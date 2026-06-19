According to US President Donald Trump: “Ukraine is doing pretty well. Russia has a much larger army. But Ukraine is doing well. They are holding their ground. They have excellent weapons, as do ours. Don’t forget that.”

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is regaining lost territory and again: “If Ukraine burns, your Moscow will burn too.” This refers to the morning attack on Moscow on the 18th. 16 people were injured, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who told the press that the number of drones shot down approaching Moscow had reached 180. 527 flights were canceled and delayed at all Moscow airports, according to Russian social media sources. The fire at the MEGA Belaya Dacha shopping center near Moscow has spread to 2,000 square meters. Firefighters and rescue vehicles are at work.

Responding to Zelensky’s remarks, Yuri Ushakov, Russian presidential advisor, at the Russia-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit, denied Zelensky and EU leaders’ claims that the situation on the front is turning in Ukraine’s favor. “European heads of state mistakenly believe that the situation on the front is turning in Ukraine’s favor. The Europeans clearly insist that the war must continue. Furthermore, they are guided by the completely flawed and false premise that the situation on the battlefield is supposedly changing in favor of Ukrainian forces, which is categorically false,” an interview with the Vesti news agency.

On the diplomatic front, Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty is seeking new peace negotiations: “The time has come to start talking about ending the conflict in Ukraine,” he said.

On the other hand, the European Council’s contacts with Russia are unpromising, having recently failed to address “substantive issues,” Politico reports, citing an official from the office of European Council President António Costa. According to the outlet, the contact initiated by a member of Costa’s cabinet was necessary to open a channel of communication with the Kremlin, as the EU has “specific interests that must be protected.”

Slovak Prime Minister Fico will propose that the EU establish a direct line of communication between Russia and Ukraine, according to TASR. The EU, according to Fico, is incapable of playing a decisive role in the peace talks. Peace in Ukraine.

In fact, despite all the lip service to dialogue with Ukraine, “Russia’s position on the conflict in Ukraine has not changed,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after his visit to Russia on June 16-17. He held talks with President Vladimir Putin in Kazan on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to limit the admission of Ukrainian refugees to the EU, the DPA news agency reported, citing a letter from von der Leyen to European heads of state and government. “European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to limit the admission of war refugees from Ukraine to the European Union. German politicians have announced a proposal from Brussels authorities that would limit simplified admission rules for Ukrainian citizens, the agency writes. According to DPA, the European Commission will propose extending temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees. However, its scope should be limited so that “the extension does not compromise Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.”

France and the Netherlands are the biggest obstacles to Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the EU, the Euractiv portal reported. “It has already taken 11 years to resolve the issue with Albania; Why should we do the same to Ukraine in three weeks? ” a European diplomat told the portal, explaining the position of France and the Netherlands on the issue.

Sweden is allocating $108 million to purchase American weapons for Ukraine, according to the Swedish Ministry of Defense. Germany will allocate $400 million to Ukraine for air defense systems and missiles. For Patriot systems, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated.

Regarding the ongoing Ukrainian attacks on buses transporting children to summer camps, the latest one in Bryansk, Lukashenko called the attack on the bus carrying Belarusian children in the Bryansk region a provocation and a direct violation “of both agreements and the behavior of individual states at war.” “I have repeatedly warned… the war today is not just in a distant place. Here, as I said, it is beyond the border, and sometimes even closer. Various types of provocations are proof of this. And not provocations, but direct violations of agreements and the behavior of individual states at war,” the BELTA news agency reported, citing Lukashenko. Attempts to drag Belarus into war will cost those who carry them out, Lukashenko stated. Minsk expects an honest response from Kiev and will ultimately establish the truth, Lukashenko stated, commenting on the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack on the bus near Bryansk. Minsk clearly states that a Ukrainian drone struck the bus, Lukashenko added.

