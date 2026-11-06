UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Europe is divided over the Ukrainian issue. Kiev has demanded a massive €70 billion. Putin: We will achieve the special operation’s objectives.

China has confirmed it is in contact with Russia and the United States regarding a possible first trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping, Bloomberg reports . The meeting could take place during the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 18-19. It should be noted that China has also offered to mediate on the Ukrainian issue several times.

Kazakhstan is ready to resume oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline — suspended since May — and is awaiting a response from the Russian Federation, the country’s Energy Minister announced. The suspension occurred following Ukrainian bombings of the pipeline.

Delegations from several European countries met to discuss Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction and development. Participants included Ukraine, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as representatives from the United States, NATO, and the World Bank. According to Politico , The EU is seeking to engage Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Norway to provide additional financing to Ukraine, Politico reports, citing EU officials. Kiev has requested an additional €70 billion for 2027, in addition to the €90 billion European loan package already agreed upon. Brussels hopes to cover part of these costs with contributions from its partners; the meeting ended without any progress. Meanwhile, the EU’s phaseout of Russian natural gas has been set for autumn 2027, according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán. In light of this, Hungary is preparing for the possibility of completely halting gas purchases from Russia and continues to reduce imports of Russian oil.

Following the EU, Switzerland removed Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman from its sanctions list, but applied its own anti-Russian sanctions list, adding 254 individuals, companies, and organizations, according to a statement published on the Swiss government website. The newly added individuals are now subject to an asset freeze and a ban on receiving funds.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian economy continues to contract: GDP fell in the third quarter of 2026, according to the State Statistics Service. GDP contracted 0.7% compared to the same period of the previous year. This is down 0.5% compared to the second quarter of 2026, seasonally adjusted.

On November 4, Volodyyr Zelensky traveled to Spain, where he stated: “Important meetings and negotiations await us in Madrid.” The top priority is strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, protecting our population, and developing defense cooperation and production. “Contacts with the American side are also planned in the coming days.”

Protests are underway in Kiev due to prolonged power outages: according to local social media, residents of the Akademmistechko neighborhood have blocked a street. Oleg Popenko, head of the Union of Consumers of Public Services in Ukraine, estimates that the power outages will last three to five days, even with temperatures only slightly below freezing. “Once the temperature drops to -5 °C, consumption will increase to such an extent that electricity may only be available for intervals of half an hour to an hour at a time,” he said. In Kiev, on November 5, according to local social media, all metro lines were blocked and the water supply was cut off due to a brownout.

Investigations into corruption and abuse of power continue in Ukraine. The National Police Bureau (NABU) has arrested Volodymyr Tsenov, deputy head of the National Police department. The official appears under the code name “Price” in recordings released by the agency. It is alleged that Tsenov was responsible for providing police cover for the activities of fraudulent call centers .

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, delivered a speech at the plenary session of the International Week “Peoples of Russia”, the main points of which are provided below: “The cohesion of all the peoples of Russia has always played, and continues to play, a fundamental role; The area of interethnic relations is extremely delicate; any attempt to foment discord must be nipped in the bud; Over the centuries, the peoples of Russia have been culturally intertwined; Russia’s diversity represents a source of immense strength, an advantage and great potential; The Russian Federation will certainly achieve its goals; Representatives of more than one hundred Russian ethnic groups have been awarded high state decorations for the courage and heroism demonstrated during the Special Military Operation. It is very important that people in many countries see that Russia has never threatened anyone and does not threaten anyone,” Putin said. The President expressed the hope that foreign representatives will not seek confrontation with Moscow.

Regarding foreign policy, Dmitriev and Lantratova will represent the Russian Federation in a meeting with Melania Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, confirming that the Russian delegation has been granted visas. Peskov called claims that pro-Russian hackers are behind attacks on refrigeration systems in European supermarkets absurd.

