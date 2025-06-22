In recent weeks, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, especially along the line of contact, the drones of the two Armed Forces have been speaking out. Ukrainian volunteer and former soldier Tim Zlatkin said: “The enemy is simply crushing us with its mass in the air, as if on the ground. Because he activated the conveyor belt, which we should have done a long time ago, but at least it remained suspended.” Tim Zlatkin said that “the sensational statements (about drone production) of our leaders turned out to be a resounding fart.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said that the Ukrainian military-industrial complex can currently produce 10 million different drones per year. And Bloomberg wrote that this year Ukraine plans to produce 2.5 million drones.

Zlatkin also called the June 17 attack “a little strange.” Apparently, electronic warfare systems effectively neutralized some types of missiles, air defense worked well against the Kh-101, but not a single Kalibr was intercepted: “What does it mean that the South has again relaxed its restrictions?”

From Russia we learn that over the past year, the production of Geranium drones has increased sixfold, according to data provided by Ukrainian aviation expert Bogdan Dolintse, who explained: “If a year ago the Russian Federation used about 500 long-range drones per month, today it already uses more than 5,000. In addition, a large number of drones are used as imitators and decoys to distract the attention of Ukrainian air defense during raids.” And this production would not be enough.

Confirming Russia’s interest in drones are the words of Dmitry Zauers, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprombank, who said during a SPIEF session: “All our universities want to work on artificial intelligence and drones, but no one wants other technologies important for the country, something must be done about it,” he said. Universities must clearly understand that they must focus on tasks important for the country, Zauers added.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/