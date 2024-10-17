UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Critical situation for Ukrainians in southern Kursk. Russian assault on Kupyansk from the Oskil River. Zelensky says no to freezing the conflict

The competent committee of the European Parliament has supported a loan to Kiev of 35 billion euros with reimbursement from the proceeds of Russian assets. While EU countries have not yet reached an agreement on the release of 6.6 billion euros to finance arms supplies to Kiev, “but they are getting closer to a solution,” said the European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. “The EU will extend the mandate of its military mission in Ukraine by two years,” Borrell said.

French courts have seized assets worth more than 70 million euros belonging to two businessmen of Russian origin as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering, a source familiar with the case said on Monday. Following an investigation launched in March, French courts have ordered the seizure of an estate and luxury villas in the south of France, the source added. The investigation has raised “serious suspicions of concealment of the origin of the funds” used to purchase the property, the source added.

Volodymyr Zelensky, on October 16, addressed the Rada and presented the “Victory Plan.” It consists of five points and three secret questions, including, point one Geopolitics; points two and three dedicated to the military aspect; point four economic; point five security. The first points are to be implemented during the war, while the fifth in the post-war period. The first point includes an invitation to join NATO now. Point two specifically talks about “bringing the war back to Russian territory so that Russians begin to understand what war is and turn their hatred towards the Kremlin.” It provides for joint defensive operations with European neighbors to shoot down drones in the Ukrainian skies; Among the demands is Zelensky: “to lift restrictions by partners on the use of Western missiles against military targets on Russian territory”. The third point is “deterrence (non-nuclear). There is a secret question that partners have received. Ukraine proposes to place on its territory a comprehensive package of non-nuclear strategic deterrents that will be sufficient to protect Ukraine in the future. Among the demands is the joint production of weapons, including financing the production of weapons in Ukraine. The fourth point in detail is that Ukraine is concentrated in valuable resources, uranium, titanium and lithium. They can strengthen Ukraine and its allies. This is an opportunity for economic growth for Ukrainians and the European Union. Ukraine proposes to sign a special agreement on joint protection and investment in the extraction and use of these resources. Agreements with the EU and the USA. The fifth point is designed for the post-war period: “Ukraine will have a large and experienced military contingent, soldiers who will have real experience in modern warfare. This Ukrainian experience should be used to strengthen the defense of the entire Alliance and strengthen the security of all of Europe.”

This Victory Plan will be valid for three months starting in September for Zelensky. The Ukrainian Parliament has unanimously and fully supported the Victory Plan, according to Rada spokesman Ruslan Stefanchuk. Zelensky told the Rada that: “the Ukrainian resolution plan does not provide for the concession of territories or freezing of the conflict.”

According to Ukrainian sources, there are currently 15 MiG-31 fighters at the Savasleika airport in Nizhny Novgorod. The Russian Aerospace Forces may be preparing a massive missile attack. The Kremlin spokesman responded to Zelensky’s Peace Plan: “Zelensky’s short-lived “peace plan” is most likely the same American plan to fight to the last Ukrainian,” Dmtrj Peskov said. According to the Kremlin spokesman, in order to achieve peace, Kiev must “sober up and understand the reasons that led to the conflict”.

And now a look at the front line as of 16:00 on October 16.

Infrastructure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ternopil region was hit. The Commissioner for Human Rights in Russia Tatyana Moskalkova has appealed to the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmitry Lubinets asking to establish the whereabouts of the abducted people from the Kursk region.

In the northern direction of Kursk, Russian troops have recaptured Nizhny Klin and Novoivanovka. Russian troops have already entered the first houses of Leonidovo. A little further south, the Russians have advanced north of Sverdilovka: Russia can conquer this village with a pincer maneuver, having already entered from the south a month ago. . The fighting in Sverdilovka has been going on for a long time and months, without much success for the Russian troops.

In the southern direction of Kursk, the situation for the Ukrainians has deteriorated dramatically. Russian troops have recaptured Russkaya Konopelka and Cherkasy Konopelka. Most importantly, Russian troops managed to enter Mikhailovka, a vital point for the Ukrainian defense, to hold the town of Sudzha. The loss of Mikhailovka would be a disaster for the Ukrainians. In total, the Russian Armed Forces have recaptured 519.8 square kilometers of territory, the Ukrainian Armed Forces still control 559.3 square kilometers including Otruba in the Tetkinsky direction. Without additional reinforcements the situation for the Ukrainian Kursk group could become completely critical.

According to another account in the Kursk region, the Russian Armed Forces continue offensive operations in several directions: in the area of ​​Lyubimovka, Russky Porechny and Russian Konopelka. Russian troops use the tactics of semi-encircling enemy forces and cutting off their supply routes. Ukrainian armed forces are holding out, including in previously occupied strongholds, which requires powerful air and artillery strikes.

At night, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian rear areas with Geranium UAVs, rocket weapons and FABs with UMPCs. Explosions were heard in the Kiev region, in the regions of Vinnytsia, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhzhye, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Poltava.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Russian forces are attacking in the Kruhlyakivka area, moving towards the Oskil River.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that the Russian army has taken control of Nevs’ke in the LPR and Krasnyi Yar in the DPR

In the direction of Pokrovs’k, Russian troops are conducting attack operations in the direction of Myrnohrad. In the direction of Yuzhnodonetsk, Russian forces are advancing from Vuhledar to Bohoyavlenka, with the support of armored vehicles, attacking Katerynivka from the south and southeast, expanding the control zone.

From the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces published footage of an attack on the armored group southwest of the Zhuravlevka border, in response, the Russian Armed Forces launched an attack with MLRS against forested areas on Ukrainian territory;

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to attack the civilian population of the region. In the Belgorod district near the settlement.8 injured in an attack on a bus. In the morning, in the village of Oktyabrsky, a man was injured by an IED launched from a drone on a residential building. In the Belgorod region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched “petal” mines using drones in: Ustinka, Maisky, Borisovka, Tishanka, Vyazovoe. In the Voronezh region, a UAV was suppressed by electronic warfare in the region.

In the DPR in Horlivka, an IED was launched from a UAV of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a bus three injured. As a result of artillery shelling one seriously injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/