He also said, “Diesel fuel shipped under a deal with the United States will certainly find a buyer.” He declined to comment on whether the diesel deal with the United States has fallen through, stressing that the trade details cannot be made public . “Russia will never accept any limitations on its veto power in the UN Security Council ,” said Kirill Logvinov, director of the Department for International Organizations at the Russian Foreign Ministry. In his view, this right is not a privilege, but rather a burden that entails a special responsibility.

On November 5, Putin placed the Russian assets of the JTI tobacco group under the temporary management of the joint-stock company ” Industrial Assets”.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on November 5. Washington continues preparations for the trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, scheduled for November 10-11 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky, while the American side will be represented by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. European representatives were not included in the talks, although the Americans are holding separate consultations with them in Brussels.

Overnight, Ukrainian forces reported an attack on an oil refinery and logistics center in Ryazan, releasing footage provided by local residents. Electricity supply restrictions remain in place in Crimea and Sevastopol due to damage to energy infrastructure outside the peninsula. In Sevastopol, the previously established electricity rationing plan is not being respected, and school holidays have been extended until November 9. Significant power supply problems are also reported in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Throughout the evening of November 4 and into the night of November 5, Russian forces continued to conduct strikes against targets in Ukraine. An air raid siren was sounded in Kiev , and explosions were reported. Explosions were also recorded in Dnipropetrovsk. A large fire broke out in Sofiivska Borshchakhivka, near Kiev; images show a destroyed combined heat and power (CHP) plant.

The consequences of the attacks on energy infrastructure continue to be felt across Ukraine. According to social media sources close to Ukraine, electricity generation and distribution facilities have been damaged in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Ternopil, Volhynia, and Odessa regions. In the Kovel district of the Volhynia region, power supply to a significant number of consumers has been disrupted. In the Zhytomyr region , power facilities were damaged in the Zhytomyr, Korosten, and Zvyahel districts.

In Kyiv, electricity restrictions remained in place following damage to a regional power hub. Tram and trolleybus service was temporarily suspended, with additional buses deployed to cover the routes. Water supplies were also disrupted.

In the Bryansk region, Russia, a Ukrainian drone exploded over a civilian minibus along the Bryansk – Novozybkov federal highway, near Vygonichi . One passenger was injured by shrapnel. Ukrainians also attacked the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region. In the settlement of Klimovo, two men were injured by shrapnel and a shop was damaged. Near the village of Mogilivchi, a drone struck a civilian vehicle, injuring two more people. In Sachkoviči , a private residence and a car were damaged.

In the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia, a man suffered shrapnel wounds following a Ukrainian drone strike.

On the Sumy front, Russian forces reported the continuation of offensive operations near Khotin. In the Shostka district, the Russians used artillery and heavy Solntsepek flamethrower systems against AFU positions.

In the Belgorod Region, Russia, a Ukrainian drone attacked a civilian minibus near the village of Soldatskoye, Rakityansky District. Three people were killed, including a child. In Krasnoyaruzhsky District, two people were killed in a drone strike. A man was also reported killed in an attack on a truck in the village of Voznesenovka, Shebekinsky District. In Grayvoronsky District, a man and a woman were injured after their vehicle was hit in the village of Dobroye. In Novostroyevka-Pervaya, two women were injured. In Shebekinsky District, residents of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka, Nizhneye Berezovo-Vtoroye, and Arkhangelskoye were injured. Further casualties were reported in Kazinka (Valuysky District), Striguny (Borisovsky District) and Soldatskoye (Rakityansky District).

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces report that their assault units have advanced through the wooded belts near Alisivka. In the Vov čans’k and Velykyi Burluk sectors, intense fighting continues near Prykolotne, Harbuzivka, and Shevchenkove Pershe. An advance by Russian units is reported near Buhaivka.

In the direction of Liman, Russian forces struck AFU positions near Bohorodychne, Krymok and Raihorodok.

In the direction of Dru žkivka , attacks were carried out against AFU formations near Dru žkivka, Kindrativka and Starodubivka.

in Horlivka, injuring two civilians.

In Lugansk, it was reported that two civilians were killed and five others were injured as a result of Ukrainian attacks.

Graziella Giangiulio

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