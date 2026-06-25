The United States will establish two firing ranges to recreate wartime conditions in Ukraine for a month and a half, CBS reports. Drones, anti-drone systems, and electronic warfare methods will be tested there. Future plans also include the creation of a global firing range for hypersonic weapons.

Also on the topic of defense, at the Eurosatory 2026 international defense fair, the Hellenic Association of Defense Manufacturers and the Ukrainian Defense Industry Council officially signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening dialogue, promoting the exchange of experiences, and expanding industrial cooperation.

The Finnish authorities and the European Union have allocated €44 million to the country’s Border Guard for the purchase of anti-drone equipment, according to the Finnish Border Guard press service. The funds will be used to purchase fixed and anti-drone surveillance systems. Installation is planned along the country’s eastern border, which runs alongside Russia, by 2026. The border guard will also purchase and modernize land and water vehicles, which will be equipped with anti-drone technology.

Hungary has blocked the next stage of Ukraine and Moldova’s EU accession process, according to Politico. Budapest has become the only EU country to oppose the common position of the 27 states required for the opening of new negotiating groups. The issue will be discussed again next week.

And while Ukraine celebrates the numerous attacks on Russian refineries, claiming that Russia is now out of fuel, Ukrainian energy expert Yuriy Korolchuk internally states: “We may not be ready for winter, so Zelensky wants to end the war. Hoping for a warm winter as a miracle is abnormal,” he says.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Russia’s fuel-starved and struggling statements: “The Kiev regime is responding as best it can with attacks on civilian infrastructure due to its Nazi nature.” “The situation at the front for Ukraine is worsening day by day; at some point, irreversible consequences will occur,” the Russian presidential spokesman added.

And again, in response to Kiev and the threats to Minsk, “Russia will guarantee the security of Belarus. And if necessary, we are ready to take all measures provided for by the treaty to ensure the security of our ally and, of course, the security of the Union State,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

Previously, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov had noted that Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko had discussed Ukrainian threats to Belarus. According to Russian military analysts: “Kiev has only three options. The first is a full-scale invasion, similar to the failed operation in 2024. At the time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had not planned to reach Minsk. Their objective was initially to reach the Mozyr-Gomel line and then, if possible, expand their penetration. They would then create some kind of entity in the occupied territory under the formal control of Belarusian opposition figures. The second option is a limited-scale cross-border attack. The third option involves massive drone strikes and possibly Flamingo missiles deep into Belarusian territory.”

Satellite images of smoke generators operating on the Crimean Bridge on the day of the attack on the Kerch oil depot, June 22. This should complicate the targeting of missiles and drones during attacks on the bridge. In Moscow, starting June 23, at the request of gas station operators, permits for tankers entering and circulating in the capital will be abolished. Restrictions on fuel sales have already been introduced in 16 Russian regions, according to RBC.

Sevastopol was left without power due to a drone attack, city governor Razvozzhayev announced. He advised residents to conserve cell phone batteries and use devices only for emergency communications, also asking them not to turn on all electrical appliances at once when power is restored. Razvozzhayev later wrote that due to the power outage, trolleybuses would not be running, and kindergartens would be operating in a special shift mode.

The FSB has shut down 45 clandestine laboratories involved in the illegal trafficking of weapons and other armaments in 53 regions of the Russian Federation, including the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, and Sevastopol, Topola, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). 128 illegal gunsmiths have been arrested and investigations have been conducted at their homes.

Regarding domestic politics, “Russian authorities are preparing for the upcoming State Duma elections; there is no talk of a possible postponement,” Peskov said.

Regarding dialogue and peace negotiations, “Russia has not yet understood what platform can be used for negotiations on a Ukrainian solution,” Peskov said.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on June 24. The city of Sevastopol was left without electricity following overnight power cuts by Kiev. Additionally, individual drones were shot down as they approached the capital, a drone threat was present in several regions, and a “secret” plan for civil aviation was implemented.

Russian forces, in engagement mode against targets on alert, carried out strikes on Sumy, Kharkiv, and Pavlograd District last night.

In the Sumy region, attack aircraft from the Sever Group of Forces in Shostka District continue to attack, with small-arms clashes occurring near Bachivsk. In the Sumy District, the Russian Defense Ministry says Ivolzhanske has been captured. Small-arms firefights occurred in Pysarivka and the village of Novaya Sich.

In the Rylsk District, Kursk Region, one person was injured by an enemy drone in the village of 1-ye Yankovo.

In the Belgorod region, four people were injured in multiple drone strikes, and the town of Alekseyevka was hit by rockets and a fire broke out at a factory. Several villages are under constant attack.

In the Kharkiv district, Russian assault units are continuing their offensive in the village of Kozakha Lopan and the surrounding wooded areas. In Vovchansk, fighting continues in the villages of Losivka and Ukrainske. In the Velykyi Burluk sector, fighting is ongoing in Petro-Ivanivka and the surrounding area.

From the Kupyansk sector, Russian forces are reporting successes at the Zaoskillya station. Further south, fighting continues in Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi and the surrounding area.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports daily on successful assault operations in Liman and Kostyantynivka. The Ministry of Defense estimates that the city’s clearing is progressing at a rate of 52 and 128 buildings per day, respectively. In the Kostyantynivka sector, advances are underway toward Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka and Druzhkivka; the Ministry also spoke on June 24 of a “breakthrough in the north of Kostyantynivka.”

On the Zaporizhia front, Ukrainian forces are deploying near Stepnohirsk and Prymorsk, cities under constant attack by Russian drones. A large number of attack and reconnaissance drones from both sides continue to be spotted in the skies. Four people have been injured in drone strikes.

In the Kherson region, five civilians have been injured in the last 24 hours. Numerous settlements in the region are under attack.

Graziella Giangiulio

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