In the direction of Hulyaipole and Pokrovs’ke, Russian forces continued their rapid advance east of the Haichur River. To the north, Russian forces continued their assault operations along the tactical heights toward the Haichur River. After capturing the villages of Nechaivka, Radisne, and Nove Zaporizhia, Russian forces—according to local social media sources—”are completing their operation to eliminate the Ukrainian salient to the southeast.” The Russians cleared several forested areas from the south along the broad eastern front of Nove Zaporizhia, while other forces continued to push westward from the Solodke-Rybne area, pushing the Ukrainians out of the salient. The Russians have now also entered Dobropillya from the north, attacking the village center.

According to an interpolation of OSINT data and satellite imagery, it can be stated that, in coordination with attacks from the south and southeast, Russian forces exploited the retreat of Ukrainian forces from the salient toward the Haichur River, advancing northwest along a ravine and west along a treeline in the north, breaking through the eastern outskirts of Dobropillya and thus completing the elimination of the Ukrainian salient. They also advanced along several treelines further south toward Varvarivka.

To the south, Russian forces advanced along the southern bank of a tributary of the Haichur River, capturing positions in local forest plantations. According to local sources, they are also advancing further west along treelines on tactical heights, approaching their western edge and strengthening their positions along the northern bank of the Kalmychka River. This advance, along the elimination of the salient to the north, largely connects and aligns the Nechaivka front line with the Yanchur River.

To the southeast, Russian forces continued to exploit the collapse of Ukrainian defenses in the villages east of Hulyaijpole and the encirclement of Ukrainian formations. Previously, a hasty and uncoordinated deployment of the 201st Ukrainian Battalion of the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade had been carried out with the aim of salvaging the situation near the relatively strong defenses east of Hulyaijpole, resulting in heavy losses and the encirclement of part of the territory. Russian forces subsequently advanced beyond the western area of ​​these villages through the poorly defended Ukrainian lines, quickly reaching the outskirts of Hulyaijpole and establishing themselves in the tree lines directly east of the town.

Furthermore, Russian forces have been advancing from Zatyshshya, capturing one of the agricultural complexes on the outskirts of Hulyaypole, as well as the adjacent wooded areas. The DRGs subsequently intensified their activity within the city limits, while assault groups infiltrated the northeastern roads north of the Haichur River.

Meanwhile, south of the Haichur River, taking advantage of the chaotic situation further north, Russian assault groups broke through Ukrainian positions northwest of Marfopil, advancing along the road to the edge of Hulyaypole. According to Russian military sources, they managed to quickly enter the city and capture the outer roads; fighting is already underway further west, towards Huryanskyy Street. Furthermore, Russian forces have captured the remaining positions east of a tributary of the Haichur River, as well as an agricultural building and the adjacent tree line to the west.

According to OSINT sources from Russian analysts, the Russians are advancing approximately 60 km.

According to Ukrainian sources, the events of last week could have resulted in the complete loss of Hulyaipole this month; they commented: “This is the case where, thanks to the correct decisions of the military command, a major tragedy was averted.”

It all began with the loss of Poltavka and Uspenivka. Due to the impossibility of retaking the Ukrainians’ losses, despite multiple attempts, it was decided that one of the ShV units should quickly reinforce the new lines south of Novouspenivs’ke. At the same time, the 102nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, which had achieved moderate success, albeit with losses, nevertheless repelled the Russian assault.

When the Russians pushed close to the left of the 102nd, they faced Ukrainian groups infiltrating their flank and rear. At the same time, one of the battalions of the 102nd Ukrainian OBR TrO lost control, and the population was left to fend for itself. The fighters, not knowing what to do, decided to abandon the entire formation. Nearly two companies began to abandon the Zelenyi Hai and Vysoke area en masse. Before that, the Ukrainian command, realizing the prospects, sent additional forces from The 225th OSHP and one of the mechanized brigades promptly began establishing a new defense line directly opposite Hulyaipole.

According to Ukrainian OSINT sources, “at present, thanks to the fruitful interaction between the command of the “South” Operational Command, the 225th OSHP, and the remaining units, the situation has been stabilized: the chaos in the battle formations has almost completely disappeared, Russian forces have significantly slowed down in the direction of Hulyaipole, and a new defense line has been established.”

Graziella Giangiulio

