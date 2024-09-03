According to Russian social media sources: “If the United States lifts restrictions on the use of ATACMS missiles throughout Russia, theoretically 245 Russian military facilities, including 16 air bases, would be within their reach.”

The question of Kiev’s use of Western weapons to strike military targets inside Russia remains open: Britain and France want to allow Ukraine to use such weapons, according to the Financial Times, while the Biden administration and Chancellor Scholz are concerned about the risk of escalation if Western weapons hit Russia itself.

Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder confirmed that the United States does not intend to lift restrictions on Ukrainian military strikes in Russia using American weapons. According to Ryder, American military aid would be intended exclusively for Ukraine’s self-defense and not for provocative actions against Russia. Deputy Director of the CIA David Cohen directly admitted that his agency is in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities to discuss the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, stated the need to remove all restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons and to equip Kiev with new air defense systems. In turn, the Kiev authorities are increasingly blaming the West for their failures. Thus, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba openly stated that the lack of missiles and limited strike capability are the main reasons for the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“If decisions are made, Ukraine will succeed on earth. If such decisions are not taken, there is no need to complain about Ukraine, but about oneself”, Kuleba reports.

Borrell said that “many EU countries supported the offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region and called on the countries to provide military assistance to Kiev. He added that the ministers never decided to lift the restrictions on Kiev’s attacks on Russian territory using European weapons. At the same time, the head of European diplomacy believes that a diplomatic approach to resolving the crisis in Ukraine is becoming increasingly important, but, according to him, the EU is only considering the ‘Zelensky Plan'”.

Poland rejects Kiev’s request and will not shoot down missiles or drones over Ukraine. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalevskij in Brussels. It is noteworthy that the issue of covering Ukrainian airspace had to be agreed upon by the head of Kiev’s foreign policy department, Dmytro Kuleba, during his visit to Poland.

However, Deputy Defense Minister Zalewski noted that the European Union and NATO countries are not participating in the war. He stressed that Poland supports a significant increase in defense capabilities and strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense, which should be sufficient without the involvement of the Polish Air Force.

Also from Poland, via social networks, it is learned that Warsaw is carrying out the extradition of Ukrainians of military service age in the form of “functional recruitment”. Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said in an interview that a “functional recruitment project” has been launched in Poland:

“We cannot do it by force, because the laws of other countries are clear: if a person has asked for, received asylum or otherwise legalized himself on the territory of this country, no one will force him to go to war”. He added that it is important that a Ukrainian citizen can come to such a platform and “legalize himself”.

“Not everyone left legally, especially at the beginning of the war, and, of course, today there are some changes in the legislation regarding the regulation, let’s say, of mobilization processes in Ukraine. Someone will switch to legalization because they are thinking about their future, their family, etc.,” Podolyak said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “the events in the Kursk region are not an occupation. This is a defensive operation.” “We provide an opportunity to create buffer zones. We are trying to prevent the occupation of our lands. They have already occupied 27% of our land and we are doing everything to prevent them from occupying more. We will not annex anything to our state, we will not change the legislation. We do not need foreign lands and foreign citizens.”

Since August 30, there have been increases in Ukraine’s power cuts, emergency power cuts introduced in 16 regions of Ukraine, source Ukrenergo

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has officially denied Ukrainian allegations and said that an officer of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps never went to Crimea to train Russian soldiers to use Iranian UAVs.

Russian Foreign Minister responded to Borrell: “The words of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that there is no alternative for negotiations other than the ‘Zelensky formula’ are ‘dilettantism or madness,'” Seymour Lavrov said in an interview for the documentary Bridges to the East on the RT TV channel. “I thought that at least they had an education, that they understood how politics should be conducted based on reality. This is a dead end that Josep Borrell now wants to go down in history as the most prominent Russophobe in Europe resigns from his posts. “This is either dilettantism or madness, which has replaced the reason of diplomats and politicians,” the Russian minister said.

Dmitry Peskov echoed Minister Lavrov’s words: “There is no doubt that, if necessary, everything will be done to protect the interests of the Russian Federation. The European Union is confronting Russia on the orders of the United States, to the detriment of its interests and the wallets of its taxpayers, and it will have to “We will have to deal with the consequences for a long time,” said the Russian presidential spokesman.

