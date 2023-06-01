UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Destroyed intelligence center in Kiev. NATO military wounded?

Russia’s Internal Affairs Ministry has placed Ukrainian Chief of Staff General Valery Zaluzhny on the federal wanted list along with General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces, and former Defense Ministers/Commander of Defense Forces are still on the list as well. ground forces of Ukraine: Poltorak, Getelei-Ilovaisky and Muzhenko Debaltsevsky.

According to social media sources, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, made very scathing statements following the Russian airstrike in which he promised “revenge for the attacks on Kiev”. According to social media sources, this would be proof that the penthouses actually hit a command center in Kiev on May 29.

According to Russian military analysts: “A headquarters was set up in Kiev, which included Western curators of the operation in Ukraine. It’s the second time we’ve hit the target. The first time such a headquarters was destroyed by “Kinzhal” in the Lviv region, about two hundred foreign soldiers died.

Always on the same theme, via social media, we learn that in the command center hit there were also soldiers from NATO countries, who are said to be in serious conditions, and would have been transferred to Berlin from Rzeszow. The news is not confirmed by official sources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin himself said that the Russian military hit the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kiev. It is the first time that the Russian president has made such statements.

The Report of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation dated 05/30/2023 stated that “during the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out group strikes using long-range high-precision air-dropped weapons at central decision points where , under the leadership of specialists from Western intelligence agencies, terrorist acts against the territory of Russia were planned. All assigned targets have been hit.

Also on 29 May an Iranian Air Force Il-76TD flew to Moscow from Tehran with cargo of unknown destination.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Russia reserves the right to the toughest retaliatory measures in response to the drone attack on Moscow. “It seems that the methodical destruction of Western (and not only) air defense systems, warehouses with Western ammunition and equipment, as well as the continuation of the attacks begun on decision-making centers, would be the best response to both this and any subsequent attacks. And in general, this process should proceed as a matter of course, without any reference to the swing of the Nazi terrorist regime in Kiev. The methodical nature of these processes and the mobilization of public resources to achieve this methodical nature is the best way forward in achieving the objectives of the operation in Ukraine.”

Certain news, however, is the sinking of the Ukrainian landing ship Yuri Olefirenko in the port of Odessa. This was confirmed in a note by the Russian Defense Ministry: “On May 29, as a result of an attack by a high-precision weapon of the Russian Aerospace Forces on the berth of warships in the port of Odessa, the last ship was destroyed warship of the Ukrainian Naval Forces, Yuriy Olefirenko”. Yuri Olefirenko was a medium-sized Project 773 landing ship of the Ukrainian Navy. From her commissioning in 1971 until the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation in 2014, she was based at the southern naval base at Donuzlav. Yuri Olefirenko has since been transferred to Ochakiv.

The hunt for the ship had been going on for a long time. At the beginning of the conflict, the Ukrainian vessel operated in the Dnieper-Bug estuary, and from her deck the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the Kherson region – Grad MLRS launchers were placed on it. And later she sailed first to the port of Yuzhny and then to Odessa.

On the night of May 30, a powerful explosion at the “Three Sisters” – at the crossroads of the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia – knocked out the Ukrainian road exactly at the point where they connect Ukraine (Chernihiv region), Belarus ( of Gomel) and Russia (Bryansk region). Probably the explosion is the work of the Russians who in this way prevent the Ukrainians from crossing the border in the Chernihiv region.

During the night of May 30, the Ukrainians continued to attack the region of Belgorod, the head of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine bombed the reception center for evacuated residents evicted from settlements in the Shebekinsky district. According to initial information there would have been some dead and wounded.

Updates from the front also come from Artemovsk – Bachmut: according to information in the hands of military expert Boris Rozhin, the situation in the Artemovsk direction at 00.13 Moscow time on May 31, 2023 was as follows:

“Despite ongoing statements by the Armed Forces of Ukraine about holding positions in Artemovsk, the closest positions of the Armed Forces near the city are located in the Khromovo area and southeast of Samolet near Krasnoye. The enemy does not conduct offensive operations with the aim of returning to the city. This is confirmed by city sources. Limiting enemy activity west of Artemovsk they fire at outlying houses and former fortifications.”

And again he declares: “There are still bombings that make it difficult to remove not only the corpses in the ruins of the skyscrapers, but also some of those lying in the suburbs. The rotation continues in the city. From June 1st until the end of the month PMC “Wagner” is completely in rotation. Various units of the Russian Armed Forces, volunteers and DPR security forces are celebrated in the city.

“North-west of the city, fighting continued over forest plantations north of the Chasov Yar-Khromovo road. Since the road itself no longer plays the same role, the enemy’s activity is rather aimed at leveling the front, and on ours – at providing convenient positions for the capture of Khromovo and subsequent actions in the Orekhovo-Vasilyevka direction , Bogdanovka and Novomarkovo, if the General Staff decides to act precisely in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy notes the increased artillery work of the Russian Armed Forces in this sector.

Rozin then continues: “To the southwest of the city, fighting is going on in the landings between Krasnoy and Kleshcheevka. After an unsuccessful attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break through to Kleshcheevka and heavy losses on both sides, the fighting here continues positionally. The enemy attributes the failure to worsening weather. In our country, in the spring, an attempt to immediately take Krasnoe failed. So here the parties will build forces for further activation. We’ll have to take Krasnoe from one side to the other, well, and probably the enemy will try once again to probe the possibility of making us trouble southwest of the city. Furthermore, attempts to attack in the direction of Kurdyumovka are not excluded”.

According to Rozhin: “In general, after the end of the Artemovsk battle, the fighting here took on a positional character, but this is not yet an operational lull, since both sides have the opportunity to reactivate operations thanks to operational reserves. From our side, further actions will become clear after the completion of the PMC “Wagner” rotation, and from the enemy’s side, intentions will become clear if new units and formations appear in the direction. Meanwhile, the enemy is more likely to sit on the defensive west of the city.”

Early in the morning the Russian Armed Forces struck with military “Grads” and equipment in the Krasno-Limansky direction. Destroyed a Ukrainian air defense system “Buk M1” in the Vuhledar direction.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the night of May 30-31, 2023, fired on the village. Carpathians in the Perevalsk region of the LPR. Five people died and 19 people were injured. The boiler room was destroyed, buildings and 13 transport units of the Avis poultry farm were damaged, the construction field and 69 transport units of the Northern Non-Metal Company enterprise were also damaged.

In addition to attacks on Belgorod and Bryansk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory at night with a drone. One of the fuel oil distillation units was hit – a serious fire broke out in the plant.

The firefighters who arrived at the scene of the accident managed to put out the fire over an area of about 100 km., and completely put out the fire closer to the morning.

For the third time in a month, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted an attack on the Ilsky oil refinery: the UAV of the Armed Forces fell on the territory of the facility, but did not explode. No harm or casualties.” The previous attack by enemy drones on the Krasnodar Territory happened a few days ago when Ilsky oil refinery personnel managed to shoot down all the drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian military shelled the border village of Tetkino, Glushkovsk district. Four residential buildings and power lines were damaged: power went out in several streets. There were no casualties. Repair crews then began clearing the damage.

Graziella Giangiulio