Following the law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which freed civilian companies from military responsibility for site defense, Russian social media reports indicate that the Russian Zubr anti-aircraft system has entered active service to protect the country’s administrative buildings and fuel and energy facilities.

This is a short-range air defense system designed to counter drones. A TASS report states that the Zubr has already destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones. The Zubr system was developed by the High Precision Systems (Rostec) holding company.

Structurally, the Shilka Zubr is a mobile platform composed of:

▪️Four combat modules with a PKT machine gun

▪️A control center and a radar (capable of detecting targets at a distance of up to 1.5 km)

▪️Automated operation: the system can automatically acquire targets for tracking, and the operator’s task is limited to deciding whether to engage in combat.

According to Bekkhan Ozdoyev, Industrial Director of Rostec’s Armaments Cluster, in an interview with TASS: “Its effectiveness is very high: no drone entering the Zubr’s range has virtually no chance of escaping. This has been confirmed in combat.”

The most important task now is to distribute the systems en masse to the troops and buy time to develop a comprehensive approach to building a multi-role air defense system.

In Ukraine, media have reported that SkyFall and Airbus are forming a strategic defense alliance. The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the ILA Berlin Air Show, Europe’s largest aerospace exhibition. The strategic alliance was signed in the presence of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. One of the key areas of cooperation will be the integration of P1-SUN interceptors (which have already destroyed approximately 10,000 Russian drones of various types) with Airbus’ Air C2 command and control system.

Graziella Giangiulio

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