UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Cautious optimism from U.S. mediators. The release of American prisoners in Russia is ready. Zelensky is open to a deal that would give Kiev 75% of the current territorial control

According to ABC, the Trump administration is close to reaching an agreement with Russia for the release of several American citizens held in Russian prisons. The source said the agreement is in the final stages. On the evening of the 21st, Russian sources confirmed that talks between the US special envoys and the Russian leadership had concluded.

Trilateral meetings between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have been decided to resume, potentially starting as early as November 10, presumably in Abu Dhabi. At least, that’s what Russian presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov stated. “I don’t know how close we are [to ending the war in Ukraine], but we’re moving in that direction,” he said after a meeting with American special envoys. In St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin held a nearly three-hour meeting with Trump’s special envoy, Witkoff.

A ceasefire in the energy sector is unlikely, but negotiations could resume after meetings with Vitkoff, according to a source at RBC-Ukraina. It is also reported that the United States is persistently calling on Ukraine to stop attacks on Russian oil refineries, but is not pressuring Ukraine to hand over Donbass to Russia.

Trump has expressed his desire to sign a peace agreement on Ukraine at his golf club, The Atlantic reports , citing sources. The G20 summit in Miami will be held at his golf club in December. According to his advisers, the president envisions himself standing between Putin and Zelenskyy as they sign the peace agreement, even if he has to pressure Ukraine to do so.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff: “In Oslo and St. Petersburg, Jared Kushner and I met with Russian, Ukrainian, and European leaders to advance President Trump’s mission to end the war. In St. Petersburg, we met with President Putin to continue the work begun in Oslo with President Zelenskyy, discuss the basis for a peaceful solution, and thank President Putin for the release of American citizen Stephen Hubbard, who will be able to return home to his family. This is a key step in the ongoing technical-level trilateral talks between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine .”

Zelenskyy would accept a peace deal that would leave everything unchanged, with Ukraine retaining 75% of its territory. “We need the 9.5 million people who have lost their homes and are now abroad to return to Ukraine to live and rebuild their country,” Zelensky said.

Tensions between Poland and Ukraine are flaring up again: the Polish Foreign Minister announced that Poland no longer has additional Patriot missiles to send to Ukraine. He urged other NATO member states with available stocks to provide assistance. Ukrainians have been queuing for over 10 hours at the Polish border due to ongoing drone attacks on the western regions. Finally, according to RBC-Ukraina sources, Poland has suspended the transfer of a military aid package to Ukraine due to the Lviv Regional Council’s decision to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. Concrete efforts are underway to resolve the situation.

According to the WSJ: Aides to German Chancellor Merz said Germany would consider invoking NATO’s Article 5 if the Russian drone attack on Leipzig airport in August caused numerous casualties.

Officials from NABU and SAP, supported by the United States, have searched the residences and other addresses linked to Andriy Pyshnyi, head of the National Bank of Ukraine. This is taking place during peace negotiations. Since October 21, Pyshnyy has been abroad on a business trip to Thailand.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatiy met with a Lockheed Martin delegation led by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics President Orlando Sanchez Jr. The meeting focused on further cooperation and the stability of arms supplies; in particular, support for Ukraine’s F-16 fighters and the acquisition of PAC-3 interceptor missiles were discussed. Both sides look forward to long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Russia has stockpiled thousands of attack drones and missiles ahead of winter, producing over 200 missiles of various types per month, including 110 ballistic missiles, GUR reported. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia’s stockpiles and production rates are as follows: There are approximately 6,200 Geran drones in reserve. Russia produces approximately 4,000 jet-powered drones and 2,000 conventional drones per month. The Iskander-M missile inventory amounts to approximately 115 units , with a monthly production of 65 missiles. Russia is also developing a modernized system with a range of 550–700 km. The production plan for the Kh-101 missile exceeds 80 units per month, but Russian factories are producing more . The Kalibr missile inventory includes over 450 units , with a monthly production of approximately 29 missiles. Up to 400 RM-48U missiles have been stockpiled for the S-300PM and S-400 systems, with a monthly production of approximately 40 missiles.

The Onyx missile inventory exceeds 600 units . Russia possesses over 120 Zircon missiles. Separately, the General Intelligence Directorate (GUR) announced the suspension of production of the “Dagger” missile due to its poor accuracy. The data provided demonstrate Russia’s significant capabilities to continue massive strikes against Ukraine during the winter.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on October 22. Yesterday there was another exchange of bodies of soldiers fallen in the ongoing conflict : Kiev handed over 25 bodies and received 252. On the evening of October 21 and the night of October 21-22, Russian forces continued to strike targets in Ukraine. A series of explosions shook Kiev. During the day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported attacks on transport and energy infrastructure, ammunition depots, production facilities, and long-range drone launch sites.

On the night of October 22, Ukrainian forces launched a massive drone attack on the Moscow region. According to Sergei Sobyanin, 630 drones flew toward the region between 8:30 PM on October 21 and 4:00 AM on October 22. Most were destroyed on the outskirts, while 163 drones were neutralized shortly before reaching Moscow. Two people were injured in the Voronovo district of the Troitsky administrative district. Restrictions on aircraft arrival and departure have been imposed at Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, and Zhukovsky airports.

In Tula, residents reported several loud explosions and air defense activity . In Lipetsk, debris from a drone damaged residential buildings and started a fire. One man was injured and hospitalized. A clinic building was also damaged.

In the Bryansk region, on October 21, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was reported to have attacked a civilian car in the village of Klimovo. A 19-year-old local resident was killed and two 21-year-old men were injured by shrapnel.

In the Kursk region, on October 21, a drone attacked a railway locomotive in the town of Lgov. One person was injured.

In the Sumy direction, small-arms firefights continue in the areas of Khotin, Velyka Rybytsya, and Mykil’s’ke. In Shostka District, Russian assault units are advancing through wooded areas toward Koren’ok, and in Krasnopil’s’kyi District, they continue to advance near Tur’ya.

In the Belgorod region, drone attacks against border settlements continued on October 21. Two people were injured; shops, parking lots, homes, and work vehicles and private cars were damaged.

In the Kharkiv sector , Russian forces continue their offensive. In the Lyptsi sector, Russian advances are reported in the Nova Kozakha and Tokarivka areas. In the Vovčans’k and Velykyi Burluk sectors , the most intense fighting is taking place near Prykolotne, with Russian units attacking in the Buhaivka, Malyi Burluk, and Sosnovyi Bir areas . According to Russian military accounts: The AFU has redeployed artillery crews from the 148th Independent Artillery Brigade of the VIII Airborne Assault Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, originating from Sumy Oblast.

In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues on the western outskirts of the city , with Russian forces maintaining the initiative. Clashes continue in the Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi area.

Fighting continues in the Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka directions . Raids were carried out against Ukrainian armed forces units in the areas of Kramatorsk, Slovyansk, Druzhkivka, and Vasylivska Pustosh.

In the Dobropillya direction, Russian forces are attacking Ukrainian forces in the areas of Krynytsi, Kurytsyne, Bilozers’ke, Novoyavlenka , and Starovarvarivka. In the nearby Dnipropetrovsk direction, Ukrainian positions near Novopavlivka were hit.

In the Zaporizhia direction , Russian units announced the capture of the village of Yul’ivka, news that came as a surprise: the village is located 10 kilometers from the well-known LBS training base. The Vostok Group of Forces reported taking control of Chervonyi Yar in the Zaporizhia region.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/