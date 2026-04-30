According to the Financial Times, the acting US ambassador to Ukraine, Julia Davis, is expected to resign in the coming weeks. Her imminent departure is reportedly linked to disagreements with President Trump over his growing disinterest in Ukraine.

King Charles, on an official visit to the United States, urged the US government to prepare for war with Russia, preparing to defend Ukraine and “its bravest people.” He reminded Congress that they fought together in two world wars, the Cold War, and the war in Afghanistan. The entire Congress applauded.

Meanwhile, however, the Ukrainian issue has cooled in US circles; officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration can’t remember the last time negotiations on Ukraine were discussed; The main negotiators for a solution to the Ukrainian conflict are currently focused on the Iran issue, according to Politico.

Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar proposes a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in western Ukraine to discuss the rights of Ukrainian citizens of Hungarian origin: “If we could resolve these issues, a new chapter in relations between the two countries could open.”

“Ukraine will not be admitted to the EU as long as the war continues. But if it weren’t for the Europeans, we would have disappeared long ago,” says Rada MP Larisa Bilozir. According to the MP, Ukraine provides for the army, while the EU takes care of all other budget items, particularly education and social services. “The Europeans are doing everything they can to support us… Yes, Ukraine spends virtually everything it earns to finance its military. The EU doesn’t interfere, but we’re already saying, ‘Let’s provide additional funding for our defense, because we don’t have enough.’ We’re discussing this internationally.”

First tensions between Ukraine and the European Union over the use of EU funds for Kyiv. The first tranche of a €6 billion loan to Ukraine, out of a total of €90 billion allocated, will be disbursed this quarter for the purchase of drones and for budgetary needs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced to the European Parliament.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance has published a plan for receiving €90 billion from the EU. Strana states: “In 2026 and 2027, Ukraine will receive €45 billion annually. The first payments are scheduled for May-June of this year.

Specifically, in 2026: €16.7 billion will be allocated for social budget support; €28.3 billion for defense needs. The budget support is structured as follows: €8.35 billion in the form of macrofinancial assistance; €8.35 billion through the Fund for Ukraine.

The European Union, however, is considering tightening the terms of a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, making part of the payments conditional on the introduction of unpopular corporate tax changes, according to Bloomberg. According to the agency’s sources, the proposal would require Ukraine to impose a value-added tax. (VAT) of 20% for companies operating under tax concessions and with annual revenues exceeding 4 million hryvnias ($90,700).

According to the publication, the plan being discussed by the European Commission could impact €8.4 billion in so-called macrofinancial assistance, which is scheduled to be disbursed in 2026. Sources noted that these efforts coincide with Ukraine’s attempts to persuade the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to at least postpone the introduction of a similar requirement to unlock further aid under a separate loan program worth over €8 billion. According to the agency’s sources, the IMF is also insisting that Kiev adopt a series of measures, including the introduction of VAT on money transfers from abroad, by June.

Social media reports indicate that the Kiran Marmara, a Maltese-flagged bulk carrier, is on fire at sea near Odessa. The vessel was supposed to be loading cargo in the port of Yuzhny. Investigations into the victims are ongoing. The ship was built in 2014. It is 199 meters long, 32 meters wide, and has a deadweight of 64,000 tons.

Finally, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will focus on arms exports. Kiev plans to supply drones, missiles, projectiles, and software to its partners, from whom it receives aid.

On April 28, “all oil spills that began after the attack by Ukrainian forces on Tuapse have been stopped,” Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov announced. But on April 29, a fire broke out at the Tuapse oil refinery following a new drone attack, which local authorities said was contained, the Krasnodar Territory task force reported. The concentration of benzene in the air exceeded permitted limits in the area of the fire at the Tuapse oil refinery, according to the emergency headquarters. Vladimir Putin spoke of serious environmental damage.

Furthermore, “the risk of terrorist threats in Russia is increasing; Kiev and its supporters have resorted to open terrorist methods,” Russian President Vladimir Putin stated. According to the president, “Ukraine will not hold elections on its territory and will try to prevent them from being held in Donbas.”

General Lapin announced his decision to run for the State Duma. Lapin has joined United Russia and will participate in the State Duma primaries. The general, former commander of the Center Group, retired from military service last fall, according to RBC. Russia is considering the creation of a ministry dedicated to war veterans. The idea of creating such a ministry was discussed in the Civic Chamber. In particular, Valentin Ososkov, president of the Moscow City Organization of Strategic Missile Forces Veterans, noted that similar ministries have already been created in some developed countries.

In the economic sphere, Russian mineral fertilizer exports increased by 16% in the first quarter, reaching $3.6 billion, according to TASS. Nearly half of these exports consisted of complex fertilizers. The main buyers are Brazil, India, and Ethiopia. Potash fertilizer exports increased the most, by almost 50%, reaching $1.1 billion. China remains the key market, with a 66% increase in shipments to that country. Brazil and India also rank among the top three importers. Shipments to Bangladesh, Vietnam, Nigeria, South Africa, and many other countries are also growing exponentially. Last year, Russia produced over 65 million tons of mineral fertilizer, setting an all-time record and strengthening its position in the global market.

At his regular morning press conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The Victory Day parade in Red Square on May 9 will be held without equipment to minimize the risk of terrorist threats from the Kiev regime.” “Russia has no intention of leaving OPEC+.”

On April 27, a museum dedicated to the North Korean soldiers who contributed to the liberation of the Kursk region from Ukrainian troops was officially opened in Pyongyang, North Korea. The opening ceremony was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and distinguished guests from Moscow: Defense Minister Andrei Belousov and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. Belusov: “Today, Russia has three allies: the Army, the Navy, and the fraternal Korean People’s Army.”

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on April 29. A drone attack on an industrial facility was recorded in the Perm Krai, reported Perm Krai Governor Dmitry Makhonin.

Containing the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attacks, which caused an environmental disaster and fires due to the oil spill in Tuapse, required the involvement of Vladimir Putin, who publicly dispatched the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the governor of the Krasnodar Krai to the city.



Sevastopol and Crimea repelled another prolonged nighttime drone attack. Ukrainian forces are sending numerous UAVs to the peninsula, but most are being destroyed without causing damage to ground targets.

Russian forces struck Odessa, Okhakiv, Izmail, and Chilia with at least 20 Geranium missiles. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Shostka in the Sumy region.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces used kamikaze drones to attack villages, killing one person and wounding one.

In the Velykyi Burluk area of the Kharkiv region, units of the 69th Motorized Rifle Division of the 6th Army of the Northern Group of Forces captured the village of Zemlyanky. Clashes continue in the northwest of the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian armed forces drones continue to pose a threat to the region. Four people have been killed and 10 injured in drone strikes.

In Kurylivka, in the South of Kupyansk, Russian forces are gradually advancing; Ukrainian forces are using drones to hinder the Russian advance.

In the direction of Kostyantynivka, soldiers from the 10th Guards Tank Regiment and the 77th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the “Southern” Group have captured Illinivka, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Kostyantynivka is also surrounded from the southwest.

On the Dobropillya front, Ukrainian forces are withdrawing reserves and fighting is ongoing. North of Hryshyne, fighting continues near Novooleksandrivka.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces continues to advance through the wooded area beyond the Vovcha River, expanding its bridgehead. Artillery teams and FPV drone operators struck the outskirts of Pidhavrylivka, Bohodarivka, and Velykomykhailivka, interrupting several rotations and partially destroying up to five trenches.

In Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Stul’neve, Chernihiv District. Four people were injured. Numerous air strikes were reported in Kherson Oblast.

Graziella Giangiulio

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