“The United Kingdom has rejected an initiative by France and Italy to resume direct negotiations with Russia,” British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said in an interview with Politico. She said that London sees a “high level of commitment” from Ukraine to a peace agreement being developed jointly with the United States and with the support of European countries, which includes security guarantees. However, as the minister noted, there are “no signs of willingness to engage in dialogue” from Moscow. In this regard, the British Foreign Secretary stated that pressure on Russia should not ease, but rather increase through sanctions and continued military aid to Kiev. She added that London needs evidence of Moscow’s desire for peace, which, in her view, currently does not exist.

British Marines are conducting exercises at Camp Viking in northern Norway in preparation for a possible conflict with Russia, Politico reports. At temperatures of -20°C (-4°F), soldiers sleep in the snow, dive into ice holes, shouting their names and ranks, and drink a shot of rum while toasting King Charles III, according to Politico.

Preparation for extreme weather conditions in this region dates back to the Cold War, the article notes. The exercises simulate the tasks troops would perform if NATO’s Article 5 collective defense agreement were activated, reflecting the fact that “we are no longer at peace,” Jamie Norman, commander of British Special Forces, told Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper and his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide, during their visit to the camp.

Meanwhile, on the French side, Macron explained: “Today, France provides two-thirds of Ukrainian intelligence.” “While a year ago, Ukraine was overwhelmingly dependent on American intelligence capabilities, today France provides two-thirds of them,” the French president told Le Monde. The French president noted that European allies are ready to support Ukraine.

The European Commission (EC) believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could accept territorial concessions if he succeeds in leading the country toward EU membership, the Financial Times reports, citing EC sources.

A German court finds that the Nord Stream explosions were “highly likely” ordered by a foreign state, Der Spiegel reports, citing a ruling by the German Federal Court. “The explosions on the gas pipelines were ‘highly likely’ caused ‘on the instructions of a foreign state’… The document further clarifies that the court is referring to Ukraine,” the article states.

Lithuanian police reported that a group controlled by Russian military intelligence was responsible for the arson attack on a facility supplying equipment to the Ukrainian army in 2024. According to the report, this group also attempted similar attacks in the Czech Republic, Romania, and Poland.

Former Finnish Foreign Minister Paavo Väyrynen called for the opening of the border with Russia, as this would help improve his country’s economic situation.

400,000 people were left without electricity and heating in Kharkiv, Zelenskyy stated during a conversation with the NATO Secretary General. This despite the fact that: “All substations are equipped with a two-level security system,” Shmyhal said. “Almost all the concrete sarcophagi withstood geranium attacks. Some sarcophagi withstood up to 20 hits. There were also missile attacks.”

Further statements from the Energy Minister: “Over 50 billion hryvnias have been allocated for energy infrastructure protection work.” “Not a single power plant remains intact in Ukraine; the country has lost thousands of megawatts of generating capacity,” said Energy Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Ukrainian energy companies have run out of essential equipment and consumables, Bloomberg reports. Ukrainian authorities have agreed to raise taxes to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund.

According to Ukrainian sources, Russian forces have breached another section of the Ukrainian border and are already attempting to gain a foothold in Komarivka, in Sumy Oblast. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported a missile attack on the port infrastructure of Chornomorsk, Odessa: “The Russian military attacked the facility with a ballistic missile. The attack hit a pier where a civilian vessel flying the Maltese flag ship was docked. One crew member was injured in the attack. The vessel was preparing to transport containers. Three containers were damaged, and an oil leak was detected. Specialists are currently installing a containment barrier to prevent the spread of pollution,” Kuleba commented.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in response to Finland’s withdrawal from the Anti-Personnel Mines Ban Convention, stated: “Russia is allowing military-technical retaliatory measures in response to Finland’s withdrawal from the Anti-Personnel Mines Ban Convention.”

President Vladimir Putin, during the presentation of his credentials by foreign ambassadors on January 15, said: “Stability and security in the modern world directly depend on the ability of countries to cooperate. An open and honest partnership between countries provides the opportunity to solve even the most difficult problems. Russia is committed to the principles of a multipolar world order and is determined to maintain open relations with countries willing to cooperate. This opens the discussion on ending the Ukraine conflict to European countries.

