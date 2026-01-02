UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Fighting continues on the Russian-Ukrainian front line: Russians attack everywhere

While Russian and Ukrainian delegations, with Washington’s mediation, are trying to finalize documents on possible peace agreements, the new year continues to be marked by fighting.

In the direction of Dobropillya, both Russian and Ukrainian forces have advanced in several areas. In the southwest, the front line has been corrected in Ukraine’s favor after it carried out further counterattacks about two weeks ago. Russian forces advanced eastward from the pig farm area, recapturing the rest of the Hryshyne road and consolidating at the edge of the tree line to the north. From there, they recaptured the wooded areas on both sides of the highway, including the intersection northwest of Svitle.

In the northeast, Russian forces continued their assault operations in Rodynske. They managed to recapture school No. 35 and some of the nearby three-story buildings and are now assaulting Ukrainian positions in the remaining buildings to the west. Fighting continues in the residential area to the north, where small assault groups from both sides are currently operating, and in the streets to the southwest of the city.

In the northeast, Russian forces continued to push the Ukrainians back from the rear of Rodynske. They advanced from their newly recaptured positions at the Krasnolymanskaya mine, consolidating in the nearby wooded areas and at the tree line. Small infantry groups are now attempting to advance across the fields and reach the railway line. In addition, the Russians managed to advance further north, moving up through the forests northeast of the mine, recapturing the mine shaft and surrounding areas following the Ukrainian retreat towards the village of Sukhetske. In geographical terms: approximately 3.71 km² in favor of Ukraine. And approximately 3.12 km² in favor of Russia.

In the Rai-Oleksandrivka direction, Russian forces continued to advance, capturing new positions in two different areas southwest of Siversk. To the north, Russian forces continued to advance in the village of Riznykivka. They pushed further west along the southern bank of the Sukha River, capturing new positions towards the central part of the village.

In the south, Russian forces captured the remainder of a tree line and an adjacent forest west of Zvanivka, thereby completely aligning the front with the ravine extending southwest of Riznykivka. A 1.69 km² advance in favor of Russia was recorded.

In the direction of Lyman, Russian forces continued to advance southeast of Lyman and made new progress in the village of Dibrova. Russian forces resumed assault operations from north of Dibrova and captured new positions in nearby forests. From there, they entered the western streets of the main part of the village, capturing new positions there as well. Other forces advanced westward from the eastern streets, securing the central part. Fighting is ongoing in the southwestern streets. An advance of approximately 0.75 km² in favor of Russia has been recorded.

Still heading towards Lyman, Russian forces continued to advance and captured new positions northeast of Svyatohirsk. Building on their previous success, Russian forces advanced further through Sviati Hory National Park, capturing additional positions further southwest in the direction of Sosnove – Oleksandrivka. Since then, DRGs have infiltrated through the forests in the area of the Sosnove railway station, with Russia advancing 1.38 km².

In the direction of Kupjans’k, Ukrainian forces continued their counterattacks and made further progress in the western part of Kupjans’k. After capturing the Kupjans’k Motor Transport School, Ukrainian forces began attacking northwest through the low-lying residential streets in the gray zone. Other forces that were already advancing southeast from the highway joined them, physically surrounding the remaining Russian formations entrenched in and around the Yuvileynyi residential microdistrict. There is a 0.27 km² gain in favor of Ukraine.

In the direction of Khotin, Russian forces continued their intensified assault operations and made further progress south of Varachyne.

After previous assaults that saw Russia capture Varachyne and the defenses south of the village, it continued to advance southward, capturing additional positions at the edge of the tree line. Other assault groups advanced further south along the eastern gully, capturing new positions in the forests.

Ukrainian forces are responding by heavily striking Russian logistics routes to the Yablunivka-Varachyne sector with FPV drones. Because of this and the sometimes clearer weather conditions, Russian movements to and from positions are becoming much more difficult. A significant portion of supplies are now being transported via drone drops. Russian advance: 1.35 km².

Graziella Giangiulio