As Europe prepares to launch the 21st package of sanctions, which is met with opposition from Bulgaria, Russia announces that: “Russia’s external public debt in April amounted to $58.9 billion. “The figure has decreased by $4.2 billion, a record,” the Ministry of Finance said.

The Kremlin has called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on a bus carrying children in the Bryansk region a terrorist act. Despite the attacks, there have been no mass cancellations of vacations to Crimea due to logistical difficulties, but new bookings have decreased by 25-50%, according to ATOR.

Sergei Lavrov, in response to Ukrainian Defense Minister Fedorov’s statement that “Crimea will soon become an island,” asked how Kiev intends to achieve this goal and advised him to get comfortable in his new role. The minister made this statement in a comment to the Vesti Zarubin journalist.

In response to the attack in Moscow, the Russian Armed Forces launched a combined strike against Ukrainian fuel and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. A fuel and lubricant depot in the village of Boryspil-2 in the region was hit. in Kiev, as well as the Zaturyne oil refinery in the Poltava region.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on June 18. Russia and Ukraine are exchanging the bodies of fallen soldiers, according to Shamsail Saraliev, State Duma deputy and representative of the parliamentary coordination group on special military operations. Moscow will hand over the remains of 522 soldiers to Kiev and receive 33 bodies in exchange.

Russian air defense has shot down 992 drones, four long-range cruise missiles, and 10 aerial bombs in 24 hours, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The Ukrainian armed forces have deployed two of their three new marine infantry brigades, reformed from coastal defense: the 39th to Kupyansk and the 40th to Dobropillya.

By morning, 180 drones heading toward Moscow were destroyed. “Minor damage was reported to a building at the site of the debris impact in the Sadovod shopping center,” Sobyanin writes. Ukraine managed to attack the Moscow Oil Refinery, and measures are underway to mitigate the consequences. Damage to roads and buildings.

Russian forces launched drone and missile strikes in Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, and Zaporizhia.

In the Bryansk region, a Ukrainian drone attacked a bus carrying a Belarusian youth football team headed to Gelendzhik for a vacation. One woman was killed and six people, including four children, were injured.

In the Sumy district, attack aircraft from the Northern Group of Forces continue to fire with small arms in and around Bachivsk. In the Sumy district, fighting continues in Ivolzhans’ke, Pysarivka, and In the village of Novaya Sich. Ukrainians are deploying special forces to maintain the front.

In the Kursk region, two drones attacked a gas station, killing one person and two injured, and a second attack hit a car, killing the driver.

In the Belgorod region, several drone strikes in multiple areas have resulted in one death and six injuries. Numerous villages and roads are under constant Ukrainian attack.

In the Kharkiv district, assault units of the Northern Group of Forces are continuing their offensive in the village of Kozakha Lopan. In the Vovchansk district, assault units are fighting in the villages of Losivka and Ukrainske and in the forests of the Vovchansk district. In the Velykyi Burluk district, fighting is ongoing in the forests near Petro-Ivanivka.

Russian forces are consolidating their gains in Liman; the assault on the city has intensified in recent days, with Russian forces shelling Ukrainian positions. with the FABs.

Fighting continues in Kostyantynivka, with Russian forces increasing pressure on the flanks. The Ukrainian forces assess the position of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city as serious. Intense fighting is ongoing in the Dobropillya sector. The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the capture of Svitle.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Vostok Group of Forces is advancing into the wooded area beyond the Vovcha River. The consolidation and expansion of the bridgehead north of the river continues, with troops from the Far East operating in support of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Alexandrograd, Novoselivka, and Orestopil.

No changes have been reported on the Zaporizhia front. In the city of Vasylivka, Ukrainian Armed Forces launched an attack on the market. The serious consequences of Ukrainian attacks on the energy sector are being addressed. Russian efforts are intensifying to counter Ukrainian drones targeting logistics.

In the Kherson region, one civilian was killed and seven injured in drone strikes the previous day. In the past 24 hours, 146 drone strikes and 11 shelling incidents have been recorded.

Graziella Giangiulio

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