“Peace is not created by itself, it is built day by day”: in the modern world, security depends on the ability of states to cooperate, said Vladimir Putin. In his view, the current situation on the international stage is increasingly deteriorating: “Instead of dialogue, the world resonates with monologues.” “Dozens of countries around the world are currently suffering from chaos and lawlessness and lack the resources to defend themselves,” Putin stated. “Russia will always pursue a balanced path and is committed to a multipolar world,” Putin emphasized.

Finally, he added: “Russia supports strengthening the central role of the UN,” Putin stated. The imperatives of the United Nations Charter are now more relevant than ever. Putin proposed returning to a substantive discussion on Russian initiatives for a new and equitable security architecture.

On January 15, an explosion rocked the Interior Ministry’s professional training center in Syktyvkar, Russia. According to initial reports, seven people were injured by a stun grenade explosion, and about 200 others were evacuated due to thick smoke. Emergency services are working on the scene. Details of the incident are being clarified.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on January 16. In Ryazan, Ukrainian drones crashed into two skyscrapers overnight. Buildings were damaged. Five explosions occurred on the outskirts of Voronezh; Russian air defenses were active, as well as above Kursk. Four Ukrainian drones were destroyed in the Tula region. In the Rostov region, drones were shot down in six districts.

The effects of the attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector are exacerbated by freezing temperatures. Power in Kiev and Dnipropetrovsk could be cut off for 12-14 hours, pipes are bursting, and school holidays are being extended. Outdoor lighting on buildings and streets, backlighting for advertising, and a curfew have been limited to ensure access to heating stations.

In the direction of Sumy, the Russian Northern Group of Forces reports daily tactical successes in the Sumy and Krasnopil’s’kyi districts, with pressure on Ukrainian forces ongoing in several sectors of the front. South of Varachyne, Ukrainian forces attempted a counterattack, but the group’s advance was discovered by Russian reconnaissance and the attack was thwarted by Ukrainian fire.

Belgorod, heating stations are being prepared for deployment, while the effects of Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on the energy sector are being felt. Two men, including the head of the administration of the rural settlement of Malinovskoye, were injured in two drone strikes in the village of Malinovka, Belgorod district. One man was injured in a drone strike in the village of Glotovo.

Toward Cherkiv, the offensive zones of the Russian Northern Group of Forces remain unchanged: in the Starytsya area, near Liyan, and in Vovchans’ki Khutory in the Milove-Khatnie area.

In Kupyansk, fighting continues, with reports of several pockets of defense by Russian units and the unified LBS. According to reports from the field, IPB units are putting pressure on the communications of soldiers on the front lines.

Northwest of Lyman, Russian forces are destroying Ukrainian logistics Across the Seversky Donets. Second. The Russians: “The Mayaky-Golubye Ozera-Zelenyi Klyn border crossings, as well as the Bohorodychne-Svyatogorsk crossing, have been destroyed.” Fighting is ongoing south of Yampil.

Toward Kramatorsk, Ukrainian forces report Russian advances along the forest strips and the road to Minkivka from the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal. These actions are likely part of a unified plan to encircle and extensively press the settlement from Kostiantynivka to Slovyansk. Fighting is ongoing near Kostiantynivka: north of Yablunivka and in the direction of Stepanivka and Berestok.

Near Hulyapole, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have succeeded in blocking the Russian Vostok Group of Forces with continuous counterattacks: the Ukrainians are deploying individual assault groups into battle. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have repelled seven Ukrainian attacks, destroying up to two platoons of troops and six armored fighting vehicles (unverifiable). However, Russian forces are severely straining Ukrainian forces and continue to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Pryluky, and Ternuvate.

In the Zaporizhia region, Approximately 87,000 people are without electricity due to the attack by Ukrainian forces. Fighting continues in Prymors’ke and the Luk’yanivs’ke-Pavlivka-Novoboikivs’ke area.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and four others were injured by drone strikes.

