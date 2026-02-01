UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Energy truce enters into force, deep strikes decrease

And while the United States is once again inviting Kiev and Moscow to sit down at the negotiating table, the alleged energy truce between Ukraine and Russia went into effect on January 30, following negotiations in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Weather forecasts in Ukraine predict severe frosts, expected right at the end of the “energy truce” confirmed by the Russians until February 1.

According to the Ukrainian Meteorological Center, the expected maximum temperature is -27 degrees Celsius between February 1 and 3. In Kiev, maximum temperatures will reach -24 degrees Celsius at night.

Evidence of something afoot comes from Russia on the afternoon of January 29; communications were recorded from an air base unknown to Moscow’s strategic command and control (on frequency: 4632 kHz), suggesting that the first strategic aviation movements have occurred in the last three days.

The use of the Russian Geran-2 drones remains rather low. Overnight, attacks occurred against targets in Kryvyi Rih, Synelnykove, Yuriivka, Khorosheve, Mykolaivka, and Vasylkivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Zaporizhia and Vilnyansk in Zaporizhia Oblast, Slovyansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, and Kyrykivka in Sumy Oblast. The city of Kherson and surrounding areas were also subjected to intense artillery and MLRS bombardment.

A Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile struck an unknown target near the city of Kharkiv.

Russian KAB glide bombs continued to heavily hit targets in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, and Dobropillya. in Donetsk Oblast, and Turnuvate, Zaliznychne, Kushuhum, and Komyshuvakhha in Zaporizhia Oblast. Interestingly, no KAB attacks were recorded in Sumy and Kharkiv Oblasts. Russian Gerbera reconnaissance drones identified targets in Rivne and Volhynia Oblasts.

In the 24 hours preceding the Russian attack, no Ukrainian long-range drone strikes occurred, which is very rare. Whether a truce has begun or will last is unknown. Previously, as soon as the Russians stopped attacking, incidents occurred at facilities in “gray” zones, or battle zones where no one is in control.

Graziella Giangiulio

