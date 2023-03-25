What until a few days ago was the comment of some journalist or analyst has now become a matter of time: “The Russian Federation knows that Ukraine is preparing for offensive operations. The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces is preparing its decisions in response,” said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

Also from Moscow, General Igor Kirillov, head of radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian Armed Forces, said that depleted uranium munitions under the conditions of modern military operations do not have a significant advantage over tungsten bullets. According to him, Kiev’s use of depleted uranium munitions will cause irreparable damage to the military personnel of Ukraine’s armed forces, and this is known in the West, while Kiev’s use of depleted uranium munitions could collapse agricultural exports from Ukraine for decades or even centuries.

Poland has joined the EU agreement on joint munitions procurement for Ukraine. According to Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, this is a great support for Kiev and an opportunity for the Polish defense industry. The former head of the department, Antony Matsarevich, stressed that this prospect is changing the structure of arms production and will make Poland the main base for “defense against Russian aggression,” including in the economic and production dimensions.

Earlier, on March 20, 17 EU countries and Norway signed draft joint orders for the production of 155mm-caliber projectiles worth 1 billion euros, which should be delivered to Ukraine’s armed forces within two years. Urgent deliveries of one million projectiles from existing stocks in Kiev over the next 12 months have also been approved, for which 1 billion euros is earmarked from the European Peace Fund.

The main role in this will be played by the European Defense Agency – EDA, which will be responsible for the purchase of ammunition, its distribution among the armed forces of EU countries, as well as long-term support for Ukraine. In addition, the plan calls for the establishment of a new projectile production in Europe with a complete supply chain for the necessary materials. This project is expected to last at least seven years.

New prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia. Ukraine handed over severely wounded prisoners to Russia, whose conditions allowed transportation, according to the Ukrainian prisoner coordination headquarters.

At night, Geran kamikaze drones worked on targets in Krivoy Rog. While according to social sources the artillery work of the Russian Armed Forces is operating in the direction of Donetsk. According to reports in the social sphere, Russia’s 5 Brigade 1 AK is advancing in Maryinka and there appear to be many casualties on both sides. The fighting is ongoing.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has admitted that it erroneously reported the withdrawal of Russian forces from Nova Kakhovka. “The armed forces of the Russian Federation are in Nova Kakhovka. Information about the enemy’s withdrawal from this settlement was made public as a result of incorrect use of available data,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement. However, it did not explain the subsequent messages urging the population to evacuate the place.

In Avdiivka on the night of March 23, the situation saw soldiers of the 132nd motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation Armed Forces Guards (formerly 3rd Gorlovka brigade of the NM of the DPR) advancing west of Novobakhmutovka, completely eliminating the settlement from the presence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

South of Novobakhmutovka and northeast of Krasnogorovka, Russian units struck and destroyed Ukrainian formations from two strongholds. Now the Ukrainian armed forces occupy positions in the forest belt near one of the sections of the H20 highway and are in a semi-attack.

Northwest of Avdiivka, positional battles continue near the railroad. After the sortie of RF forces at Petrovskoye (Stepovoye), the Ukrainian armed forces moved reserves and forced Russian military personnel across the railway line. At the same time, Russian Armed Forces fighters expanded the zone of control along the railway.

Mutual artillery shelling continues to the west and southwest. Russian Armed Forces fighters are shelling the concentration areas of Ukrainian formations in Lastochkino, Thin and Severny.

In the border areas, the situation is as follows: in the Bryansk region, Ukrainians have unsuccessfully attempted to hit border repeaters with the help of light aircraft. In the urban-type settlement of Belaya Berezka, one man was injured as a result of artillery shelling and an administrative building was damaged. Ukrainian formations fired mortar shells at the villages of Plekhovo and Gordeevka in the Kursk region: there was no destruction or civilian casualties. In Belgorod region, Ukrainians attacked the village of Tishanka, damaging a residential building and a gas pipeline-there were no civilian casualties.

Starobilsk direction: the situation in the Kupyansky sector has not changed significantly: positional battles and artillery duels continue along the line of contact. In the Liman sector, Russian troops have penetrated the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Makiivka area: according to initial reports, fighting is ongoing on the outskirts of the village.

Soledar direction: in northwestern Bachmut, Wagner PMC units continue to storm Ukrainian positions in central Orekhovo-Vasilevka. In Bachmut itself, Russian troops are fighting in the northern and southern districts of the city. In the north, assault detachments of PMC “Wagner” are moving deep into the territories of the Artemovsky metal processing plant.

In the south, Wagner’s men are methodically knocking out Ukrainian armed forces from Sobachevka, Budenovka and Vodokanal districts, breaking into the city center. To the southwest, the sides are fighting on the outskirts of the highway to Konstantinovka and on the outskirts of Krasnoe. Russian artillery and air force are constantly firing at the deployment of reinforcements from the Ukrainian armed forces, including in Chasovoy Yar and Grigorovka.

Donetsk direction: Russian military personnel were able to advance west of Novobakhmutovka into the northern fortified area of Avdiivsky, the settlement was taken. South of Novobakhmutovka, Russian armed forces were able to capture two strongholds in the H20 highway area.

Positional battles continued near Petrovsky: the Russian military somehow managed to expand the zone of control around the railroad. Ukrainian formations again shelled the Donetsk agglomeration, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings.

Zaporozhizhia: Ukrainian formations continue to gather forces in the vicinity of the Pologovsky sector and in the vicinity of Orekhov. It is very likely that the Ukrainian Armed Forces may make another attempt to advance in the direction of Zaporozhizhia. On March 23 there was a terrorist attack in Melitopol: a police officer was injured when a car exploded on Krupskaya Street.

Southern Front. Cherson direction: in the Kherson region, artillery duels continue along the line of contact: the Russian armed forces launched several attacks against objects of the Ukrainian armed forces in and around Kherson. The Ukrainians, in turn, fired at Alyoshki, but air defense systems intercepted the projectiles.

Foiled offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Polozhsko-Orekhovsky direction. On March 23-24, in the direction of Zaporozhizhia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces command planned to launch a counteroffensive. According to the enemy’s plan, the main blow was to fall on the Orekhovsky sector: an attack force up to a reinforced battalion tactical group was created in the city.

According to the social account of a local resident, the command of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces fired at warehouses and Ukrainian military positions. The offensive was reportedly foiled before it even began.

According to the account, “From 9 p.m. to midnight on March 22, hotels and schools were hit in the city, which were used to house the personnel of both the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the newly formed Ukrainian National Guard’s “Chervona Kalina” assault brigade — in total, more than 20 targets were covered. Several warehouses with ammunition, artillery shells, ATGMs and equipment parking lots were knocked out.” We have no way to verify this news.

Graziella Giangiulio