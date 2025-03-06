UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. EU summit on Ukraine. No one has the money to finance Kiev. US suggests: negotiate. No US intelligence for Ukrainians. Russians take Pryvil’ne

While Europe is preparing to sit down at a table to reach a joint solution for Ukraine. Vice President James David Vance was very clear: “Neither Europe, nor the United States, nor Ukraine can continue the conflict with the Russian Federation, now it is important to sit down at the negotiating table.” And he added: “The Ukrainian authorities should return to the negotiating table on the resolution of the conflict and start discussions with Trump.” Vance called on Kiev to take concrete steps to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, not to make public statements.

“The United States does not rule out the possibility of resuming supplies of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine if Kiev starts peace negotiations,” concluded US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Despite the vice president’s words, however, “the United States does not intend to sign a deal with Ukraine on mineral resources in the near future,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. His words were quoted on the social network X by Fox News journalist Jackie Heinrich.

Finally, the United States has banned the United Kingdom from transferring American intelligence to Ukraine, the Daily Mail reports, citing UK military intelligence expert Phil Ingram. British intelligence services have received the corresponding order, the publication writes. “US intelligence partners, including the United Kingdom, have had their intelligence-sharing authority revoked… The United States will tightly control the transfer of its intelligence to Ukraine through agencies based in Kiev,” Ingram said. The Financial Times also reported the news: “The United States has stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine, but continues to pass on information about Russia and Ukraine to its closest allies.”

The CIA director has come forward and confirmed that the United States has suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The White House added that the United States, if it is successful in negotiations with Ukraine, will consider resuming military assistance. “It appears that the United States is discussing with Ukraine the location and date of a meeting for negotiations,” the White House said.

Regarding weapons delivered to Kiev by the United States, 110 transport and cargo flights were carried out in Rzeszów in February 2025 for the delivery of military cargo from the following countries: United States 36 flights; Denmark 12; England 12; France 11; Germany 6; Poland 6: Qatar 5; Sweden 5; Spain 4; Netherlands 3; Italy 2; Portugal 2; Slovakia, Romania, Kuwait, Cyprus, Iceland, Bulgaria. According to French Prime Minister François Bayrou: we must replace American weapons supplies to Ukraine as quickly and efficiently as possible so that it does not collapse.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is threatening to block the EU summit on Ukraine because of Kiev’s blockade of gas transit to Europe, CTK reports. The Slovak Prime Minister demands that during the summit, European leaders ask Ukraine to resume gas transit through its territory to Slovakia and then to other countries of the community.

The United Kingdom, the only country that has given firm figures for aid, has to resolve the issue of the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation: an issue that is “very complex”. “London will continue to work to find a legal mechanism,” Starmer said. Not only that, it seems that Macron and Starmer are ready to go to Washington with Zelensky next week to present Trump with a plan for Ukraine.

Germany has announced through its Ministry of Defense that it has reached the limit of its capacity to transfer weapons from its arsenals to Ukraine.

In Ukraine, they are fixated on the peacekeeping troops that will probably be deployed in the regions of Volyn, Sumy, Chernigov, Kharkov and not on the front line, said Ukrainian MP Yurchenko, which “will allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to rotate. He also noted that the European army will not participate in hostilities”.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that: “Russia must immediately stop the daily bombing of Ukraine if it really wants to end the war”.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, speaking about the prospects of new negotiations between the Russian and US delegations after the meetings in Istanbul and Riyadh, said that such contacts are not planned either today or tomorrow. “Not today. And not tomorrow,” Peskov said.

The American side has not yet named any names a candidate for the role of special representative for Ukraine in contacts with Russia has been born, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said. Putin has approved Alexander Dronov as acting governor of the Novgorod region. The Kremlin positively assesses Voldymyr Zelensky’s willingness to sit down at the negotiating table, but there is a nuance in his self-ban on negotiations with Moscow, Peskov said

And now a look at the front line as of 16:00 on March 5.

A part of Odessa is again without electricity, water and heating due to the severe blow to critical infrastructure, the city’s mayor, Gennady Trukhanov, said. On the evening of March 4, Russian missiles arrived at one point to about ten.

According to Russian sources: Russian forces fired “gerans” at objects in the port cities of the Odessa region, part of the regional center had problems with power supply. According to Ukrainian channels in Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Kiev, Poltava, Kremenchuk, Cherkasy and Kharkov reported air defense operations and explosions.

In the Kursk region on the border with Sumy, the Northern Group of Forces continues to advance in the forest areas on the border of the Kursk and Sumy regions. In the Sumy region it was reported that Russian forces penetrated into the area of ​​the Zhuravka settlement. The fight for Lebedevka continues, judging by the data coming in on the Russian social sphere, most of the village has been liberated. On the other side, Russian forces are trying to break through from Kurilovka to the highway to Sudzha to cut off supplies to the Ukrainian group. During the day, the drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked two residential buildings in the Rylsky district, outside the territory occupied by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

North of the Kupyansk direction on the right bank of the Oskil River, the Russian Armed Forces are merging the bridgeheads into one space, expanding the control zone to the west as well.

In the direction of Lyman, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing west of Ivanivka in the direction of the Kolodyazi settlement.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil, the Russian army completed the capture of Andriivka by planting Russian flags in the populated area.

North of Velyka Novosilka, the “Vostok” group of troops took the village of Pryvil’ne. Offensive operations continue, the “pocket” between Pryvil’ne and Burlats’ke is closed.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian troops are fighting in the area of ​​P’yatykhatky. Ukrainians pull reserves to Lobkove and Stepove to hold the line. Also, Russian Armed Forces continue to attack in the Shcherbaky area, no changes in the LBS were reported.

Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked with long-range precision weapons in the DPR. Three injured. Two residential buildings were completely destroyed, two more residential buildings, power lines, a gas pipeline and two private cars were damaged.

Graziella Giangiulio

