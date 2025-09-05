NATO Secretary General stated that the alliance will continue to contain Russia even after the end of the conflict in Ukraine. Mark Rutte emphasized that “the Russian threat will not disappear with the end of hostilities.” He called on the EU to accelerate military production and increase military spending. Rutte also warned of the growing power of China, which, he said, produces more warships than the United States. However, he defined NATO’s primary task as countering Russia.

On September 4, a meeting of European representatives with Zelensky was held in France. The main topic of the consultations was identified as security guarantees; One of the main options on the table was the Italian proposal for a “NATO Light” format, inspired by Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, which stipulates that, in the event of an attack on Ukraine, security guarantors must agree on retaliatory measures within 24 hours.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reiterated the proposal, calling it a qualifying element of the political component of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Reiterating Italy’s unwillingness to send troops to Ukraine, the Italian prime minister confirmed her openness to supporting a potential ceasefire with monitoring and training initiatives outside Ukraine’s borders.

The German government has proposed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. According to the plan, Spiegel reports, the number of weapons systems and their effectiveness will increase by 20% annually. According to the publication, the plan also envisages improving the offensive capabilities of the Ukrainian air force, including the supply of long-range precision weapons, such as cruise missiles produced in Ukraine with German support. Kiev will also receive weapons for four motorized rifle brigades, approximately 480 units of equipment per year, including infantry fighting vehicles.

Other key elements of the security guarantees will be the continued training of the Ukrainian army and the integration of the Ukrainian defense industry with European countries, the magazine emphasizes. Berlin does not rule out a military contribution in the form of peacekeeping forces, but emphasizes the need for a political agreement to end the conflict.

British Prime Minister Starmer announced that the United Kingdom is ready to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.

There are three military options: an observation mission, training and a rearguard presence, or full frontline security: only the first two are considered realistic.

Europe, in fact, awaits clarity from the United States on its role before proceeding, Spiegel reports.

Macron, von der Leyen, and others want clear commitments, but Berlin urges caution and Rome rules out its own military participation.

Zelensky said: “Pressure on Russia must be intensified.”

The 19th EU sanctions package is currently being prepared. Japan is also working on sanctions measures.

Putin, during a visit to the Russian Far East, noted that “The coal reserves in the Russian Far East are so vast that they could last up to 900 years.”

The US President’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who was present at the opening of the meeting, left the Elysée Palace about 45 minutes after the meeting began. The Elysée Palace itself stated that Witkoff would join the European leaders later, when they would videoconference with Donald Trump. This is what happened.

In the subsequent telephone conversation with President Trump, the meeting’s outcomes were shared and the sense of unity was reaffirmed in reaffirming the common goal of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, achieved through an approach that combines support for Ukraine, the pursuit of a cessation of hostilities, maintaining collective pressure on Russia, including through sanctions, and solid and credible security guarantees, to be defined in a spirit of collaboration between the two sides of the Atlantic.

Trump asked European leaders to stop buying Russian oil, according to a White House official, reported by Reuters. Trump emphasized that European leaders must exert economic pressure on China “to stop it from financing Russia’s war efforts.” He then called on Europe to stop purchasing all Russian oil and petroleum products, reported Reuters. Trump also emphasized in the conversation that the EU’s purchases of Russian oil brought Russia “1.1 billion euros a year.”

The US president would not have yet decided the United States’ role in potential security guarantees for Ukraine, the Washington Post reports.

The Ukrainian parliament has approved a bill on the legalization and taxation of cryptocurrencies in its first reading, proposing an 18% income tax and a 5% military tax on profits from digital assets.

Macron, in his final press conference, said that 26 countries have committed to participating in the reassurance force in Ukraine, be it land, sea, or air. “In the coming days, US support for security guarantees will be finalized,” he added. “If Russia continues to reject peace talks, there will be new sanctions in coordination with the United States,” he concluded.

Putin, during his final press conference at the end of his visit to China, expressed his belief that all military objectives will be achieved, preferably by peaceful means, but in their absence, militarily.

He recalled that Europe’s breakdown of relations has led to a reorientation of Russian natural resource exports: China is expected to receive the same amount of gas through the “Power of Siberia-2” pipeline as the EU received through the “Nord Streams.”

And now a quick look at the fronts, updated at 5:00 PM on September 4.

During the night, a massive Ukrainian drone attack on the Rostov region was repelled: drones were shot down in the districts of Novoshakhtinsk, Kamensk, Semikarakorsk, Millerovo, Tarasovsky, Krasnosulinsky, Dubovsky, and Sholokhovsky. Russian air defense forces destroyed and intercepted 46 Ukrainian aerial drones: 24 over the Rostov region; 16 over the Black Sea; 4 over the Krasnodar Krai; 2 – in the Volgograd region.

The Russian Armed Forces struck the Odessa, Kharkov, and Sumy regions, as well as parts of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Gerans struck the Ukrainian Armed Forces warehouses in Odessa, where a large fire broke out, and the 150/110/10 kV “Lozovaya District” substation. At Lozovaya, damage was reported to the power transformer, distribution node components, and a fire. This substation served as a voltage reduction node from the main 150 kV network to the 110/10 kV distribution networks, supplying power to the Lozovaya railway hub, facilitating the transfer of echelons carrying weapons and fuel.

Fighting continues in Yunakivka in the direction of Sumy. On the Kondratovka-Alekseevka-Andreevka front, the Ukrainians are using numerous tactical attack drones daily, which may indicate the action of specialized enemy units arriving as reinforcements. Russian artillery from the Northern Group continued to pound Ukrainian Armed Forces positions, while the Air Force was pounding the troop concentration. Russian assault units continued to advance more than 350 meters in Yunakivka, capturing two Ukrainian bunkers.

A unit of Colombian fighters opened fire on a Russian assault group from the 80th Air Assault Brigade near Sadky. The brigade suffered losses.

In the Kursk region, Kiev forces struck the village of Belitsa, in the Belovsky district, with drones; one civilian was killed.

In the Belgorod region, injuries were reported in the village of Tolokonnoye, Belgorod District, as well as in the town of Shebekino, caused by an FPV drone explosion. Krasnaya Yaruga was attacked by a Ukrainian drone; civilians were injured. Kukuevka, Kazinka, Kozinka, Ekaterinovka, and Borki were also hit.

In the direction of Kupiansk, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of the northern part of Kupiansk: the capture of Golubovka and Kondrashovka was confirmed. There is a debate online about the percentage of Kupiansk territory under Russian control.

In the direction of Seversk, Russian troops achieved successes in the eastern part of Serebryanka.

In the direction of Konstantinovka, northwest of the village of Dyleevka (north of Dzerzhinsk), positional battles are ongoing.

Near Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk), Russian forces are advancing between Novoukrainka and Zeleny. Fighting is ongoing near Chunishino.

Toward Velykomykhailivka in the Dnepropetrovsk region, Ukrainian forces are conducting counterattacks near the settlements of Andreevka-Klevtsovo and Tolstaya.

On the Zaporozhye front, Russian Airborne Forces are advancing on the southern outskirts of Stepnogorsk. Russian forces are using anti-aircraft drones against air targets.

In the Kherson region, two people were injured in Aleshki. Ukrainian forces have shelled Vasylivka, Hola Prystan, Hornostaivka, Dnipryany, Kairy, Korsunka, Nova Kakhovka, Peschanka, Proletarka, Podo-Kalinovka, Radensk, Sagi, Solontsy, Stara Zburyevka.

