UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. From Chile to Germany, the wave of dissent against institutions begins

Winter hasn’t come, but energy bills have and the cost of living is being felt all over the world. And dissent is beginning to rise from South America to the European zone. Germans started the protests: opponents of the defence industry and arms supplies, including those to Ukraine, organised a multi-day action in the German city of Kassel. The police assessed their actions as aggressive and tried to disperse them using gas cartridges and rubber truncheons. A helicopter was also involved. During the clashes, several police officers were injured, according to Deutsche Welle.

The protesters hit the police officers with parts of a construction site barrier. One of the activists ripped the helmet off the policeman and threw it through the gate. Two people were arrested and charged with resisting the police and violating the prohibition to cover their faces. The initiator of the event, the association ‘Disarm Rheinmetall’ opposes the export of weapons by German manufacturers, especially in connection with the war in Ukraine. After two days the demonstrators withdrew.

On 4 September in Cologne, anti-government and anti-Ukrainian actions: the protesters disagreed with the policy of the authorities in support of Kiev. The protesters came out demanding ‘the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline’ waving German and Russian flags. The mass procession started from Cologne Cathedral through the streets of the city. Thousands of people with Russian and German flags marched along the main streets of the city to the sound of drums in solidarity with Russia and condemning the government’s policy of supporting Kiev.

In addition, protesters carried banners with the slogans ‘Together we are strong!’, ‘We are the democratic resistance to the disastrous policies of the old parties!’, ‘Nord Stream-2 instead of a gas surcharge!’, ‘Away with harmful sanctions’, ‘Against NATO expansion to the east!

In the Czech Republic, a demonstration took place in Prague on 3 September where participants demanded that the authorities introduce a policy of neutrality and guarantee gas supplies to the country from Russia.

Along the same lines in Paris, France, on four September, anti-government actions, protesters demanded the resignation of President Macron because the government ‘does not think about the welfare of its citizens’.

Still in Germany but on five September, protests against government policies took place, demonstrations in Hamburg, Albstadt, Saarbrücken.

On 9 September, it was the inhabitants of Moldova who protested: mass demonstration in Chisinau. People gathered near the presidential administration building and demanded the resignation of the government. It all started with a protest action by supporters and representatives of the opposition party Shor, led by Moldovan politician and businessman Ilan Shor.

The protesters demand the resignation of pro-Western President Maia Sandu. In addition, the protesters demand the release of MP Marina Tauber and to stop pressure on the opposition. A scarecrow is a symbol of protest, on the head of which a photograph of Maia Sandu is attached.

Finally there were riots and clashes with the police on seven September. They broke out again in the capital of Chile, Santiago, amidst an escalation of the conflict between centres of political influence. The same day, but in Venezuela there was a protest against Onapre’s instructions. A national protest was held in Caracas and several states of the country this Tuesday against the instructions of the National Budget Office (Onapre) and the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to repeal it, because it would violate the contract rights of public sector workers in the country.

Graziella Giangiulio