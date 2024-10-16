UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Evacuation in Kupyansk and Izyum: Russians near the Oskil River

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky mentions the introduction of North Korea as an active participant on the side of Russia. He said this during his presentation of the Strategy of Victory plan that according to the president will allow Ukraine to win the war.

It seems in fact, according to the Ukrainian social sphere, that there are already soldiers of the Republic of North Korea training in Russia.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian authorities have ordered the evacuation of Kupyansk. On TV the speaker announces: “Kupyansk, regional authorities: mandatory evacuation of all civilians”. In addition to the Kupyansk community, people will be evacuated from four other settlements in the Izyum district.

The reasons, the TV reports, “are the deterioration of the military situation, the inability to turn on heating for citizens, provide electricity and constant shelling.” “The Russian Armed Forces have approached,” according to the Ukrainian social sphere, “the Oskil River and will be able to cross it in some time. Evacuation measures will be strengthened as people are reluctant to leave.”

On October 14, with an echo on October 15, the words of Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov at negotiations with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun dominated the Russian social sphere: “Russian-Chinese military cooperation is an important element of increasing defense capability and maintaining global and regional stability. We regularly conduct joint operational and combat training on land, sea and air. We are successfully completing combat training missions, including those of maximum complexity.”

And Belousov also said: “I am confident that today’s negotiations will serve to further strengthen the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership in the defense sector.” “Confidence-based contacts between the leaders of the two countries play a key role in strengthening strategic ties. We are determined to implement all agreements reached at the highest level.” “Next year, our peoples will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory over German fascism and Japanese militarism.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:30 on October 15.

In the Kursk region, the Russian Armed Forces continue attacks in the Lyubimovka area. There are reports of disruptions in communications and lines of communication between Ukrainian units, which leads to disorientation and a lack of understanding of the passage of the current LBS in several places. Successes of Russian troops are recorded in Cherkasy Konopelka.

North of Chasiv Yar, Russian troops fought to occupy a Ukrainian stronghold. On the southern flank, Russian forces are advancing in the area of ​​the bridge over the Seversky Donets-Donbass Canal along the T0504 (H-32) highway to a depth of 900 meters.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, there are battles near Mykolaivka towards Myrnohrad. South of Selydove, Russian advances are being made to surround the city.

In the direction of Torets’k, heavy fighting is taking place in apartment buildings.

North of Vuhledar, Russian troops have occupied a section of land up to 3.5 km wide to a depth of up to 800 meters. Advances are being recorded, source Russian social sphere, Zolotaya Niva.

On the Zaporozhzhie front, the Russian army, after an unexpected attack on Levadnoye, is expanding its control zone to the north and east.

In the Belgorod region, near the village of Tserkovny, Belgorod district, a truck was attacked by a UAV of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one injured. The village of Krasny Oktyabr was targeted by a drone to scatter petal mines; a moving car was blown up by a mine.

In the DPR, in the village of Hol’mivs’kyi, Horlivka two thermal injured due to careless handling of a found explosive object. Three civilian infrastructures of Horlivka school, shop, market were damaged.

Graziella Giangiulio

