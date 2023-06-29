NATO vetoes crossed: Jens Stoltenberg will lead NATO for at least another year. Dmitry Peskov on the 28th in a press conference declared that the Russian Federation does not hit civilian infrastructures in response to Kiev’s accusations of civilian deaths in Kramatorsk after the attack by the Russian armed forces.

Among other statements by Peskov: “The army and the people were with Putin at the time of the attempted armed rebellion; allegations that Surovikin could have known about the impending rebellion are speculation and gossip; the state had nothing to do with Wagner PMC’s affairs in Africa; the Russian Federation will continue military cooperation with the Central African Republic, military advisers will continue their activities in the required number; there are no known plans to reward Lukashenko for helping to stop the rebellion in the Russian Federation.”

Regarding possible peace agreements with Ukraine, he declared: “On 28 June Ushakov will meet the Pope’s special envoy, Cardinal Zuppi, and will discuss with him the situation of the conflict in Ukraine. Russia greatly appreciates the Vatican’s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis”. On June 28, Putin will hold a meeting on tourism issues in Dagestan, where he will also meet the head of the republic, Melikov.

From social sources it becomes known that the armed rebellion of the PMC “Wagner” has become the reason for large-scale purges in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces and a crash test of the ministry for loyalty. For several days now, investigators and representatives of Russian military justice have been working both on the leadership of military command and control bodies and on unit commanders.

The “indecision” in putting down the rebellion is the pretext under which they remove questionable people and people who have actually failed in matters of combat training, mobilization and logistical support. The support of the PMCs has become a litmus test against which the Russian armed forces have scourged themselves.

The actual direction of the course of the special military operation is carried out by the commander of the Airborne Forces, Mikhail Teplinskiy. Valery Gerasimov formally retains the post of chief of staff, but he has nothing to do with troubleshooting operations in Ukraine.

These cleanups affect not only the top military but have also affected ordinary combat units, including officers. There are reports that some pilots refused to hit convoys with PMCs because there were civilians involved; some border guards failed to open fire with small arms at a convoy of hundreds of pieces of equipment – all are now facing criminal prosecution.

On the line of contact on the morning of the 28th two UAVs with explosives attacked the Sudzha checkpoint in the Kursk region. One of the drones was shot down. There were no casualties. There is minor damage to the ground.

Having established control over Rivnopol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine equipped additional positions in the vicinity of the village under the cover of a tank platoon of the 31st Mechanized Brigade.

At the moment, two assault groups of the 31st Brigade and the DRG of the 36th Brigade took up positions on the Levadnoye-Rivnopol line to attack Priyutnoye. At the same time, there is a fog of war in the Novodarovka area and the exact front line is still unknown for sure. There are two DRG 8 in the vicinity of Makarovka The 8th Battalion of the 35th Infantry Regiment tried to infiltrate the positions of the Russian Armed Forces a few kilometers southwest of Makarovka with artillery support to destroy armored vehicles Russians.

During the ensuing battle, the Russian Armed Forces servicemen managed to repel the attack and the Ukrainian marines retreated with light losses. To strengthen the assault group, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine transferred the battalion of the 37th Infantry Regiment from Shakhtyorskoye.

Along the Stepovoe-Staromayorskoe line, the Ukrainian armed forces are striking with kamikaze drones and German mercenaries are coordinating the offensive.

There are attacks by the Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnieper: in the area of the Antonovsky bridge clashes continue with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, entrenched under the remains of the crossing near Dacia on the banks of the Dnieper. On June 27, the air force of the Russian Aerospace Forces attempted to strike at the shelters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the river, but without success.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have deployed S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems at Sadovoe and Pravdino to hunt downRussians fighter jets. This complicated the work of front-line aviation on targets in this area. Their search, detection and defeat by Lancet drones and FPV drones is also complicated: when flying into the contact area, operators lose signal. This could be due to the activities of electronic warfare units.

Also, from the Dnipropetrovsk region, the transfer of units of the 93rd Shadows of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Antonovsky bridge and the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station began as an emergency. The 93rd Brigade was recovering from the fighting in the Bachmut area. Pontoon crossings and engineer groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already been noted in Antonovka.

As for the landing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the Antonovsky Bridge, we learn from the social sphere that this is a landing on the islands, more precisely on Antonovsky Island.

The main forces are expected to arrive in the coming days to carry out an operation to cross the Dnieper River in the area of \u200b\u200bthe Kakhovskaya Hydroelectric Power Station and capture Novaya Kakhovka. Considering the existing foothold near the Antonovsky bridge and a certain distraction of Russian troops in this area, an attack by Kozatsky would be quite logical.

On June 28, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack in the Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Yuzhno-Donetsk directions. The Russian military said it struck the temporary deployment point of the command staff of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk (DPR). In Kramatorsk, as a result of rocket attacks near the Kramatorsk hotel, according to Russian sources, a group of Ukrainian officers was covered up according to unconfirmed information, there were also foreign mercenaries (information needs to be verified). The Ukrainian side claims 4 dead and 42 wounded, emphasizing collateral damage. In Ukrainian social networks there is a slight hysteria about who leaked information about the meeting.

Near Bachmut, Ukrainian formations do not stop counterattacks on positions held by the Russian Armed Forces. Regular attacks continue along almost the entire line of contact from Yakovlevka north of Soledar and ending with Kurdyumovka south of Bachmut. To date, Russian fighters have repulsed all attacks, but such attacks will continue. The Armed Forces of Ukraine use small groups to stretch the defense line of the Russian Armed Forces and wear down frontline personnel.

The goal here is to push until the defense cracks somewhere. In this case, the Ukrainian formations will concentrate their efforts in this area to break through the front. Due to the fact that the Ukrainian command demands achievements from the armed forces at all costs, there are problems with coordination and communication on the front line: Russian fighters note numerous cases of “friendly fire” between Ukrainian units.

The greatest danger to the Russian armed forces in this area is not even assault groups, but the accuracy of counter-battery combat by Ukrainian formations. With the current pace and frequency of counter-attacks in the Bachmut direction, Russian fighters expect successive joint attacks and breakthrough attempts along the entire front line. So far, the enemy’s pressure has not weakened, despite the losses.

Russian Iskander crews are working on the military infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The Iskander operational tactical missile systems are located many kilometers from the front line, but the enemy constantly feels the threat from them and their troops – support. The Marine Corps of the Pacific Fleet continues to destroy the equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the South-Donetsk direction.

The 40th Marine Brigade managed to capture the enemy trophy “Technique” studied by Russian engineers. Guards mortar “Tulip” works on militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhzhia direction.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Orekhovsky sector situation at 10.00 on June 28, 2023. In the Orekhovsky section of the Zaporozhzie direction Ukrainian formations continue rare attacks on the positions of Russian troops. Pyatihatki is still in the gray area. At night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to sortie into Zherebyanki. The Ukrainians led the offensive with forces up to a company, after the loss of two infantry fighting vehicles from Russian ATGMs, the Armed Forces of Ukraine again retreated. Ukrainian DRG up to 15 people went on guard in the settlement. Lugovsky. Right now a shooting battle is going on, Russian artillerymen are working with cannons and mortars.

Ukrainian sortie foiled near Rabotino: most likely, the shock groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to gain a foothold at an altitude of 137.8 north of the settlement, but after artillery shelling they dispersed.

Graziella Giangiulio