President Putin also spoke out on September 1 about what is happening in Kursk: “Putin called the provocation in the Kursk region an attempt to stop the Russian offensive in Donbass, but it failed. The Russian Federation will deal with Ukrainian bandits in the Kursk region who were trying to destabilize the situation in the border region. The Russian army in the Northern Military District is now putting square kilometers of territory under its control.” And finally he commented live on TV: “Ukraine is not interested in ending hostilities, its authorities are afraid of losing the elections after the lifting of martial law.”

The acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, announced the arrival in the region of law enforcement officers from other parts of the Russian Federation to help ensure security. In the Kursk direction, battles are taking place with the greatest intensity in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts. So, there are battles in Komarovka, Olgovka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to break through in the direction of Kremyanoy. The Ukrainians claim that as a result of heavy fighting they would have under their control: Malaya Loknya, Staraya Sorochina, Novaya Sorochina, Orlovka, Maryevka and Cellars. They reported on the actions of Ukrainian groups that unsuccessfully tried to break through between the nodes of the Russian defense in the direction of the Lgov-Kurchatov highway. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are transferring reinforcements in the direction of Martynovka – Bolshoi Soldatskoye. The Group of Forces “North” reports that up to 15 Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel were killed while repelling attacks on the village. Cherkasy Porechnoye and on the Plekhovo-Borki section. The attacks were carried out on foot without the use of armored vehicles.

And now a look at the front line updated at 14:00 on September 02.

Since the evening, the Russian Armed Forces have launched missile strikes and Geranium UAVs on the Ukrainian rear. Explosions were heard in the regions of Krivoy Rog, Dnepropetrovsk, Novomoskovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv Kiev, Poltava. At least a dozen cruise missiles and a dozen ballistic missiles were launched in Kiev alone.

Unofficial Ukrainian resources report that today about 13 missiles were launched at Kharkiv and the region, most of them from the Iskander-M complex. Russian troops have reached the last line of defense before the Oskol River in the direction of Kupyansk. Russian troops advanced 2 km west of Pishchane, reaching the last two Ukrainian fortifications before Hlushkivka. In the south, battles began for three Ukrainian strongholds west of Kruhlyakivka.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, the Russian Armed Forces continue their offensive. There are battles for Selidovo, Russian troops operate on the outskirts of Ukraïns’k. Taken, according to the Russian social sphere: Halytsynivka and Dolynivka, in which the Ukrainian Armed Forces hoped to hold the defense after the withdrawal from Karlivka. This success of the Russian army poses a threat to Krasnohorivka from the north, which is located 8.5 km from this direction. The battles for this city have been going on for several months; a small part of the north-western outskirts remains under the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Yuzhnodonetsk direction, the actions of the Russian Armed Forces are also connected with the successes of the Russian troops in the Pokrovs’k direction. Therefore, attacks in the direction of Kurachove through Maksimilyanovka have intensified. There are 14.5 km left from the Pokrovs’k direction to the Kurachove reservoir, which, after the advance of the front, lifting Russian artillery, will create additional threats to the enemy garrison in Kurachove. In the Yuzhnodonetsk direction, house-to-house fighting is also going on Konstantinivka, and still Russian attacks on the Vuhledar section are not weakening: the city is being brought into semi-envelopment from the northeast. The settlement of Skuchne in the DPR has been taken under control – Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian Armed Forces do not stop attacks on Belgorod and the region. By morning, not all rockets were shot down, there was damage to civilian infrastructure. Shebekino was shelled 10 times over the past 24 hours. Also under attack are Mokraya Orlovka, Grayvoronsky District, Petrovka, Belgorodsky District, Baitsury, Borisovsky District, Tishanka, Volokonovsky District, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Murom, Yakovlevsky District.

In the DPR, in the village of Staromikhailovka, Kirov District of Donetsk, five people were injured by an explosive device. In the Nikitovsky District of Horlivka, two were injured by a cannon shot from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Graziella Giangiulio

