UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Data Centers Targeted by Russia and Ukraine

On the night of October 7-8, Ukrainian drones struck the Yandex data center in Sasovo, Ryazan region, the company’s largest, built within the premises of Sasta, the sanctioned machine-tool factory that produces for the Russian military industry. The following day, the data center in Kaluga was attacked. At least two of these data centers reportedly suffered significant damage.

On October 7, the Russian military again struck the Open Data data center in Dnipropetrovsk. On October 11, Russian forces launched attacks on Ukrainian data centers, port facilities, and naval units , according to the Ministry of Defense. A Tenet data center in Odessa was hit. Additionally, a cargo ship carrying military supplies was hit in the port of Chornomorsk. Previously, data centers belonging to BeMobile, Vodafone, Dream Line, Kyivstar, Omega, UKR Spets System , and Ukrtelecom — the major telecommunications operators and internet service providers in Ukraine, whose infrastructure is also used for military purposes — were also targeted.

Yandex denied reports on October 16 that its data centers were uninsured. “This information is untrue. We use various types of insurance to protect our assets and manage risks. We do not disclose the details of our insurance coverage or the terms of our agreements,” the company said.

In Russia, the consequences of the Ukrainian attacks on Yandex data centers are gradually being addressed. However, Kiev has not stopped and continues to target these facilities. The rate applies to Ukraine.

Data centers — despite their apparent vulnerability — have proven to be rather complex targets to destroy. Their design includes protection against potential explosions, shocks, and similar impacts. Many data centers are constructed according to the “building-within-a-building” principle: an external protective shell encloses the structure, while the internal spaces often have their own walls and even roofs, with the space between the external and internal structures filled with various construction elements.

As a result, reaching servers is much more difficult than it might seem at first glance. However, targeting the cooling and power systems is much more feasible. It’s well known that data centers generate enormous amounts of heat; it’s no coincidence that Elon Musk has suggested placing them in orbit, where the heat dissipation challenges are much easier to manage.

Cooling system components — such as cooling towers, ducts, and tanks — are typically located on roofs, along walls, or even along the perimeter of buildings. These are extremely complex systems that use air, water, and specialized fluids; in the future, data centers may even integrate cryogenic cooling units.

The power supply situation is equally critical: data centers have their own substations and are connected to high-capacity power lines . It ‘s clear that a disruption in the cooling system or power supply would result in a data center shutdown, requiring large-scale repairs, although the internal hardware (the servers themselves) would likely suffer only minor damage.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/