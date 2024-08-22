The next Ramstein meeting will be held on September 6. NATO countries have not kept their promises to Ukraine to supply Patriot air defense systems and other air defense systems, declared at the recent Alliance summit.

According to press sources, US President Joe Biden has ordered the Pentagon to prepare simultaneously for possible nuclear clashes with Russia, China and North Korea.

In Ukraine, everything is ready for the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Modi who will discuss a peaceful solution to the war with Russia with Volodymyr Zelenskyj during his visit to Kiev. “As a friend and partner, we hope for the rapid restoration of peace and stability in the region,” the Indian Prime Minister said.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger in a joint statement to the UN Security Council demanded measures against Kiev for supporting terrorist groups in the Sahel region. Recall that in recent days, both Kiev and al-Qaeda have denied that there was a transfer of information and weapons such as. Instead, previously stated by the Ukrainian intelligence service and JNIM statements.

Ukraine has passed a law according to which a soldier will not be sent to prison for the first episode of desertion or unauthorized exit from a unit. The soldier now only has to return to his unit.

Volodymyr Zelensky said: “The front line remains our top priority, especially the Pokrovs’k and Terets’k directions.” But Maryana Bezuglaya contradicted his words, saying: “The UAF units are being withdrawn from the region of Donetsk, leaving entire front lines to fate. It seems that we are “giving away” the region,” the deputy said. “The loss of Pokrovs’k is a matter of the near future, and Toretsk is living out its last days.” “But beyond Toretsk there is a direct route to Pavlohrad, where there are no fortifications, then Dnepropetrovsk. Beyond Koretsk is the Kramatorsk agglomeration, and then the Kharkov region… No equipment has been built for the administrative border of the Donetsk region”, added Bezuglaya.

In defense of President Zelensky, the Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi. “Ukraine has been able to shoot down 30% of all Russian missiles and 66% of all Russian drones since February 24, 2022 (…) To date, 1,263 square kilometers of territory and 93 settlements in the Kursk region of Russia are under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”, Syrskyi concluded.

In Russia, the Internet network gives up due to a powerful DDoS attack against telecom operators. All this while Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Chechnya, the third region in a day after Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia, where, among other things, he visited the Russian Special Forces University.

More than 47 thousand soldiers were trained at the Russian Special Forces University before being sent to the Ukrainian operations zone, said the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Dmitry Medvedev commented on the invasion of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region by saying: “No more negotiations until the enemy is completely defeated (…) There will be much more senseless spending, much more damaged military equipment and radically more coffins. And now let the unfortunate Ukrainian serfs voluptuously kiss for this the bloody hands of the necrophiliacs who mock them: their Anglo-Saxon masters”.

Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on the situation in the border area: “For each task of the Coordination Council, the Ministry has designated an official responsible for its implementation within a daily period. If it is impossible to solve the problem at their level, the information is brought to me personally and I make a decision. Once again I want to emphasize that officials must be in direct contact with the regions around the clock.”

Finally, a statement from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reads: “The operation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region was prepared with the participation of the intelligence services of the United States, Great Britain and Poland. The units involved in the attack underwent combat training in the UK and Germany. Military advisers from NATO countries are providing assistance in dealing with the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that have invaded Russian territory.”

The Russian Commander of the Akhmat special forces, General Apti Alaudinov, in a statement reported that: “The fighting in the Kursk region will most likely end in 2 to 3 months. In fact, the entire special military operation will end in 2-3 months”.

On August 21, units of the Akhmat special forces arrived in Kursk and are preparing to repel the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are regrouping in the direction of Kursk, said General Apty Alaudinov. “The situation is under control. The enemy is busy reorganizing. I am not ready to say at the moment where he will strike. But there is a general analysis, a rough idea of ​​what he will do. We are also preparing for his next attack”.

The situation according to social media sources in the Kursk region is as follows: Attempts to attack by Ukrainian assault groups in the direction of the settlements of Komarovka, Korenevo, Malaya Loknya and Russkaya Konopelka were thwarted.

Air strikes, artillery fire and actions of the defense troops hit Ukrainian servicemen and vehicles of the 22nd, 115th mechanized brigades, 82nd air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Apanasovka, Borki, Vishnevka, Kositsa, Nizhny Klin, Snagost, Sverdlikovo and Loknya.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on August 21.

On the night of August 20, Russian aviation struck areas in the Sumy region where Ukrainian reserves’ personnel and equipment were allegedly located: 22nd and 41st mechanized, 82nd air assault brigades, 92nd assault brigades, 103rd, 106th and 129th ground defense brigades, as well as the 69th rifle battalion in the areas of Belopole, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Glukhov, Krasnopolye, Novye Virki, Pokrovka, Pisarevka, Mogritsa and Yunakovka.

A missile attack was carried out on a military airfield in Mirgorod, Poltava region.

Russian Armed Forces Advancing in Seversky Donets, Druzhba, Zavetny, near Novohrodivka and Horlivka. Fighting continues in Niu-York, Ukrainian sources. Toretsk according to Ukrainian photos is 50% occupied by the Russians.

Ukraine attempted a counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region last night, according to several Ukrainian and Russian sources, but it ended with the capture of a village by the Russians where fighting has been going on for two years. It is Luhivs’ke in the direction and Orichiv

Russian forces have advanced in several areas in the direction of Vuhledar: inside Konstantinivka and are less than 300 meters from the city center. Russian troops have also captured the large trench system north of Nikolskoe. Advancement recorded via social sphere by the Russian side also beyond the highway 00532, Konstantinivka-Vuhledar. Only 3.8 km remain before Russian troops reach the vital intersection that will cut off all supplies to Vuhledar.

Russian forces captured Komyshivka and Ptyche and are located on the northern outskirts of Kalynove – Pokrovs’k direction. There are reports that the battle of Novohrodivka began with the entry of Russian troops into the large city. At the moment it is not known whether Russian forces entered from the south or the north. Ukrainians deny the loss of Niu York, but it confirms the surroundings.

Thus, according to Ukrainian sources, Russian forces did not completely take the center of the city, but bypassed Ukrainian positions in it from two directions on the flanks, gained a foothold in the rear and then immediately began the assault on Nelipivka. . Thus, a kind of “layer cake” of Russian and Ukrainian units was formed in the locality.

Graziella Giangiulio

