According to US Reserve Colonel Daniel L. Davis: “The Russians have not mobilized the economy and have spent so much effort to maintain operations in Ukraine in order to obtain a border along the existing restriction line after the freeze”. Meanwhile, Russia is not taking any steps to have talks with the United States and Europe does not seem to be up to the task at the moment; clear differences are beginning to emerge among the European members: “The Romanian Foreign Ministry strongly reaffirms its firm position in support of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. This position is clear and based on international law, national interests and long-term foreign policy based on values”, the Ministry said in a statement.

However, problems remain between Zelensky and Robert Fico, the Prime Minister of Slovakia: Fico was supposed to meet with representatives of the European Commission in Brussels on September 30 to discuss the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine. But the meeting did not take place because the plane on which the Prime Minister was flying to the country had to return due to a failure in the computer system of the air traffic control company Skeyes, Pravda writes. Hungary would like the EU sanctions against Russia to be lifted, Orban said.

In Ukraine, too, the internal situation is not represented by political unity. The mayor of Kiev Klitschko turned to Zelensky and accused the new leadership of the military administration of the Ukrainian capital of trying to unbalance power and destroy local self-government. “The new head of the KMVA, without military education and experience, who replaced the military generals, is blocking the solution of major economic issues, the restoration of damaged homes, compensation for injured residents, the restoration of infrastructure and others,” says the Mayor of Kiev.

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin sent an appeal to the US Congress in connection with information about Biden and Blinken discussing the organization of the assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin. “The discussion of the question of the physical removal of the President of the Russian Federation can be qualified as an act of international state terrorism.” The appeal separately emphasizes that organizing the assassination of the head of the Russian state is a crime that poses a serious threat to global security and can lead to a global nuclear war. Therefore, if this information is confirmed, “the perpetrators of the crime will have to suffer inevitable punishment.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 15:00 on January 31.

At night in the Voronezh region, Russian air defense forces and electronic warfare equipment in the region discovered, destroyed and suppressed several more Ukrainian UAVs. The information provided by the governor of the region indicates that Russian air defense is not working properly. It is recalled that the forces and means of air defense and electronic warfare are not under the control of the heads of the regions.

In the Rostov region, 25 UAVs were destroyed: in the Rostov, Taganrog, Shakhty, Novoshakhtinsk, Azovsky, Chertkovsky, Oktyabrsky rural, Tarasovsky, Krasnosulinsky, Millerovsky and Zernogradsky districts. In the Krasnosulinsky district, near the Grachev farm, power cables were broken due to the falling of UAV debris on the power line support, the acting governor reports. On the 30th evening, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that from 19.50 to 22.00 17 Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense systems on duty. Eleven UAVs were shot down on the territory of the Kursk region, and two UAVs each on the territories of the Belgorod, Voronezh regions and the Republic of Crimea.

From the Novonykanorivka area, Svativs’kyi district of the LPR, data continues to come from front-line soldiers about the command’s “anti-crisis” measures regarding the assignment of tasks to personnel to conduct video documentation of the area.

In the long-stagnant Seversky direction, Russian accounts report the entry of Russian assault groups into Verkhn’okam’yans’ke, in the direction of Bachmut.

Social media sources report that Russian forces have advanced southwest of Dachne, taking up new positions under the trees north of the ravine. It would be easier for the Russians to attack these positions from their already established positions on the heights to the east, rather than attacking north, uphill from the low ground.

In the Pokrovs’k direction, Ukrainian channels report battles in the area of ​​the Nadiivka settlement. The Dnipropetrovsk regional council of Ukraine calls on the local population to leave the frontline areas and for those who remain to “be prepared for any situation.” At least 8 FAB glide bombs hit Pokrovs’k within half an hour. They are probably not part of an intensified bombing campaign, but there has been an intensified shelling of the Dobropillja area north of the city. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are counterattacking, Russian forces are advancing from the eastern houses of the village of Lisivka, reaching the central part, where they have taken up positions in the local school and surrounding houses. They have also captured a nearby farm.

It is possible that Ukraine maintains a small presence in the southeastern part of the village, but for now it is part of the gray zone. It is difficult to get reliable information about Lysivka, but it seems that Ukraine has put up a lot of resistance.

There have been no significant changes on the Zaporizhia front. The Ukrainian Armed Forces continued to shell Kamyanka-Dniprovska with artillery.

In the direction of Kherson, reciprocal artillery and drone attacks are taking place. As a result of the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, emergency stops have occurred in the municipal districts of Skadovsk, Hola Prystan District, Oleshky, Kalanchaksky, Chaplynka, and the urban district of Novovorontsovka. In Oleshky, two local residents were injured as a result of Ukrainian attacks on residential buildings.

In the Belgorod region, the city of Shebekino was hit twice by fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

