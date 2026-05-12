On May 10, another Boeing 747 transport aircraft arrived in Rzeszow carrying goods destined for the Ukrainian armed forces, coming from the United States. The German group Rheinmetall will annually produce 100,000 155 mm artillery shells with an increased range of 40-60 km for Ukraine’s needs. Meanwhile, Portugal has updated the list of aid transferred to Ukraine for 2025: 15 M113 armored personnel carriers; four M114A1 howitzers. Germany also announced that a gas-fired power plant near Lubmin (Germany) will be transferred to Ukraine as energy aid. The facility, located at the junction of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and the German gas network, was decommissioned following the disruption of Russian gas supplies across the Baltic Sea in September 2022, according to Welt.

Latvia has published the “Aeronautical Information Supplement (AIP SUP 005/2026)” regarding the establishment of the temporary restriction zone for flight EVR444 EVENTIDE. The airspace is closed from February 19, 2026, to December 31, 2026, at the initiative of the Latvian Ministry of Defense. The zone’s boundaries extend from ground level (GND) to FL195 (approximately 5,950 meters). The restrictions are in effect daily from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM and during the summer from 5:00 PM to 4:00 AM UTC. Estonia has issued a similar notice (AIP SUP 04/2026) establishing zone EER2615. According to the document, the airspace closure is in effect from March 28, 2026, to December 31, 2026, 24 hours a day (24-hour mode), at altitudes between 500 feet above ground level (AGL) and FL095. These corridors are used for transit flights by Ukrainian drones.

Estonia has asked Ukraine not to allow drones to fly over its airspace. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stated that Kiev should control drones using “kill switch” technology if they are detected deviating from their intended route. “For the Ukrainian side, the easiest way to keep their drones away from our territory is to more effectively control their activities.”

In Latvia, the Latvian Defense Minister has resigned following the crash of Ukrainian drones over Latvian territory, Prime Minister Evika Silina said. The prime minister stated that the incident demonstrated that the defense leadership “failed to keep the promise of safe skies over our country.” Colonel Raivis Melnis has been appointed as the new head of the Latvian Defense Ministry.

According to the Financial Times, preparations are underway for possible negotiations with Russia. European Council President António Costa reportedly stated that the bloc has Kiev’s support in attempting to open negotiations with the Russian president. France and Italy had already called for negotiations with Russia. Germany is discussing the candidacy of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for the role of negotiator with Russia, according to Der Spiegel. Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated that the time has come for Europe to begin independent negotiations with Russia. According to him, European leaders are currently discussing who exactly will act as the point of contact. Stubb discussed this in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy is ready to meet Putin anywhere but Moscow, says Leshchenko, advisor to the head of the Presidential Office. “Moscow is the capital of an ‘aggressor state.’ This negotiating format is impossible,” he stated.

The European Commission plans to send Ukraine the first tranche of the €90 billion loan program approved in April next week. European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced this at a press conference before the EU Foreign Ministers’ meeting. Kos also announced that the European Union could open accession negotiations with Ukraine by the end of June.

China has refused to postpone repayment of Kiev’s $4.5 billion (30.8 billion yuan) debt. This is compensation awarded by an international arbitration tribunal to Chinese investors whose shares in Motor Sich PJSC, purchased for approximately $740 million in 2021, were blocked by Ukraine, preventing their acquisition.

Greek fishermen on the island of Lefkada discovered a Ukrainian Magura V5 drone drifting in a sea cave, then towed it to the port of Vasiliki and handed it over to the Hellenic Coast Guard.

Ukraine wants to obtain the data of its citizens in the EU to prepare for their return. “We are preparing the documentation,” says Social Policy Minister Ulyutin. Ukraine’s population also appears to be lower than reported. Currently, approximately 22-25 million people live in the territory under its control, according to Social Policy Minister Ulyutin. In 1991, the population was 48 million.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 1,178,249 lost or stolen weapons are being sought in Ukraine. One-fifth of the lost or stolen weapons are located in the Mykolaiv region: 169,172 weapons. Kiev has 104,864 weapons, and Donbass has 86,188.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “We expect representatives of the US President to visit Kiev in late spring and early summer and hope to intensify diplomatic work.” Meanwhile, the president’s approval ratings in Ukraine are declining: one in four Kyiv residents sees Zelensky as a suspect after the war. This is the highest percentage in the country.

From the front, reports emerged that Ukraine has begun installing anti-drone nets on fire trucks. According to Ukrainian sources, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting space reconnaissance using satellites to identify targets in the government district of Kiev. Furthermore, the Russian Armed Forces are interested in targets in Obolon (Kiev), Korosten, downtown Vinnytsia, and Chernivtsi. The Russian Armed Forces have intensified offensive operations along virtually the entire front and are reorganizing troops, said Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky. “The most tense area is currently the Pokrovs’ke sector, where the Russian Armed Forces have concentrated approximately 106,000 personnel.”

Japan will continue to enforce sanctions against Russia, but will support its companies that continue to operate in the country. This was announced by Minister Minoru Kihara, Cabinet Secretary.

Russia has raised controversy over Britain’s claims of Moscow’s alleged interference in the Armenian elections: “They are absurd, given the kingdom’s neocolonial policies,” the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom stated in a press release to TASS news agency. “London’s neocolonial policy, which in the past contributed to the coup in Kiev, is now also directed against Armenia. It is time for the West to stop interfering in the affairs of sovereign states, as it recently did in Moldova and Romania,” the diplomatic mission noted.

Pashinyan stated that he did not believe it was necessary to respond to Zelensky’s threats against Russia. “Armenia is a member of the European Neighborhood Policy (ENP), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but this does not mean that we seek to interfere in all global affairs,” the Armenian Prime Minister stated.

Maria Zakharova urged British authorities to “call in their paramedics” in response to sanctions against a psychiatric hospital and children’s summer camps. “When the Starmer government imposes sanctions on a psychiatric hospital, it’s time for London to call in its paramedics,” she said in a commentary to Izvestia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The invitation to Trump to visit Russia remains valid; Putin will always be happy to see him in Moscow.”

And now a look at the front line updated as of 3:30 PM on May 11. The Russia-Ukraine ceasefire will also be in effect on May 10. Russian MLRS systems targeted frontline areas near Slovyansk and border regions of Kharkiv Oblast.

More than 16 Geran-2/Gerbera drones were detected in Ukrainian airspace, flying near Slovyansk, Oleksandrivka, Barvinkove, and Balaklia. Russian reconnaissance drones are operating in the northeastern part of Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian drones were detected south of the city of Zaporizhia. Ukrainian drones were detected north of the city of Donetsk and near Yenakiyeve. Russian air defense was active in Yenakiyeve.

The 90th Armored Division of the Russian Armed Forces was spotted in Pokrovsk. The Russian military is using the city to accumulate personnel and equipment, planning further offensive operations, the 7th Airborne Assault Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces says. It is also reported that Russian forces are deploying command posts in Myrnohrad. They are attempting to use the city as a “bridge” to break through to Rodyns’ke. Infantry fighting is ongoing in Hryshyne. According to Ukrainian military sources, capturing this city is now the Russian military’s primary objective.

Units of the Russian “Northern” Group of Forces, responding to Ukrainian fire, struck personnel and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Zapsillya, in Sumy Oblast.

Units of the Russian “Northern” Group of Forces repelled three attacks by assault groups from two mechanized brigades and one mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Khimik, Artema, and Rai-Oleksandrivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Graziella Giangiulio

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