In the direction of Bilozers’ke, Russian forces continued to exploit their breakthrough and advanced even deeper through Ukrainian lines, physically cutting off the Dobropillja-Kramators’k highway.

After creating a deep wedge between Dobropillja and Shakhove, Russian assault detachments continued to follow the DRGs ( Russian assault detachments continued to follow the DRGs: https://www.agcnews.eu/ukrainerussiawar-zelensky-will-not-be-in-alaska-it-will-be-a-summit-for-normalization-between-moscow-and-washington-less-than-15-km-to-the-pincer-on-pokrovsk/) , operating 10 km ahead, causing enormous disruption among Ukrainian units. According to a local Ukrainian account: “This, combined with poor Ukrainian coordination, incompetent commanders, disorganization, and catastrophic levels of manpower shortages, rendered the Ukrainians completely incapable of carrying out any form of containment operation, despite the redeployment of more than two new brigades.”

Russian soldiers took two main assault vectors. The first, and most significant, was west of the Velyka Balka ravine, from where they penetrated as far as Zolotyi Kolodyaz’ and entrenched themselves in the southern road of the village. Other Russian forces headed west, crossing the Hruz’ka River and bypassing the village. They also moved northwest and uphill along two separate channels and managed to physically cut the Dobropillja-Kramators’k road in two places.

The second attack vector developed east of the Velyka Balka gorge, where Russian forces captured three quarries and bypassed the village of Kucheriv Yar from the east, moving north along the tree lines on the tactical heights towards the villages of Vesele and Hruz’ke, both located on the banks of the Hruz’ke River. Once they reached the southern bank of the river, the Russians crossed it and established control over about half of Vesele, where they are amassing reinforcements for further attacks. Other forces descended from the heights and reached Kucheriv Yar (which was largely uninhabited), occupying it with little resistance.

As for the DRGs, they began heading west, infiltrating through the fields around Rubizhne, Stepy, Novyi Donbas Vil’ne, Novovodyane, Vesele Pole, and Nove Shakhove, where they entered the towns of Dobropillja and Bilozers’ke. Dobropillja is experiencing more DRG activity than Bilozers’ke, as Russian forces do not have to cross the wedge to reach the town.

Meanwhile, further south, Russian forces continued to liberate positions northeast of Bilyc’ke. They reestablished control over the forest west of Nykanorivka and advanced along the tree line to northern Dorozhnje. They also made further progress in the tree lines south of Nove Shakhove.

Graziella Giangiulio

