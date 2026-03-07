Donald Trump is once again angry with Volodymyr Zelensky: “He has become an obstacle to peace in Ukraine; now he has even fewer trump cards,” Trump said in an interview with Politico.

Russian citizen Nikolai Buzolin has been charged in the United States with laundering $1.2 million obtained through fraud, according to the US Department of Justice. According to prosecutors, the Tyumen resident registered a medical equipment company, Verisola, and opened several accounts in his name. The company allegedly submitted false declarations to companies associated with the state Medicare insurance system.

Germany should start negotiations with Russia on gas supplies, AfD party leader Alice Weidel said. “We are absolutely clear: we must purchase natural gas and oil where they are most competitively priced. And that is why we, Alternative for Germany, oppose sanctions against Russia,” he said.

Tensions are rising between Ukraine and Hungary: “Hungary has offered Ukraine to resume oil supplies from Russia within three days or allow a team of inspectors to enter the country to inspect the Druzhba pipeline.” Source: Hungarian Energy Ministry Secretary Gábor Czepek. But Ukraine has refused, and Hungary has suspended the transport of major cargoes in response to Kiev’s blockade of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline, Orbán announced. He noted that Hungary had previously also halted diesel and gasoline supplies to Ukraine.

And as if that weren’t enough: yesterday, seven security guards were arrested in Hungary, carrying $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold, according to the Ukrainian Oschadbank. They also clarified that two cash-transport vehicles “are located in the center of Budapest, near one of Hungary’s security agencies.” The location of the bank is unknown. Following the arrest, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiga accused Hungary of capturing seven Ukrainian citizens, bank employees. A note was sent to Budapest demanding their release. According to Sybiga, the citizens were taken hostage and the cash they were carrying in two armored vehicles was stolen.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas will save Putin between 300,000 and one million soldiers, though he did not explain by what criteria. According to President Zelensky, “road repairs in Ukraine will cost 52 billion hryvnia and will be carried out in two phases.” He did not specify when or who will finance the construction.

The SBU will conduct counterintelligence operations in Lviv; there are suspected infiltrators passing information to the Russians. The AMCU, Ukraine’s watchdog authority, is demanding gas stations explain the fuel price hike. Ukraine and Russia have conducted their 72nd prisoner exchange. A total of two hundred military personnel have returned to Ukraine.

Tatyana Nikolayevna Moskalkova has reached an agreement with Ukraine for the reunification of 10 Russian families.

“There are no signs of normalization of relations between Russia and the European Union due to its fierce Russophobic stance,” Vladislav Maslennikov, head of the Department for European Affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Izvestia. Rumors are that Russia has grown tired of the ongoing negotiations and is preparing for a breakup. Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador on Special Mission to the Russian Foreign Ministry since 2023, tasked with monitoring war crimes and human rights violations in Ukraine, stated: “Kiev is depriving Ukrainian residents of the frontline zone of the right to escape by crossing the Russian border.” “The Air Defense Forces are forcing civilians out of shelters and basements with shelling, pushing them into minefields and subjecting them to bombing or drone attacks,” he stated.

Krill Dmitriev had harsh words for the West: “Western pressure on the Russian energy sector has failed and has backfired on the West.” Oil prices will rise above $100 a barrel next week, he wrote on X. Dmitriev predicted the beginning of an era of bankruptcy and complete energy collapse in the EU after refusing Russian gas supplies: “This is the beginning of a new era: an era of complete energy collapse and bankruptcy for Europe due to the idiotic decisions of Ursula, Kaya and other Russophobes. By refusing Russian energy, the EU has given itself a hard timE so many times that he has no legs left,” he wrote on Facebook.

The United States has weakened its sanctions against Russia, Senator Pushkov said. “India is again increasing its purchases of Russian oil. An unpleasant surprise for Washington. But it was the United States that did everything possible to stop the transit of oil and LNG through the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote on Telegram.

Russia increased LNG supplies to Europe by 11% between January and February, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European think tank Bruegel.

