro’s arrest, two were seized: the M SOPHIA (9289477) and the OLINA (9282479).

Ukrainian authorities have awarded the tender for the development of a large state-owned lithium field in Dobra to investors, including billionaire Ronald Lauder, a friend of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times, citing sources. According to the newspaper, the decision was made by a Ukrainian government commission. Although formal approval from the country’s government is required to finalize the deal, it is already virtually complete. The publication also noted that another investor was the energy company TechMet, partially owned by the US government investment agency created during Trump’s first term.

The European Commission is not yet concerned about the energy security of EU member states due to the winter cold; natural gas reserves are sufficient, said European Commission spokesperson Eva Grncirova. Meanwhile, Brussels views Oreshnik’s attack on Ukraine as a warning to the European Union and the United States, said European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after saying that discussions with Russia were needed, also stated: “It is too early to talk about Russia’s return to the G8.” It should be remembered that Russia has not expressed any interest in rejoining the G8 or the G20, but has stated on several occasions that it intends to invest in the BRICS.

Ukrainian media reports that Ukraine used drones to attack the Elbrus oil tanker in the Black Sea, which was headed to load oil at the port of Novorossiysk, Russia. The tanker sent distress signals to Turkey.

Following the recent bombings, Kyiv Mayor Klitschko issued the following statement: “I appeal to residents of the capital who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city, where alternative sources of electricity and heating exist, to do so.”

Dmitry Medvedev commented on the situation surrounding the seizure of the Russian tanker: “It is obvious why it was placed under the Russian ‘temporary flag’: under threat of capture, it sought protection from illegal American sanctions.”

“But the chosen method was not entirely appropriate. Yes, what happened is a clear violation of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. But it is worth remembering that the United States has not ratified it. In this context, issuing a temporary permit to fly our country’s flag to a vessel that, albeit illegally, is pursuing our main geopolitical adversary, which is in an unstable situation, is a step with foreseeable consequences.”

“Which, of course, does not diminish the indisputable fact that the actions of the brazen Americans constitute a criminal seizure of a civilian vessel. And the response to this should not fall within the framework of the Convention on the Law of the Sea. Moreover, as one eminent jurist noted, international law does not apply at all. It is necessary.”

“In any case, we must keep in mind that current international relations have descended into absolute chaos since the beginning of the year. And we must act accordingly.”: There are too many violent people out there. However, we know that these patients are never calmed by the admonitions of kind psychiatrists. Only by orderlies with oversized fists and phlegmatic faces. After all, dangerous psychopaths require either a straitjacket or a life-saving injection of haloperidol. Like last night in the western part of the Bandera suburbs.

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who remained surrounded continue to surrender en masse in Myrnohrad, Russian sources report. An online video shows fighters from the 14th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces being captured by Russian soldiers from the 5th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade, named after Zakharchenko.

And now a look at the front line updated at 12:00 on January 11. From January 3 to 9, Russian forces carried out a massive attack and four group attacks, hitting military industrial facilities, energy plants, transport infrastructure, airports and ports in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, ammunition and fuel depots, production facilities and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, training centers for drone operators, and Temporary deployment for Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries.

Unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery from Russian Armed Forces Groups destroyed three combat vehicles with multiple launch rocket systems, including a Czech-made Vampire, and four anti-aircraft missile systems, including a German-made IRIS-T.

Air defense systems downed 21 guided aerial bombs, 14 US-made HIMARS multiple launch rockets, five Neptune long-range guided missiles, and 1,327 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Russian forces continued to advance and captured the last fortifications of 2023 northwest of Bakhmut.

To the southwest, Russian forces advanced on a broad front from the Zaliznyans’ke area, capturing new positions in four different tree lines, including the last strongpoints of the 2023, and the rest of the forest south of Bondarne. To the northeast, Russian forces continued to advance through Bondarne and captured the central part of the village. Fighting continues for its western houses.

On the northeastern flank of Kostyantynivka, Russian forces continued to advance and made new gains in four different areas.

In the northeast, Russian forces resumed assault operations in the Novomarkove area. The Russians captured the wooded positions west of the village and the remaining windbreaks on both sides of the Sivers’kyi Donets’-Donbas Canal to the north. Other forces leveled the wooded front line to the south and began pushing further west towards Markove.

To the southwest, Russian forces continued to advance towards Fedorivka, where they managed to consolidate in new positions in the wooded areas of the ravine. They also improved their wooded positions to the west.

To the south, Recently, Russian forces consolidated in the southeastern part of Virolyubivka, on the southern bank of the Bilenka River tributary. Ukrainian forces subsequently launched several counterattacks to dislodge the Russian soldiers, but were ultimately repelled.

To the southeast, Russian forces continued to gradually advance west of Chasiv Yar. They improved their positions along the railway windbreaks and broke through Ukrainian fortifications in the wooded belts northwest of Mykolaivka, reaching the northwestern edge of the village. Other assault groups continued to expand their zone of control to the northwest, where they managed to capture new positions in two different wooded belts.