“The Kiev regime is feeling uneasy, Russia is moving forward, and the dynamics are clear to everyone,” Peskov said in an interview with Vesti correspondent Zarubin.

Among other statements by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “Finland’s announcements of its intention to deploy nuclear weapons increase the country’s vulnerability; the Kremlin does not provide quantitative data on Russian oil supplies to India; There are too many bad actors; Russia is in dialogue with the Iranian leadership and will continue these contacts; Russia has been and remains a reliable supplier of oil and gas; Russia is experiencing increased demand for Russian energy resources due to the war in Iran; India and China are driven by national interests, and Russia continues to cooperate with them, including in energy trade; Russia is able to ensure the continuity of all energy supplies under existing contracts.

FSB agents have arrested an 18-year-old resident of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on charges of treason, the FSB Public Relations Center reported. The 18-year-old resident of Volnovakha contacted representatives of the General Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine via Telegram and transmitted information on the deployment sites of the Russian Armed Forces, the location of administrative buildings, and local residents.

Investigators have established the involvement of seven Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen in the attack on the 2025 bridge near Bryansk; they have been charged, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

The Russians also confirmed the repatriation of the servicemen: “Planes carrying Russian servicemen repatriated as part of the prisoner exchange have landed in the Moscow region,” TASS reported.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 12:00 PM. 3:30 PM, March 6. In Sevastopol, a massive airstrike caused nine casualties. Homes, infrastructure, and a power substation were damaged, and power outages were reported. Drones were loaded with shrapnel. Twelve Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were shot down in the southern Kherson region.

Geran missiles hit targets in Kryvyi Rih and the Kharkiv region.

From the Bryansk region, reports of consistently high Ukrainian use of FPVs, including fiber optics. Cars, businesses, and homes were heavily damaged. No casualties.

In the Sumy sector, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in intense fighting in the Sumy and Glushkovsky Districts, with strikes conducted by the Russian Air Force, the Russian Aerospace Force, and drone operators. There have been no significant changes in the areas of Tetkino and Glushkovskiy.

In the Kursk region, in the village of Belaya, Ukrainians used a drone to strike a shopping center. The evacuated frontline areas are under constant artillery and drone attacks by Ukrainian forces.

In the Belgorod region: Shebekino, Ziborovka, Belyanka, Bochkovka, Nikolaevka, Solokhi, Bessonovka, Krasnaya Yaruga, Sergievka, Plotovka, Shakhovka, Grushevka, Grayvoron, Smorodino, Gora-Podol, and Proletarsky are under attack. One person was injured.

Toward Kharkiv, the GrV Sever continues to clear the wooded areas between Hrafske and Verkhnya Pysarivka, and is engaged in heavy fighting in Vovchans’ki Khutory and surrounding areas. A counterattack by the Guards Kraken Regiment was repelled. Toward In Lyptsi, the Russians are advancing towards the village of Vesele with the support of the TOM. In the direction of Velykyi Burluk District, fighting is taking place in wooded areas, with the Russians currently scoring some tactical successes.

Kupyansk reports an attack by Ukrainian forces on the central hospital, where a group of Russian soldiers, isolated from their own troops, held out for a long time. The building was destroyed, and the Russian troops managed to survive.

In the direction of Lyman, the Ministry of Defense reported successes in the village of Yarova (13 km northwest of Liman).

In the direction of Kostjantynivka, Russian forces are conducting offensive operations near the village of Berestok, assaulting the southeastern outskirts of Kostyantynivka.

South of Dobropillya, Ukrainian forces are handing over Hryshyne to Russian forces. Further north, Ukrainian forces expect their troops to intensify their assault operations when weather conditions improve.

In eastern Zaporizhia Oblast, the Vostok Group of Forces continues its offensive in the areas of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnya Tersa, and Huliaipilske. The intensity of the Ukrainian forces’ offensive has decreased.

There are no changes on the Zaporizhia Front. Fighting continues along the same lines, with numerous drones flying on both sides.

In Kherson Oblast, one civilian was killed and three were injured in attacks by Ukrainian forces. Numerous settlements are under Ukrainian fire on the Russian side.

Graziella Giangiulio

